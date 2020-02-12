2020 NHL Trade Deadline primer and tracker: Things to know, dates, timeline, ranking key targets

With the NHL All-Star break in the rearview mirror, the unofficial second half of the season is upon us. That typically means eyes start shifting toward the playoffs or, if your team is less fortunate, the NHL Draft lottery odds.

But before we can start looking past the conclusion of the regular season, it's important to consider what may happen around the league's annual trade deadline. Teams in the hunt can make key additions and improvements to reinforce their case for the Stanley Cup this spring, while those who are essentially waving the white flag on this season can ship players out of town in exchange for picks or prospects that better serve a long-term vision.

When is the deadline?

This year's NHL trade deadline cutoff will be be on Monday, Feb. 24th at 3 p.m. ET. All teams looking to trade players will have to file their trade paperwork before the deadline.

Who might be on the move?

Let's explore which players and teams might be active around the deadline this season