July is here, which means the 2023 NHL free agent frenzy is underway. With a relatively stagnant salary cap for one more season, teams will have to get creative if they want to improve their team on the open market.

While this year's crop of free agents isn't the most star-studded in recent memory, there are still some quality players available who could make significant impacts. A pair of buyouts only bolstered the free agent pool when Matt Duchene and Blake Wheeler were bought out by the Nashville Predators and Winnipeg Jets, respectively, on Friday.

Other players to watch include center Ryan O'Reilly and winger Tyler Bertuzzi. Those two played well following trades last season and will be among the most sought after free agents over the next couple of days, but they won't be alone. Here is a list of the biggest names to watch as NHL free agency begins.

With some teams brushing up against the salary cap, free agent signings might be the only action we see once the market officially opens. Some big names get moved in trades, especially with players like Alex DeBrincat and Connor Hellebuyck reportedly on the block.

Stay tuned here at CBS Sports as we track all of the most significant moves of the NHL offseason.

2023 NHL free agency tracker