Following a four-month pause to the NHL season after the coronavirus pandemic shut down all sports worldwide, hockey is officially back. A 24-team postseason begins on Saturday as the Stanley Cup Playoffs will have its largest pool of competitors in league history.

Twelve teams from each conference will be playing in spectator-less arenas in two Canadian hub cities. One is in Toronto, where the Eastern Conference games will be held, and the other is in Edmonton, where the Western Conference games will take place. The top four teams from each conference have already qualified for the round of 16, which means the remaining 16 will compete in a best-of-five round of Stanley Cup Qualifier for the final spots -- with regular season records determining seeding.

Below you'll find the schedule for that qualifying, which will be updated as the postseason progresses. Stay with CBS Sports for your Stanley Cup playoff coverage and analysis, and check out CBS Sports HQ for daily highlights and breakdowns.

Stanley Cup Playoffs viewing information

TV: NBCSN, NBC, USA, NHL Network, CNBC

All times Eastern

(* if necessary)

Qualifying round

Eastern Conference

No. 12 Montreal Canadiens lead No. 5 Pittsburgh Penguins, 2-1

Game 1: Canadiens 3, Penguins 2 (OT)

Game 2: Penguins 3, Canadiens 1

Game 3: Canadiens 4, Penguins 3

Game 4: Friday, August 7, 4 p.m.: Penguins @ Canadiens | NBCSN

*Game 5: Saturday, August 8, TBD: Penguins vs. Canadiens | TBD



No. 6 Carolina Hurricanes beat No. 11 New York Rangers, 3-0

Game 1: Hurricanes 3, Rangers 2

Game 2: Hurricanes 4, Rangers 1

Game 3: Hurricanes 4, Rangers 1



No. 7 New York Islanders lead No. 10 Florida Panthers, 2-1

Game 1: Islanders 2, Panthers 1

Game 2: Islanders 4, Panthers 2

Game 3: Panthers 3, Islanders 2

Game 4: Friday, August 7, 12 p.m.: Islanders @ Panthers | NBCSN

*Game 5: Sunday, August 9, TBD: Islanders vs. Panthers | TBD

No. 9 Columbus Blue Jackets tied with No. 8 Toronto Maple Leafs 1-1

Game 1: Blue Jackets 2, Maple Leafs 0

Game 2: Maple Leafs 3, Blue Jackets 0

Game 3: Thursday, August 6, 8 p.m.: Maple Leafs @ Blue Jackets | TV: NBCSN

Game 4: Friday, August 7, 8 p.m.: Maple Leafs @ Blue Jackets | NBCSN

*Game 5: Sunday, August 9, TBD: Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets | TBD

Western Conference

No. 12 Chicago Blackhawks tied with No. 5 Edmonton Oilers, 1-1

Game 1: Blackhawks 6, Oilers 4

Game 2: Oilers 6, Blackhawks 3

Game 3: Wednesday, August 5, 10:30 p.m.: Oilers @ Blackhawks | TV: NBCSN

Game 4: Friday, August 7, 6:45 p.m.: Oilers @ Blackhawks | NBCSN

*Game 5: Saturday, August 8, TBD: Oilers vs. Blackhawks | TBD

No. 11 Arizona Coyotes lead No. 6 Nashville Predators 2-1

Game 1: Coyotes 4, Predators 3

Game 2: Predators 4, Coyotes 2

Game 3: Coyotes 4, Predators 1

Game 4: Friday, August 7, 2:30 p.m.: Predators @ Coyotes | NHL

*Game 5: Sunday, August 9, TBD: Predators vs. Coyotes | TBD

No. 10 Minnesota Wild tied with No. 7 Vancouver Canucks 1-1

Game 1: Wild 3, Canucks 0

Game 2: Canucks 4, Wild 3

Game 3: Thursday, August 6, 2:30 p.m.: Predators @ Coyotes | TV: NHL Network

Game 4: Friday, August 7, 10:45 p.m.: Predators @ Coyotes | NBCSN

*Game 5: Sunday, August 9, TBD: Predators vs. Coyotes | TBD

No. 8 Calgary Flames lead No. 9 Winnipeg Jets, 2-1

Game 1: Flames 4, Jets 1

Game 2: Jets 3, Flames 2

Game 3: Flames 6, Jets 2

Game 4: Thursday, August 6, 10:30 p.m.: Flames @ Jets | TV: CNBC

*Game 5: Saturday, August 8, TBD: Flames vs. Jets | TBD