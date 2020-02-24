2021 Winter Classic will feature St. Louis Blues as opponent to face Minnesota Wild at Target Field
The 2021 Winter Classic matchup is set
We found out on New Year's Day that the Minnesota Wild would be hosting the 2021 Winter Classic at Target Field, but we didn't know who they'd be facing in the league's marquee outdoor event until Sunday night. With the St. Louis Blues in town to face the Wild for a nationally televised game on Sunday night, the league took the opportunity to reveal that the reigning champs have been booked for the next Winter Classic.
The Blues make a lot of sense for the matchup against the Wild. First and foremost, they're relevant and talented as the reigning champs. They're also a divisional rival to Minnesota.
The official announcement was made with a little help from two of the Minnesota Twins' most popular players from the past few decades: Justin Morneau and Joe Mauer.
The 2021 Winter Classic will be the 13th installment of the NHL's annual New Year's Day outdoor game and the 31st NHL regular-season outdoor game overall. The Wild have not played in the Winter Classic but they did host a Stadium Series outdoor game against the Chicago Blackhawks at TCF Bank Stadium at the University of Minnesota in 2016.
The Blues have previously played in one Winter Classic, hosting the Blackhawks for the 2017 event at Busch Stadium.
Target Field opened in 2010 and has a listed capacity of 39,504. It will be the seventh MLB stadium to host the event, following Wrigley Field, Fenway Park, Citizens Bank Park, Nationals Park, Busch Stadium and Citi Field.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NHL Trade Deadline tracker: What to know
The latest activity around the Feb. 24 trade deadline
-
Caps add Kovalchuk for playoff run
Kovalchuk will join his third team of the season
-
Canes forced to use emergency goalie
How a 42-year-old beat the team that employs him as a practice goalie and a Zamboni driver...
-
Sharks' Thornton open to deadline trade
Could the veteran forward be on the move before the trade deadline?
-
Ovechkin scores 700th goal
The greatest goal scorer of this generation just reached another legendary milestone
-
Can Ovechkin beat Gretzky's goal record?
The all-time goals record no longer seems unbreakable
-
NHL All-Star Game live updates, highlights
Matthew Tkachuk's 6 points help set the tone for the Pacific in his hometown
-
NHL All-Star Skills competition takeaways
Live updates and coverage of the 2020 NHL All-Star Skills competition on Friday night