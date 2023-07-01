Matt Duchene Getty Nashville Predators
Getty Images

July is here, which means the 2023 NHL free agent frenzy is underway. With a relatively stagnant salary cap for one more season, teams will have to get creative if they want to improve their team on the open market.

While this year's crop of free agents isn't the most star-studded in recent memory, there are still some quality players available who could make significant impacts. A pair of buyouts only bolstered the free agent pool when Matt Duchene and Blake Wheeler were bought out by the Nashville Predators and Winnipeg Jets, respectively, on Friday.

Other players to watch include center Ryan O'Reilly and winger Tyler Bertuzzi. Those two played well following trades last season and will be among the most sought after free agents over the next couple of days, but they won't be alone. Here is a list of the biggest names to watch as NHL free agency begins.

With some teams brushing up against the salary cap, free agent signings might be the only action we see once the market officially opens. Some big names get moved in trades, especially with players like Alex DeBrincat and Connor Hellebuyck reportedly on the block.

Stay tuned here at CBS Sports as we track all of the most significant moves of the NHL offseason.

2023 NHL free agency tracker

RankPlayerPOSLast TeamNew TeamStatus
1
Matt Duchene (32)
C One year, $3 million
2
Ryan O'Reilly (32)
C Four years, $18 million
3
Tyler Bertuzzi (28)
LW

4
Dmitry Orlov (31)
D Two year, $15.5 million
5
Tristan Jarry (28)
G

6
Blake Wheeler (36)
RW One year, $1.1 million
7
Jason Zucker (31)
LW

8
Vladimir Tarasenko (31)
RW

9
Alex Killorn (33)
LW

10
Patrick Kane (34)
RW

11
Joonas Korpisalo (29)
G Five years, $20 million
12
James van Riemsdyk (34)
LW One year, $1 million
13
Luke Schenn (33)
D Three years, $8.25 million
14
Oliver Ekman-Larsson (31)
D One year, $2.25 million
15
Jonathan Quick (37)
G One year, $850,000
16
Cam Talbot (35)
G One year, $1 million
17
Frederik Andersen (33)
G Two years, $6.8 million
18
Antti Raanta (34)
G One year, $1.5 million
19
Tyson Jost (25)
C One year, $2 million
20
Erik Johnson (35)
D One year, $3.25 million
21
Radko Gudas (33)
D Three years, $12 million
22
Milan Lucic (35)
LW One year, $1 Million
23
Connor Clifton (28)
D Three years, $10 million
24
Gustav Nyquist (33)
C Two years, $6.37 million
25
MacKenzie Blackwood (26)
G Two years, $4.7 million
26
Ian Cole (34)
D One year, $3 million
27
Teddy Blueger (28)
C One year, $1.9 million
28
Max Pacioretty (34)
LW One year, $2 million
29
Carson Soucy (28)
D Three years, $9.75 million
30
Craig Smith (33)
RW One year, $1 million
31
Kevin Shattenkirk (34)
D One year, $1 million
32
Morgan Geekie (24)
C One year, $2 million
33
Conor Sheary (31)
RW Three years, $6 million