Hockey fans know that the NHL's Stanley Cup Playoffs are one of the best postseasons in sports. With the regular season wrapping up, it's almost that time again to watch teams battle it out for the Stanley Cup.
This season is different from last year, which was different from others in the past due to the coronavirus pandemic. Due to travel restrictions in Canada, the NHL realigned their divisions, with one including just Canadian teams.
Here's a breakdown of what the staggered ending of the regular season looks like across the league:
- The Central and East divisions have completed their regular seasons
- The West finishes on May 13
- The North on May 19
The structure of the playoffs is as follows:
- The first two rounds take place within the division and the first place team faces the fourth-place team and the second-place team plays the third-place team. The winners then face off in the second round. The four teams that advance to the second round will be re-seeded using regular season point total.
- The full schedule has not been released, but the Stanley Cup Playoffs will begin on May 15 with Game 1 between the Capitals and Bruins.
Stanley Cup Playoffs viewing information
TV: NBCSN, NBC, USA
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
All times Eastern
(* if necessary)
All 16 playoff spots have been clinched and matchups and seeding are set in three of the four divisions
East Division
No. 1 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. No. 4 New York Islanders
Game 1: at PIT | TBD
Game 2: at PIT | TBD
Game 3: at NYI | TBD
Game 4: at NYI | TBD
Game 5*: at PIT | TBD
Game 6*: at NYI | TBD
Game 7*: at PIT | TBD
No. 2 Washington Capitals vs. No. 3 Boston Bruins
Game 1: Saturday, May 15, 7:15 p.m. | at WAS | TV: NBC
Game 2: at WAS | TBD
Game 3: at BOS | TBD
Game 4: at BOS | TBD
Game 5*: at WAS | TBD
Game 6*: at BOS | TBD
Game 7*: at WAS | TBD
Central Division
No.1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. No. 4 Nashville Predators
Game 1: at CAR | TBD
Game 2: at CAR | TBD
Game 3: at NSH | TBD
Game 4: at NSH | TBD
Game 5*: at CAR | TBD
Game 6*: at NSH | TBD
Game 7*: at CAR | TBD
No. 2 Florida Panthers vs. No. 3 Tampa Bay Lightning
Game 1: at FLA | TBD
Game 2: at FLA | TBD
Game 3: at TB | TBD
Game 4: at TB | TBD
Game 5*: at FLA | TBD
Game 6*: at TB | TBD
Game 7*: at FLA | TBD
North Division
No. 1 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. No. 4 Montreal Canadiens
Game 1: at TOR | TBD
Game 2: at TOR | TBD
Game 3: at MON | TBD
Game 4: at MON | TBD
Game 5*: at TOR | TBD
Game 6*: at MON | TBD
Game 7*: at TOR | TBD
No. 2 Edmonton Oilers vs. No. 3 Winnipeg Jets
Game 1: at EDM | TBD
Game 2: at EDM | TBD
Game 3: at WPG | TBD
Game 4: at WPG | TBD
Game 5*: at EDM | TBD
Game 6*: at WPG | TBD
Game 7*: at EDM | TBD
West Division
The top four seeds in the West are still to be decided, but the Vegas Golden Knights, Colorado Avalanche, Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues have clinched the four playoff berths in the division. St. Louis is locked into the No. 4 spot and Vegas and Colorado are both still alive for the division title.