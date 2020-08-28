Watch Now: Breakdown: NHL Postpones Thursday Playoff Games ( 6:31 )

Hockey is back in full swing, following a four-month pause to the NHL season due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 24-team original postseason, which included a round-robin and elimination qualifying round, has been narrowed down to 16 teams and the seeding has been determined.

The conference semifinals are set with the top two teams in the East during the regular season, Tampa Bay and Boston, squaring off, and out west, the defending champion Blues are out, and the elite and talented youth in Vancouver and Colorado are still on display in the bubble in Edmonton.

The remaining teams are playing in spectator-less arenas in two Canadian hub cities. One is in Toronto, where the Eastern Conference games will be held, and the other is in Edmonton, where the Western Conference games will take place.

On Aug. 27, the NHL Players Association decided to sit out games scheduled for Aug. 27 and Aug. 28, in protest of racial injustice and police brutality, following the several teams in the NBA, WNBA, MLB, and MLS. The NHL released a statement supporting the players' decision and will reschedule games, as needed, during the conference semifinals.

Below you'll find the bracket of the entire playoffs and the schedule for the Conference Semifinal games. Results will be updated as the postseason progresses. Stay with CBS Sports for your Stanley Cup playoff coverage and analysis, and check out CBS Sports HQ for daily highlights and breakdowns.

Stanley Cup Playoffs viewing information

TV: NBCSN, NBC, USA, NHL Network, CNBC

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

All times Eastern

(* if necessary)

Conference Semifinals

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers tied with No. 6 New York Islanders, 1-1

Game 1: Islanders 4, Flyers 0

Islanders 4, Flyers 0 Game 2: Flyers 4, Islanders 3

Flyers 4, Islanders 3 Game 3: Sunday, Aug. 30 | 7 p.m. ET | TV: NBCSN

Sunday, Aug. 30 | 7 p.m. ET | TV: NBCSN Game 4: Monday, Aug. 31 | 8 p.m. | TV: NBC

Monday, Aug. 31 | 8 p.m. | TV: NBC Game 5: Thursday, Sept. 3 | TBD | TV: TBD

Thursday, Sept. 3 | TBD | TV: TBD *Game 6: Saturday, Sept. 5 | TBD | TV: TBD

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning lead No. 4 Boston Bruins, 2-1

Western Conference

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights tied with No. 5 Vancouver Canucks, 1-1

Game 1: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 0

Golden Knights 5, Canucks 0 Game 2: Canucks 5, Golden Knights 2

Canucks 5, Golden Knights 2 Game 3: Saturday, Aug. 29 | 9:45 p.m. ET | TV: NBCSN

Saturday, Aug. 29 | 9:45 p.m. ET | TV: NBCSN Game 4: Sunday, Aug. 30 | 10:30 p.m. | TV: NBCSN

Sunday, Aug. 30 | 10:30 p.m. | TV: NBCSN Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 1 | 9:45 p.m. | TV: NBCSN

Tuesday, Sept. 1 | 9:45 p.m. | TV: NBCSN *Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 3 | TBD | TV: TBD

Thursday, Sept. 3 | TBD | TV: TBD *Game 7: Friday, Sept. 4, | TBD | TV: TBD

No. 3 Dallas Stars lead No. 2 Colorado Avalanche, 2-1

First Round Results

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers beat No. 8 Montreal Canadiens, 4-2

Series recap: Scrappy Canadiens outclassed by Flyers

Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Game 4 | Game 5 | Game 6

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning beat No. 7 Columbus Blue Jackets, 4-1

Series recap: Lightning look the part of a contender in quick knockout of Blue Jackets

Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Game 4 | Game 5

No. 6 New York Islanders beat No. 3 Washington Capitals, 4-1

Series recap: The Capitals were consistently outworked by the Isles

Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Game 4 | Game 5

No. 4 Boston Bruins beat No. 5 Carolina Hurricanes, 4-1

Series recap: The Bruins' top-six forwards were just too much for the Canes to make a deep run

Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Game 4 | Game 5

Western Conference

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights beat No. 8. Chicago Blackhawks, 4-1

Series recap: Golden Knights just too much for the surprising Blackhawks

Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Game 4 | Game 5

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche beat No. 7 Arizona Coyotes, 4-1

Series recap: Avalanche young stars shine in series win over Coyotes

Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Game 4 | Game 5

No. 3 Dallas Stars beat No. 6 Calgary Flames, 4-2

Series recap: Calgary's season ended in the worst possible way

Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Game 4 | Game 5 | Game 6

No. 5. Vancouver Canucks beat No. 4 St. Louis Blues, 4-2

Series recap: High-scoring Canucks skate past defending champion Blues

Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Game 4 | Game 5 | Game 6

Qualifying Round Results

Eastern Conference

No. 9 Columbus Blue Jackets beat No. 8 Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2

No. 7 New York Islanders beat No. 10 Florida Panthers, 3-1

No. 6 Carolina Hurricanes beat No. 11 New York Rangers, 3-0

No. 12 Montreal Canadiens beat No. 5 Pittsburgh Penguins, 3-1

Western Conference