The Stanley Cup Playoffs are one of the most exciting postseason formats that the sports world has to offer. For the first time in three years, each NHL team played a full 82-game regular season schedule without an interruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic. The divisions were completely back to normal with teams being permitted to cross the border and play in Canada and vice versa.
The Florida Panthers captured the President's Trophy as the team with the most points around the league. Equipped with one of the deepest rosters in the NHL, the Panthers finished with a 58-18-6 record and a grand total of 122 points when the regular season dust settled.
The structure of the playoffs is as follows:
- The playoff format has the team with the most points taking on the second Wild Card team in the opening round in each conference. The division winner with the second-most points will face off with the top Wild Card team.
- Each series will be in a best-of-seven format
- The home ice advantage goes to the team with the top seed in the opening two rounds of the playoffs. The team with the most regular season points has home ice in the conference finals and Stanley Cup Finals.
- The Stanley Cup Playoffs will begin on May 2 with Game 1 between the Carolina Hurricanes and Boston Bruins.
Stanley Cup Playoffs viewing information
TV: ESPN, ESPN2, TBS, TNT
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
All times Eastern
(* if necessary)
EASTERN CONFERENCE
(1) Florida Panthers vs. (WC2) Washington Capitals
Game 1: Monday, May 3, 7:30 p.m. | at FLA | TV: ESPN2
Game 2: Thursday, May 5, 7:30 p.m. | at FLA | TV: TBS
Game 3: Saturday, May 7, 1 p.m. | at WSH | TV: ESPN
Game 4: Monday, May 9, 7 p.m. | at WSH | TV: TBS
Game 5*: Wednesday, May 11, TBD | at FLA | TV: TBD
Game 6*: Friday, May 13, TBD | at WSH | TV: TBD
Game 7*: Sunday, May 15, TBD | at FLA | TV: TBD
(2) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. (3) Tampa Bay Lightning
Game 1: Monday, May 2, 7:30 p.m. | at TOR | TV: ESPN2
Game 2: Wednesday, May 4, 7:30 p.m. | at TOR | TV: ESPN2
Game 3: Friday, May 6, 7:30 p.m. | at TB | TV: TBS
Game 4: Sunday, May 8, 7 p.m. | at TB | TV: TBS
Game 5*: Wednesday, May 10, TBD | at TOR | TV: TBD
Game 6*: Friday, May 12, TBD | at TB | TV: TBD
Game 7*: Sunday, May 14, TBD | at TOR | TV: TBD
(1) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (WC1) Boston Bruins
Game 1: Monday, May 2, 7 p.m. | at CAR | TV: ESPN
Game 2: Wednesday, May 4, 7 p.m. | at CAR | TV: ESPN
Game 3: Friday, May 6, 7 p.m. | at BOS | TV: TNT
Game 4: Sunday, May 8, 12:30 p.m. | at BOS | TV: ESPN
Game 5*: Wednesday, May 10, TBD | at CAR | TV: TBD
Game 6*: Friday, May 12, TBD | at BOS | TV: TBD
Game 7*: Sunday, May 14, TBD | at CAR | TV: TBD
(2) New York Rangers vs. (3) Pittsburgh Penguins
Game 1: Tuesday, May 3, 7 p.m. | at NY | TV: ESPN
Game 2: Thursday, May 5, 7 p.m. | at NY | TV: TNT
Game 3: Saturday, May 7, 7 p.m. | at PIT | TV: TNT
Game 4: Monday, May 9, 7 p.m. | at PIT | TV: ESPN
Game 5*: Wednesday, May 11, TBD | at NY | TV: TBD
Game 6*: Friday, May 13, TBD | at PIT | TV: TBD
Game 7*: Sunday, May 15, TBD | at NY | TV: TBD
WESTERN CONFERENCE
(1) Colorado Avalanche vs. (WC2) Nashville Predators
Game 1: Tuesday, May 3, 9:30 p.m. | at COL | TV: ESPN
Game 2: Thursday, May 5, 9:30 p.m. | at COL | TV: TNT
Game 3: Saturday, May 7, 4:30 p.m. | at NSH | TV: TNT
Game 4: Monday, May 9, 9:30 p.m. | at NSH | TV: ESPN
Game 5*: Wednesday, May 11, TBD | at COL | TV: TBD
Game 6*: Friday, May 13, TBD | at NSH | TV: TBD
Game 7*: Sunday, May 15, TBD | at COL | TV: TBD
(2) Minnesota Wild vs. (3) St. Louis Blues
Game 1: Monday, May 2, 9:30 p.m. | at MIN | TV: ESPN
Game 2: Wednesday, May 4, 9:30 p.m. | at MIN | TV: ESPN
Game 3: Friday, May 6, 9:30 p.m. | at STL | TV: TNT
Game 4: Sunday, May 8, 4:30 p.m. | at STL | TV: TBS
Game 5*: Tuesday, May 10, TBD | at MIN | TV: TBD
Game 6*: Thursday, May 12, TBD | at STL | TV: TBD
Game 7*: Saturday, May 14, TBD | at MIN | TV: TBD
(1) Calgary Flames vs. (WC1) Dallas Stars
Game 1: Tuesday, May 3, 10 p.m. | at CAL | TV: ESPN2
Game 2: Thursday, May 5, 10 p.m. | at CAL | TV: TBS
Game 3: Saturday, May 7, 9:30 p.m. | at DAL | TV: TNT
Game 4: Monday, May 9, 9:30 p.m. | at DAL | TV: TBS
Game 5*: Wednesday, May 11, TBD | at CAL | TV: TBD
Game 6*: Friday, May 13, TBD | at DAL | TV: TBD
Game 7*: Sunday, May 15, TBD | at CAL | TV: TBD
(2) Edmonton Oilers vs. (3) Los Angeles Kings
Game 1: Monday, May 2, 10 p.m. | at EDM | TV: ESPN2
Game 2: Wednesday, May 4, 10 p.m. | at EDM | TV: ESPN2
Game 3: Friday, May 6, 10 p.m. | at LA | TV: TBS
Game 4: Sunday, May 8, 10 p.m. | at LA | TV: TBS
Game 5*: Tuesday, May 10, TBD | at EDM | TV: TBD
Game 6*: Thursday, May 12, TBD | at LAK | TV: TBD
Game 7*: Saturday, May 14, TBD | at EDM | TV: TBD