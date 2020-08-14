Watch Now: Geico 15: Thursday Night NHL Wrap-Up ( 6:37 )

Hockey is back in full swing, following a four-month pause to the NHL season due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 24-team original postseason, which included a round-robin and elimination qualifying round, has been narrowed down to 16 teams and the seeding has been determined.

Eight teams have been eliminated: the Pittsburgh Penguins, New York Rangers, Florida Panthers, Edmonton Oilers, Nashville Predators, Minnesota Wild, Winnipeg Jets and Toronto Maple Leafs.

The remaining teams are playing in spectator-less arenas in two Canadian hub cities. One is in Toronto, where the Eastern Conference games will be held, and the other is in Edmonton, where the Western Conference games will take place.

Below you'll find the a bracket of the entire playoffs and the schedule for the First Round games. Results will be updated as the postseason progresses. Stay with CBS Sports for your Stanley Cup playoff coverage and analysis, and check out CBS Sports HQ for daily highlights and breakdowns.

Stanley Cup Playoffs viewing information

TV: NBCSN, NBC, USA, NHL Network, CNBC

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports



All times Eastern

(* if necessary)

First Round

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers lead No. 8 Montreal Canadiens, 1-0

Game 1: Flyers 2, Canadiens 1

Game 2: Friday, August 14, 3 p.m. Montreal at Philadelphia | NBCSN

Game 3: Sunday, August 16, 8 p.m. Montreal vs. Philadelphia | NBC

Game 4: Tuesday, August 18, 3 p.m.Montreal vs. Philadelphia | NBCSN

*Game 5: Wednesday, August 19, TBD, Montreal at Philadelphia | TBD

*Game 6: Friday, August 21, TBD, Montreal vs. Philadelphia | TBD

*Game 7: Sunday, August 23, TBD, Montreal at Philadelphia | TBD

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning tied with No. 7 Columbus Blue Jackets, 1-1

Game 1: Lightning 3, Blue Jackets 2 (5OT)

Game 2: Blue Jackets 3, Lightning 1

Game 3: Saturday, August 15, 7:30 p.m., Columbus vs. Tampa Bay | NBCSN

Game 4: Monday, August 17, 3 p.m., Columbus vs. Tampa Bay | NBCSN

*Game 5: Wednesday, August 19, TBD, Columbus at Tampa Bay | TBD

*Game 6: Friday, August 21, TBD, Columbus vs. Tampa Bay | TBD

*Game 7: Saturday, August 22, TBD, Columbus at Tampa Bay | TBD

No. 6 New York Islanders lead No. 3 Washington Capitals, 1-0

Game 1: Islanders 4, Capitals 2

Game 2: Friday, August 14, 8 p.m., New York at Washington | NBCSN

Game 3: Sunday, August 16, 12 p.m., New York vs. Washington | USA

Game 4: Tuesday, August 18, 8 p.m., New York vs. Washington | NBCSN

*Game 5: Thursday, August 20, TBD, New York at Washington | TBD

*Game 6: Saturday, August 22, TBD, New York vs. Washington | TBD

*Game 7: Sunday, August 23, TBD, New York at Washington | TBD

No. 4 Boston Bruins tied with No. 5 Carolina Hurricanes, 1-1

Game 1: Bruins 4, Hurricanes 3 (2OT)

Game 2: Hurricanes 3, Bruins 2

Game 3: Saturday, August 15, 12 p.m., Carolina vs. Boston | NBCSN

Game 4: Monday, August 17, 8 p.m., Carolina vs. Boston | NBCSN

*Game 5: Wednesday, August 19, TBD, Carolina at Boston | TBD

*Game 6: Thursday, August 20, TBD, Carolina vs. Boston | TBD

*Game 7: Sunday, August 23, TBD, Carolina at Boston | TBD

Western Conference

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights lead No. 8. Chicago Blackhawks, 2-0

Game 1: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 1

Game 2: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 3 (OT)



Game 3: Saturday, August, 15, 8 p.m., Chicago vs. Vegas | NBC

Game 4: Sunday, August, 16, 6:30 p.m., Chicago vs. Vegas | NBCSN



*Game 5: Tuesday, August, 18, TBD, Chicago at Vegas | TBD



*Game 6: Thursday, August, 20, TBD, Chicago vs. Vegas | TBD



*Game 7: Saturday, August 22, TBD, Chicago at Vegas | TBD



No. 2 Colorado Avalanche lead No. 7 Arizona Coyotes, 1-0

Game 1: Avalanche 3, Coyotes 0

Game 2: Friday, August 14, 2 p.m., Arizona at Colorado | NHL

Game 3: Saturday, August 15, 3 p.m., Arizona vs. Colorado | CNBC

Game 4: Monday, August 17, 5:30 p.m., Arizona vs. Colorado | NBCSN

*Game 5: Wednesday August 19, TBD, Arizona at Colorado | TBD

*Game 6: Friday, August 21, TBD, Arizona vs. Colorado | TBD

*Game 7: Sunday, August 23, TBD, Arizona at Colorado | TBD

No. 6 Calgary Flames tied with No. 3 Dallas Stars, 1-1

Game 1: Flames 3, Stars 2

Game 2: Stars 5, Flames 4

Game 3: Friday, August 14, 10:30 p.m., Calgary vs. Dallas | NBCSN

Game 4: Sunday, August 16, 2 p.m., Calgary vs. Dallas | NBCSN

*Game 5: Tuesday, August 18, TBD, Calgary at Dallas | TBD

*Game 6: Thursday, August 20, TBD, Calgary vs. Dallas | TBD

*Game 7: Saturday, August 22, TBD, Calgary at Dallas | TBD

No. 5. Vancouver Canucks lead No. 4 St. Louis Blues, 1-0

Game 1: Canucks 5, Blues 2

Game 2: Friday, August 14, 6:30 p.m., Vancouver at St. Louis | NHL



Game 3: Sunday, August 16, 10:30 p.m., Vancouver vs. St. Louis | CNBC



Game 4: Monday, August 17, 10:30 p.m., Vancouver vs. St. Louis | NBCSN



*Game 5: Wednesday, August 19, TBD, Vancouver at St. Louis | TBD



*Game 6: Friday, August 21, TBD, Vancouver vs. St. Louis | TBD



*Game 7: Sunday, August 23, TBD, Vancouver at St. Louis | TBD



Qualifying Round Results

Eastern Conference

No. 9 Columbus Blue Jackets beat No. 8 Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2

No. 7 New York Islanders beat No. 10 Florida Panthers, 3-1

No. 6 Carolina Hurricanes beat No. 11 New York Rangers, 3-0

No. 12 Montreal Canadiens beat No. 5 Pittsburgh Penguins, 3-1

Western Conference