The New York Rangers and Edmonton Oilers have been offensive powerhouses during the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, ranking first and second, respectively, in goals and assists heading into Friday's games. Both collected losses to open the second round, though, and aimed for more complete performances to even their series on Friday.

Game 1 between the Rangers and Hurricanes was a low-scoring battle. The Rangers struck first, scoring at 7:07 of the opening period courtesy of Filip Chytil. It was then a scoreless affair until deep into the third period, when Carolina's Sebastian Aho powered the puck past Igor Shesterkin with less than three minutes to go to force overtime. Ian Cole proceeded to score the game-winner for Carolina at 3:12 of overtime.

The Oilers kept to their high-scoring ways in Game 1 against the Calgary Flames, but Calgary won with an even more potent offensive output. Calgary scored a whopping nine goals in the victory, and its first two came within the game's opening 51 seconds, the fastest two-goal start in Stanley Cup Playoffs history. The Oilers scored six goals -- including a hat trick from Matthew Tkachuk -- but need to buckle down defensively to take Game 2 in Calgary, which is currently airing on ESPN and is available to stream on fuboTV (try for free).

Here's what went down during Friday's Game 2s:

Game 2: Hurricanes 2, Rangers 0

Carolina derailed a surging Rangers offense in Game 1, and the strong defensive play continued into Game 2. The Hurricanes allowed only 21 shots and held New York scoreless in their 2-0 win, one that extended their perfect home record to 6-0 this postseason.

Former Rangers defenseman Brendan Smith scored the game's first goal, a short-handed one, at 15:54 of the second period off a nifty between-the-legs pass from Aho. It was the 33-year-old's first playoff goal since May 18, 2013. The play was a huge momentum-shifter, as New York was on a four-minute power play after a high-sticking call on Brady Skjei.

Skjei relished in the moment from the penalty box.

Carolina's Antti Raanta was dominant, stopping all 21 of the shots that came his way. New York's Igor Shesterkin had 20 saves in the loss.

Aho, who assisted on the game's first goal, scored an empty-netter in the waning moments to make the final score 2-0 Carolina.

Game 3 is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Madison Square Garden. New York has a strong chance to get back into the series then, as Carolina is 0-3 on the road this postseason while the Rangers are 3-1 at MSG.