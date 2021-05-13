Hockey fans know that the NHL's Stanley Cup Playoffs are one of the best postseasons in sports. With the regular season wrapping up, it's almost that time again to watch teams battle it out for the Stanley Cup.

This season is different from last year, which was different from others in the past due to the coronavirus pandemic. Due to travel restrictions in Canada, the NHL realigned their divisions, with one including just Canadian teams.

Here's a breakdown of what the staggered ending of the regular season looks like across the league:

The Central and East divisions have completed their regular seasons

The West finishes on May 13

The North on May 19

The structure of the playoffs is as follows:

The first two rounds take place within the division and the first place team faces the fourth-place team and the second-place team plays the third-place team. The winners then face off in the second round. The four teams that advance to the second round will be re-seeded using regular season point total.

The full schedule has not been released, but the Stanley Cup Playoffs will begin on May 15 with Game 1 between the Capitals and Bruins.

Stanley Cup Playoffs viewing information

TV: NBCSN, NBC, USA

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

All times Eastern

(* if necessary)

All 16 playoff spots have been clinched and matchups and seeding are set in three of the four divisions

East Division

No. 1 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. No. 4 New York Islanders

Game 1: at PIT | TBD

Game 2: at PIT | TBD

Game 3: at NYI | TBD

Game 4: at NYI | TBD

Game 5*: at PIT | TBD

Game 6*: at NYI | TBD

Game 7*: at PIT | TBD

No. 2 Washington Capitals vs. No. 3 Boston Bruins

Game 1: Saturday, May 15, 7:15 p.m. | at WAS | TV: NBC

Game 2: at WAS | TBD

Game 3: at BOS | TBD

Game 4: at BOS | TBD

Game 5*: at WAS | TBD

Game 6*: at BOS | TBD

Game 7*: at WAS | TBD

Central Division

No.1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. No. 4 Nashville Predators

Game 1: at CAR | TBD

Game 2: at CAR | TBD

Game 3: at NSH | TBD

Game 4: at NSH | TBD

Game 5*: at CAR | TBD

Game 6*: at NSH | TBD

Game 7*: at CAR | TBD

No. 2 Florida Panthers vs. No. 3 Tampa Bay Lightning

Game 1: at FLA | TBD

Game 2: at FLA | TBD

Game 3: at TB | TBD

Game 4: at TB | TBD

Game 5*: at FLA | TBD

Game 6*: at TB | TBD

Game 7*: at FLA | TBD

North Division

No. 1 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. No. 4 Montreal Canadiens

Game 1: at TOR | TBD

Game 2: at TOR | TBD

Game 3: at MON | TBD

Game 4: at MON | TBD

Game 5*: at TOR | TBD

Game 6*: at MON | TBD

Game 7*: at TOR | TBD

No. 2 Edmonton Oilers vs. No. 3 Winnipeg Jets

Game 1: at EDM | TBD

Game 2: at EDM | TBD

Game 3: at WPG | TBD

Game 4: at WPG | TBD

Game 5*: at EDM | TBD

Game 6*: at WPG | TBD

Game 7*: at EDM | TBD

West Division

The top four seeds in the West are still to be decided, but the Vegas Golden Knights, Colorado Avalanche, Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues have clinched the four playoff berths in the division. St. Louis is locked into the No. 4 spot and Vegas and Colorado are both still alive for the division title.