Hockey fans know that the NHL's Stanley Cup Playoffs are one of the best postseasons in sports. With the regular season wrapping up, it's almost that time again to watch teams battle it out for the Stanley Cup.

This season is different from last year, which was different from others in the past due to the coronavirus pandemic. Due to travel restrictions in Canada, the NHL realigned their divisions, with one including just Canadian teams.

Here's a breakdown of what the staggered ending of the regular season looks like across the league:

The Central and East divisions have completed their regular seasons

The West finishes on May 13

The North on May 19

The structure of the playoffs is as follows:

The first two rounds take place within the division and the first place team faces the fourth-place team and the second-place team plays the third-place team. The winners then face off in the second round. The four teams that advance to the second round will be re-seeded using regular season point total

The full schedule has not been released, but the Stanley Cup Playoffs will begin on May 15 with Game 1 between the Capitals and Bruins

Stanley Cup Playoffs viewing information

TV: NBCSN, NBC, USA

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

All times Eastern

(* if necessary)

All 16 playoff spots have been clinched and matchups and seeding are set in three of the four divisions

East Division

No. 1 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. No. 4 New York Islanders

Game 1: Sunday, May 16, 12 p.m. | at PIT | TV: NBC

Game 2: Tuesday, May 18, 12 p.m. | at PIT | TV: NBCSN

Game 3: Thursday, May 20, 7 p.m. | at NYI | TV: NBCSN

Game 4: Saturday, May 22, 3 p.m. | at NYI | TV: NBC

Game 5*: Monday, May 24 | at PIT | TBD

Game 6*: Wednesday, May 26 | at NYI | TBD

Game 7*: Friday, May 28| at PIT | TBD

No. 2 Washington Capitals vs. No. 3 Boston Bruins

Game 1: Saturday, May 15, 7:15 p.m. | at WAS | TV: NBC

Game 2: Monday, May 17, 7:30 p.m. | at WAS | TV: NBCSN

Game 3: Wednesday, May 19, 6:30 p.m. | at BOS | TV: NBCSN

Game 4: Friday, May 21, 6:30 p.m. | at BOS | TV: NBCSN

Game 5*: Sunday, May 23 | at WAS | TBD

Game 6*: Tuesday, May 25 |at BOS | TBD

Game 7*: Thursday, May 27| at WAS | TBD

Central Division

No.1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. No. 4 Nashville Predators

Game 1: Monday, May 17, 8 p.m. | at CAR | TV: CNBC

Game 2: Wednesday, May 19, 8 p.m. | at CAR | TV: CNBC

Game 3: Friday, May 21, 7 p.m. | at NSH | TV: USA

Game 4: Sunday, May 23 | at NSH | TBD

Game 5*: Tuesday, May 25 | at CAR | TBD

Game 6*: Thursday, May 27| at NSH | TBD

Game 7*: Saturday, May 29 | at CAR | TBD

No. 2 Florida Panthers vs. No. 3 Tampa Bay Lightning

Game 1: Sunday, May 16, 7:30 p.m. | at FLA | TV: NBCSN

Game 2: Tuesday, May 18, 8 p.m. | at FLA | TV: CNBC

Game 3: Thursday, May 20, 6:30 p.m. | at TB | TV: USA

Game 4: Saturday, May 22, 12:30 p.m. | at TB | TV: CNBC

Game 5*: Monday, May 24 | at FLA | TBD

Game 6*: Wednesday, May 26 | at TB | TBD

Game 7*: Friday, May 28 | at FLA | TBD

North Division

No. 1 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. No. 4 Montreal Canadiens

Game 1: Thursday, May 20, 7:30 p.m. | at TOR | TV: NHL Network

Game 2: Saturday, May 22, 7 p.m. | at TOR | TV: NBCSN

Game 3: Monday, May 24 | at MON | TBD

Game 4: Tuesday, May 25 | at MON | TBD

Game 5*: Thursday, May 27 | at TOR | TBD

Game 6*: Saturday, May 29 | at MON | TBD

Game 7*: Friday, May 28 | at TOR | TBD

No. 2 Edmonton Oilers vs. No. 3 Winnipeg Jets

Game 1: Wednesday, May 19, 9 p.m. | at EDM | TV: NBCSN

Game 2: Friday, May 21, 9 p.m. | at EDM | TV: NBCSN

Game 3: Sunday, May 23 | at WPG | TBD

Game 4: Monday, May 24 | at WPG | TBD

Game 5*: Wednesday, May 26 | at EDM | TBD

Game 6*: Friday, May 28 | at WPG | TBD

Game 7*: Sunday, May 30 | at EDM | TBD

West Division

No. 1 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 4 St. Louis Blues



Game 1: Monday, May 17, 10 p.m. | at COL | TV: NBCSN

Game 2: Wednesday, May 19, 10:30 p.m. | at COL | TV: CNBC

Game 3: Friday, May 21, 9:30 p.m. | at STL | TV: USA

Game 4: Sunday, May 23 | at STL | TBD

Game 5*: Tuesday, May 25 | at COL | TBD

Game 6*: Thursday, May 27 | at STL | TBD

Game 7*: Saturday, May 29 | at COL | TBD

No. 2 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 3 Minnesota Wild

Game 1: Sunday, May 16, 3 p.m. | at VEG | TV: NBC

Game 2: Tuesday, May 18, 10 p.m. | at VEG | TV: NBCSN

Game 3: Thursday, May 20, 9:30 p.m. | at MINN | TV: NBCSN

Game 4: Saturday, May 22, 8 p.m. | at MINN | TV: NBC

Game 5*: Monday, May 24 | at VEG | TBD

Game 6*: Wednesday, May 26 | at MINN | TBD

Game 7*: Friday, May 28 | at VEG | TBD