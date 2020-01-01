2020 NHL Winter Classic: TV channel, start time, live stream info
How to watch the Nashville Predators and Dallas Stars in the 2020 NHL Winter Classic
As we approach another new year, that means we approach another Winter Classic. The NHL will ring in 2020 with its annual outdoor game, this time heading to the Cotton Bowl in Dallas -- a somewhat surprising but storied location for one of the marquee events on the hockey calendar. Here's everything you need to know about it.
Who's Playing
Nashville Predators at Dallas Stars
What to Know
This is the first time that either team has participated in a Winter Classic (or any NHL outdoor event) and they will become the 24th and 25th NHL teams to play in an outdoor game. (Arizona, Carolina, Columbus, Florida, Tampa Bay and Vegas have yet to play in one).
The Stars have had something of a roller coaster season, as they started the year 1-7-1 before turning things around and becoming one of the best teams in the league for about a month. They were able to climb out of the early hole that they dug themselves but then hit some expected turbulence when head coach Jim Montgomery was abruptly fired for "unprofessional conduct" in early December.
Rick Bowness took over as interim head coach and has coached the team to a 5-3-1 record in nine games since Montgomery's firing. The Stars currently sit third in the Central Division with a 22-14-4 record and will carry a two-game winning streak into the Classic.
Meanwhile, the Nashville Predators have been notable disappointments this year. The Preds entered this season with lofty expectations in the Western Conference but have struggled through the first three months of the year. They carry an 18-14-6 record and a two-game losing streak into the Winter Classic.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 1 at 1:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Cotton Bowl Stadium -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: NBC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Winter Classic History
This is the 12th Winter Classic in NHL history. Here are the previous results:
- 2008, Ralph Wilson Stadium: Penguins 2, Sabres 1 (OT/SO)
- 2009, Wrigley Field: Red Wings 6, Blackhawks 4
- 2010, Fenway Park: Bruins 2, Flyers 1 (OT)
- 2011, Heinz Field: Capitals 3, Penguins 1
- 2012, Citizens Bank Park: Rangers 3, Flyers 2
- 2014, Michigan Stadium: Maple Leafs 3, Red Wings 2 (OT/SO)
- 2015, Nationals Park: Capitals 3, Blackhawks 2
- 2016, Gillette Stadium: Canadiens 5, Bruins 1
- 2017, Busch Stadium: Blues 4, Blackhawks 1
- 2018, Citi Field: Rangers 3, Sabres 2 (OT)
- 2019, Notre Dame Stadium: Bruins 4, Blackhawks 2
