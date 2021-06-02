We are still in the middle of the 2021 NHL playoffs, but for on hour on Wednesday night, all eyes will be focused on non-postseason action. The 2021 NHL Draft Lottery is set to take place on at 6 p.m. ET.

The lottery will feature the 15 teams that did not make the playoffs this season, as well as the expansion franchise the Seattle Kraken, on the board for the top two picks. Below are details on how the lottery will play out.

Teams in the 2021 NHL Draft Lottery, percentages to win top pick

How does the lottery work?

There will be two drawings, the No. 1 overall pick will go first and the No. 2 overall pick will be selected second.

The team with the worst record has the best chance of the No. 1 overall selection on lottery night, which in this instance is the Sabres.

The Coyotes violated the NHL's combine testing policy and must forfeit their first-round pick. If they are selected for either of the top two picks a re-draw will take place

There is one extra team in the mix, since the Kraken are entering the league as an expansion franchise

How to watch the 2021 NHL Draft Lottery