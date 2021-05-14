Hockey fans know that the NHL's Stanley Cup Playoffs are one of the best postseasons in sports. With the regular season wrapping up, it's almost that time again to watch teams battle it out for the Stanley Cup.
This season is different from last year, which was different from others in the past due to the coronavirus pandemic. Due to travel restrictions in Canada, the NHL realigned their divisions, with one including just Canadian teams.
Here's a breakdown of what the staggered ending of the regular season looks like across the league:
- The Central and East divisions have completed their regular seasons
- The West finishes on May 13
- The North on May 19
The structure of the playoffs is as follows:
- The first two rounds take place within the division and the first place team faces the fourth-place team and the second-place team plays the third-place team. The winners then face off in the second round. The four teams that advance to the second round will be re-seeded using regular season point total.
- The full schedule has not been released, but the Stanley Cup Playoffs will begin on May 15 with Game 1 between the Capitals and Bruins.
Stanley Cup Playoffs viewing information
TV: NBCSN, NBC, USA
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
All times Eastern
(* if necessary)
All 16 playoff spots have been clinched and matchups and seeding are set in three of the four divisions
East Division
No. 1 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. No. 4 New York Islanders
Game 1: Sunday, May 16, 12 p.m. | at PIT | TV: NBC
Game 2: Tuesday, May 18, 12 p.m. | at PIT | TV: NBCSN
Game 3: Thursday, May 20, 7 p.m. | at NYI | TV: NBCSN
Game 4: Saturday, May 22, 3 p.m. | at NYI | TV: NBC
Game 5*: Monday, May 24 | at PIT | TBD
Game 6*: Wednesday, May 26 | at NYI | TBD
Game 7*: Friday, May 28| at PIT | TBD
No. 2 Washington Capitals vs. No. 3 Boston Bruins
Game 1: Saturday, May 15, 7:15 p.m. | at WAS | TV: NBC
Game 2: Monday, May 17, 7:30 p.m. | at WAS | TV: NBCSN
Game 3: Wednesday, May 19, 6:30 p.m. | at BOS | TV: NBCSN
Game 4: Friday, May 21, 6:30 p.m. | at BOS | TV: NBCSN
Game 5*: Sunday, May 23 | at WAS | TBD
Game 6*: Tuesday, May 25 |at BOS | TBD
Game 7*: Thursday, May 27| at WAS | TBD
Central Division
No.1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. No. 4 Nashville Predators
Game 1: Monday, May 17, 8 p.m. | at CAR | TV: CNBC
Game 2: Wednesday, May 19, 8 p.m. | at CAR | TV: CNBC
Game 3: Friday, May 21, 7 p.m. | at NSH | TV: USA
Game 4: Sunday, May 23 | at NSH | TBD
Game 5*: Tuesday, May 25 | at CAR | TBD
Game 6*: Thursday, May 27| at NSH | TBD
Game 7*: Saturday, May 29 | at CAR | TBD
No. 2 Florida Panthers vs. No. 3 Tampa Bay Lightning
Game 1: Sunday, May 16, 7:30 p.m. | at FLA | TV: NBCSN
Game 2: Tuesday, May 18, 8 p.m. | at FLA | TV: CNBC
Game 3: Thursday, May 20, 6:30 p.m. | at TB | TV: USA
Game 4: Saturday, May 22, 12:30 p.m. | at TB | TV: CNBC
Game 5*: Monday, May 24 | at FLA | TBD
Game 6*: Wednesday, May 26 | at TB | TBD
Game 7*: Friday, May 28 | at FLA | TBD
North Division
No. 1 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. No. 4 Montreal Canadiens
Game 1: Thursday, May 20, 7:30 p.m. | at TOR | TV: NHL Network
Game 2: Saturday, May 22, 7 p.m. | at TOR | TV: NBCSN
Game 3: Monday, May 24 | at MON | TBD
Game 4: Tuesday, May 25 | at MON | TBD
Game 5*: Thursday, May 27 | at TOR | TBD
Game 6*: Saturday, May 29 | at MON | TBD
Game 7*: Friday, May 28 | at TOR | TBD
No. 2 Edmonton Oilers vs. No. 3 Winnipeg Jets
Game 1: Wednesday, May 19, 9 p.m. | at EDM | TV: NBCSN
Game 2: Friday, May 21, 9 p.m. | at EDM | TV: NBCSN
Game 3: Sunday, May 23 | at WPG | TBD
Game 4: Monday, May 24 | at WPG | TBD
Game 5*: Wednesday, May 26 | at EDM | TBD
Game 6*: Friday, May 28 | at WPG | TBD
Game 7*: Sunday, May 30 | at EDM | TBD
West Division
No. 1 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 4 St. Louis Blues
Game 1: Monday, May 17, 10 p.m. | at COL | TV: NBCSN
Game 2: Wednesday, May 19, 10:30 p.m. | at COL | TV: CNBC
Game 3: Friday, May 21, 9:30 p.m. | at STL | TV: USA
Game 4: Sunday, May 23 | at STL | TBD
Game 5*: Tuesday, May 25 | at COL | TBD
Game 6*: Thursday, May 27 | at STL | TBD
Game 7*: Saturday, May 29 | at COL | TBD
No. 2 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 3 Minnesota Wild
Game 1: Sunday, May 16, 3 p.m. | at VEG | TV: NBC
Game 2: Tuesday, May 18, 10 p.m. | at VEG | TV: NBCSN
Game 3: Thursday, May 20, 9:30 p.m. | at MINN | TV: NBCSN
Game 4: Saturday, May 22, 8 p.m. | at MINN | TV: NBC
Game 5*: Monday, May 24 | at VEG | TBD
Game 6*: Wednesday, May 26 | at MINN | TBD
Game 7*: Friday, May 28 | at VEG | TBD