Watch Now: NHL Recap: Joe Pavelski Helps Stars Even Up Series With Flames ( 1:13 )

Hockey is back in full swing, following a four-month pause to the NHL season due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 24-team original postseason, which included a round-robin and elimination qualifying round, has been narrowed down to 16 teams and the seeding has been determined.

Eight teams have been eliminated: the Pittsburgh Penguins, New York Rangers, Florida Panthers, Edmonton Oilers, Nashville Predators, Minnesota Wild, Winnipeg Jets and Toronto Maple Leafs.

The remaining teams are playing in spectator-less arenas in two Canadian hub cities. One is in Toronto, where the Eastern Conference games will be held, and the other is in Edmonton, where the Western Conference games will take place.

Below you'll find the a bracket of the entire playoffs and the schedule for the First Round games. Results will be updated as the postseason progresses. Stay with CBS Sports for your Stanley Cup playoff coverage and analysis, and check out CBS Sports HQ for daily highlights and breakdowns.

Stanley Cup Playoffs viewing information

TV: NBCSN, NBC, USA, NHL Network, CNBC

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports



All times Eastern

(* if necessary)

First Round

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers leads No. 8 Montreal Canadiens, 2-1

Game 1: Flyers 2, Canadiens 1

Game 2: Canadiens 5, Flyers 0

Game 3: Flyers 1, Canadiens 0

Game 4: Tuesday, August 18, 3 p.m. Montreal vs. Philadelphia | NBCSN

Game 5: Wednesday, August 19, 8 p.m., Montreal at Philadelphia | TBD

*Game 6: Friday, August 21, TBD, Montreal vs. Philadelphia | TBD

*Game 7: Sunday, August 23, TBD, Montreal at Philadelphia | TBD

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning lead No. 7 Columbus Blue Jackets, 3-1

No. 6 New York Islanders lead No. 3 Washington Capitals, 3-0

Game 1: Islanders 4, Capitals 2

Game 2: Islanders 5, Capitals 2

Game 3: Islanders 2, Capitals 1

Game 4: Tuesday, August 18, 8 p.m., New York vs. Washington | NBCSN

*Game 5: Thursday, August 20, TBD, New York at Washington | TBD

*Game 6: Saturday, August 22, TBD, New York vs. Washington | TBD

*Game 7: Sunday, August 23, TBD, New York at Washington | TBD

No. 4 Boston Bruins lead No. 5 Carolina Hurricanes, 3-1

Western Conference

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights lead No. 8. Chicago Blackhawks, 3-1

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche lead No. 7 Arizona Coyotes, 3-1

No. 6 Calgary Flames tied with No. 3 Dallas Stars, 2-2

No. 5. Vancouver Canucks tied with No. 4 St. Louis Blues, 2-2

Qualifying Round Results

Eastern Conference

No. 9 Columbus Blue Jackets beat No. 8 Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2

No. 7 New York Islanders beat No. 10 Florida Panthers, 3-1

No. 6 Carolina Hurricanes beat No. 11 New York Rangers, 3-0

No. 12 Montreal Canadiens beat No. 5 Pittsburgh Penguins, 3-1

Western Conference