2021 Winter Classic will feature St. Louis Blues as opponent to face Minnesota Wild at Target Field

We found out on New Year's Day that the Minnesota Wild would be hosting the 2021 Winter Classic at Target Field, but we didn't know who they'd be facing in the league's marquee outdoor event until Sunday night. With the St. Louis Blues in town to face the Wild for a nationally televised game on Sunday night, the league took the opportunity to reveal that the reigning champs have been booked for the next Winter Classic.

The Blues make a lot of sense for the matchup against the Wild. First and foremost, they're relevant and talented as the reigning champs. They're also a divisional rival to Minnesota.

The official announcement was made with a little help from two of the Minnesota Twins' most popular players from the past few decades: Justin Morneau and Joe Mauer.

You heard it from Justin Morneau and Joe Mauer themselves. The Minnesota Wild will be taking on the St. Louis Blues at Target Field for the 2021 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic!





The 2021 Winter Classic will be the 13th installment of the NHL's annual New Year's Day outdoor game and the 31st NHL regular-season outdoor game overall. The Wild have not played in the Winter Classic but they did host a Stadium Series outdoor game against the Chicago Blackhawks at TCF Bank Stadium at the University of Minnesota in 2016.

The Blues have previously played in one Winter Classic, hosting the Blackhawks for the 2017 event at Busch Stadium.

Target Field opened in 2010 and has a listed capacity of 39,504. It will be the seventh MLB stadium to host the event, following Wrigley Field, Fenway Park, Citizens Bank Park, Nationals Park, Busch Stadium and Citi Field.