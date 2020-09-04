Hockey is back in full swing, following a four-month pause to the NHL season due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 24-team original postseason, which included a round-robin and elimination qualifying round, has been narrowed down to 16 teams and the seeding has been determined.

The conference semifinals are winding down. Tampa Bay beat Boston, while the other three series are on the brink of ending.

The teams are playing in spectator-less arenas in two Canadian hub cities. One is in Toronto, where the Eastern Conference games will be held, and the other is in Edmonton, where the Western Conference games will take place.

Below you'll find the bracket of the entire playoffs and the schedule for the Conference Semifinal games. Results will be updated as the postseason progresses. Stay with CBS Sports for your Stanley Cup playoff coverage and analysis, and check out CBS Sports HQ for daily highlights and breakdowns.

Conference Semifinals

Eastern Conference

No. 6 New York Islanders tied with No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers, 3-3

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning beat No. 4 Boston Bruins, 4-1

Series recap: The Bruins' lack of depth was their downfall

Western Conference

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights tied with No. 5 Vancouver Canucks, 3-3

No. 3 Dallas Stars tied with No. 2 Colorado Avalanche, 3-3

First Round Results

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers beat No. 8 Montreal Canadiens, 4-2

Series recap: Scrappy Canadiens outclassed by Flyers

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning beat No. 7 Columbus Blue Jackets, 4-1

Series recap: Lightning look the part of a contender in quick knockout of Blue Jackets

No. 6 New York Islanders beat No. 3 Washington Capitals, 4-1

Series recap: The Capitals were consistently outworked by the Isles

No. 4 Boston Bruins beat No. 5 Carolina Hurricanes, 4-1

Series recap: The Bruins' top-six forwards were just too much for the Canes to make a deep run

Western Conference

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights beat No. 8. Chicago Blackhawks, 4-1

Series recap: Golden Knights just too much for the surprising Blackhawks

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche beat No. 7 Arizona Coyotes, 4-1

Series recap: Avalanche young stars shine in series win over Coyotes

No. 3 Dallas Stars beat No. 6 Calgary Flames, 4-2

Series recap: Calgary's season ended in the worst possible way

No. 5. Vancouver Canucks beat No. 4 St. Louis Blues, 4-2

Series recap: High-scoring Canucks skate past defending champion Blues

Qualifying Round Results

Eastern Conference

No. 9 Columbus Blue Jackets beat No. 8 Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2

No. 7 New York Islanders beat No. 10 Florida Panthers, 3-1

No. 6 Carolina Hurricanes beat No. 11 New York Rangers, 3-0

No. 12 Montreal Canadiens beat No. 5 Pittsburgh Penguins, 3-1

Western Conference