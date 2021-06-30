On Tuesday night, the NHL announced their awards for this season, giving away the Hart Memorial Trophy and Vezina Trophy, among others. The regular season awards go out to top players in multiple categories. The award announcements came in the middle of the Stanley Cup Final, a series between the Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lighting.

Here is a look at how the awards shaped out:

Hart Memorial Trophy: Connor McDavid

The Edmonton Oilers star won his second Hart Trophy, given to the league's most valuable player, with an unanimous vote after leading the NHL with 105 points (33 goals, 72 assists) in just 56 games. Wayne Gretzky is the only other player to get this award with an unanimous vote. McDavid won his first Hart Trophy in 2017.

Colorado Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon and Toronto Maple Leaf's Auston Matthews were finalists for the award.

The Vezina Trophy goes to the NHL's best goalie and was awarded to Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, his first time taking home this honor. This season he had a career high in save percentage with .928 as well as goals-against average with 1.98.

Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer and Tampa Bay's Andrei Vasilevskiy were finalists for the award.

James Norris Memorial Trophy: Adam Fox

New York Rangers Adam Fox took home the award to the "defense player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-round ability in the position." Fox is the first defenceman to take home the award while being on a team that did not make the playoffs.

Calder Memorial Trophy: Kirill Kapizov

The Minnesota Wild forward was named the league's rookie of the year as "the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition," with 99 out of 100 first place votes in this category. He finished his rookie year with 27 goals and 24 assists.

Art Ross Trophy: Connor McDavid

McDavid also took home the Art Ross Trophy as NHL's point leader. The 24-year-old now has three Art Ross Trophies, more than any active player. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin each have two

Ted Lindsey Award: Connor McDavid

It's McDavid again, with the the Oilers' star receiving the NHL's most outstanding player honor, as voted on by the NHL Players' Association. League media votes for the Hart Trophy.