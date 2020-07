Watch Now: NHL Bubble Recap ( 1:31 )

Following a four-month pause to the NHL season after the coronavirus pandemic shut down all sports worldwide, hockey is officially back. A 24-team postseason begins on Saturday as the Stanley Cup Playoffs will have its largest pool of competitors in league history.

Twelve teams from each conference will be playing in spectator-less arenas in two Canadian hub cities. One is in Toronto, where the Eastern Conference games will be held, and the other is in Edmonton, where the Western Conference games will take place. The top four teams from each conference have already qualified for the round of 16, which means the remaining 16 will compete in a best-of-five round of Stanley Cup Qualifier for the final spots -- with regular season records determining seeding.

Below you'll find the schedule for that qualifying, which will be updated as the postseason progresses. Stay with CBS Sports for your Stanley Cup playoff coverage and analysis, and check out CBS Sports HQ for daily highlights and breakdowns.

Stanley Cup Playoffs viewing information

TV: NBCSN, NBC, USA

All times Eastern

(* if necessary)

Qualifying round

Eastern Conference

No. 5 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. No. 12 Montreal Canadiens

Game 1: Saturday, August 1, 8 p.m.: Penguins vs. Canadiens | TV: NBC

Game 2: Monday, August 3, 8 p.m.: Penguins vs. Canadiens | TV: NBCSN

Game 3: Wednesday, August 5, 8 p.m.: Penguins @ Canadiens | TV: NBCSN

*Game 4: Friday, August 7, TBD: Penguins @ Canadiens | TBD

*Game 5: Saturday, August 8, TBD: Penguins vs. Canadiens | TBD



No. 6 Carolina Hurricanes vs. No. 11 New York Rangers

Game 1: Saturday, August 1, 12 p.m.: Hurricanes vs. Rangers | TV: NBCSN

Game 2: Monday, August 3, 12 p.m.: Hurricanes vs. Rangers | TV: NBCSN

Game 3: Tuesday, August 4, 8 p.m.: Hurricanes @ Rangers | TV: NBCSN

*Game 4: Thursday, August 6, TBD: Hurricanes @ Rangers | TBD

*Game 5: Saturday, August 8, TBD: Hurricanes vs. Rangers | TBD



No. 7 New York Islanders vs. No. 10 Florida Panthers

Game 1: Saturday, August 1, 4 p.m.: Islanders vs. Panthers | TV: NBCSN

Game 2: Tuesday, August 4, 12 p.m.: Islanders vs. Panthers | TV: NBCSN

Game 3: Wednesday, August 5, 12 p.m.: Islanders @ Panthers | TV: NBCSN

*Game 4: Friday, August 7, TBD: Islanders @ Panthers | TBD

*Game 5: Sunday, August 9, TBD: Islanders vs. Panthers | TBD

No. 8 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. No. 9 Columbus Blue Jackets

Game 1: Sunday, August 2, 8 p.m.: Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets | TV: NBCSN

Game 2: Tuesday, August 4, 4 p.m.: Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets | TV: NBCSN

Game 3: Thursday, August 6, TBD: Maple Leafs @ Blue Jackets | TBD

*Game 4: Friday, August 7, TBD: Maple Leafs @ Blue Jackets | TBD

*Game 5: Sunday, August 9, TBD: Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets | TBD

Western Conference

No. 5 Edmonton Oilers vs. No. 12 Chicago Blackhawks

Game 1: Saturday, August 1, 3 p.m.: Oilers vs. Blackhawks | TV: NBC

Game 2: Monday, August 4, 10:30 p.m.: Oilers vs. Blackhawks | TV: NBCSN

Game 3: Wednesday, August 5, 10:30 p.m.: Oilers @ Blackhawks | TV: NBCSN

*Game 4: Friday, August 7, TBD: Oilers @ Blackhawks | TBD

*Game 5: Saturday, August 8, TBD: Oilers vs. Blackhawks | TBD

No. 6 Nashville Predators vs. No. 11 Arizona Coyotes

Game 1: Sunday, August 2, 2 p.m.: Predators vs. Coyotes | TV: USA

Game 2: Tuesday, August 4, 2:30 p.m.: Predators vs. Coyotes | TV: NBCSN

Game 3: Wednesday, August 5, 2:30 p.m.: Predators @ Coyotes | TV: NBCSN

*Game 4: Friday, August 7, TBD: Predators @ Coyotes | TBD

*Game 5: Sunday, August 9, TBD: Predators vs. Coyotes | TBD

No. 7 Vancouver Canucks vs. No. 10 Minnesota Wild

Game 1: Sunday, August 2, 10:30 p.m.: Predators vs. Coyotes | TV: NBCSN

Game 2: Tuesday, August 4, 10:45 p.m.: Predators vs. Coyotes | TV: USA

Game 3: Thursday, August 6, TBD: Predators @ Coyotes | TBD

*Game 4: Friday, August 7, TBD: Predators @ Coyotes | TBD

*Game 5: Sunday, August 9, TBD: Predators vs. Coyotes | TBD

No. 8 Calgary Flames vs. No. 9 Winnipeg Jets

Game 1: Saturday, August 1, 10:30 p.m.: Flame vs. Jets | TV: NBCSN

Game 2: Monday, August 3, 2:30 p.m.: Flame vs. Jets | TV: NBCSN

Game 3: Tuesday, August 4, 6:45 p.m.: Flame @ Jets | TV: NBCSN

*Game 4: Thursday, August 6, TBD: Flame @ Jets | TBD

*Game 5: Saturday, August 8, TBD: Flame vs. Jets | TBD