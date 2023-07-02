It's July, which means the 2023 NHL free agent frenzy is underway. In the first few hours after free agency began, many of the biggest names on the market agreed to new contracts.
After the Nashville Predators bought out Matt Duchene on Friday, he signed a one-year deal worth $3 million with their division rival, the Dallas Stars. The Predators had some openings to fill up front after parting ways with Duchene and Ryan Johansen this offseason, so they inked center Ryan O'Reilly to a four-year contract worth $18 million.
Perhaps the most attractive defenseman on the open market was Dmitry Orlov, and he parlayed a strong 2023-24 season into a two-year, $15.5 million contract with the Carolina Hurricanes. His former Boston Bruins teammate, Tyler Bertuzzi, signed a one-year deal with the Maple Leafs on Sunday.
With some teams brushing up against the salary cap, free agent signings might not be the only action we see once the market officially opens. Some big names get moved in trades, especially with players like Alex DeBrincat and Connor Hellebuyck reportedly on the block.
Stay tuned here at CBS Sports as we track all of the most significant moves of the NHL offseason.
2023 NHL free agency tracker
|Rank
|Player
|POS
|Last Team
|New Team
|Status
|1
Matt Duchene (32)
|C
|One year, $3 million
|2
Ryan O'Reilly (32)
|C
|Four years, $18 million
|3
Tyler Bertuzzi (28)
|LW
|4
Dmitry Orlov (31)
|D
|Two years, $15.5 million
|5
Tristan Jarry (28)
|G
|Five years, $26.875 million
|6
Blake Wheeler (36)
|RW
|One year, $1.1 million
|7
Jason Zucker (31)
|LW
|One year, $5.3 million
|8
Vladimir Tarasenko (31)
|RW
|9
Alex Killorn (33)
|LW
|Four years, $25 million
|10
Patrick Kane (34)
|RW
|11
Joonas Korpisalo (29)
|G
|Five years, $20 million
|12
James van Riemsdyk (34)
|LW
|One year, $1 million
|13
Luke Schenn (33)
|D
|Three years, $8.25 million
|14
Oliver Ekman-Larsson (31)
|D
|One year, $2.25 million
|15
Jonathan Quick (37)
|G
|One year, $850,000
|16
Cam Talbot (35)
|G
|One year, $1 million
|17
Frederik Andersen (33)
|G
|Two years, $6.8 million
|18
Antti Raanta (34)
|G
|One year, $1.5 million
|19
Tyson Jost (25)
|C
|One year, $2 million
|20
Erik Johnson (35)
|D
|One year, $3.25 million
|21
Radko Gudas (33)
|D
|Three years, $12 million
|22
Milan Lucic (35)
|LW
|One year, $1 Million
|23
Connor Clifton (28)
|D
|Three years, $10 million
|24
Gustav Nyquist (33)
|C
|Two years, $6.37 million
|25
MacKenzie Blackwood (26)
|G
|Two years, $4.7 million
|26
Ian Cole (34)
|D
|One year, $3 million
|27
Teddy Blueger (28)
|C
|One year, $1.9 million
|28
Max Pacioretty (34)
|LW
|One year, $2 million
|29
Carson Soucy (28)
|D
|Three years, $9.75 million
|30
Craig Smith (33)
|RW
|One year, $1 million
|31
Kevin Shattenkirk (34)
|D
|One year, $1 million
|32
Morgan Geekie (24)
|C
|One year, $2 million
|33
Conor Sheary (31)
|RW
|Three years, $6 million
|34
Daniel Sprong (26)
|RW
|One year, $2 million
|35
Laurent Brossoit (30)
|G
|One year, $1.75 million
|36
Nick Bjugstad (30)
|C
|One year, $2.2 million
|37
Ryan Graves (28)
|D
|Six years, $27 million
|38
Michael Bunting (27)
|LW
|Three years, $13.5 million
|39
Miles Wood (27)
|LW
|Six years, $15 million
|40
Pierre Engvall (27)
|LW
|Seven years, $21 million
|41
Lars Eller (34)
|C
|Two years, $4.9 million
|42
Brian Dumoulin (31)
|D
|Two years, $6.3 million
|43
Scott Mayfield (30)
|D
|Seven years, $24.5 million
|44
J.T. Compher (28)
|C
|Five years, $25.5 million
|45
John Klingberg (30)
|D
|One year, $4.15 million
|46
Connor Brown (29)
|RW
|One year, $4 million
|47
Alexandre Carrier (26)
|D
|One year, $2.5 million
|48
Alexander Kerfoot (28)
|C
|Two years
|49
Shayne Gostisbehere (30)
|D
|One year, $4.125 million
|50
Evan Rodrigues (29)
|C
|Four years
|51
Christian Fischer (26)
|RW
|One year, $1.125 million
|52
Tyler Bertuzzi (28)
|LW
|One year
|53
Jack Johnson (36)
|D
|One year
|54
Justus Annunen (23)
|G
|One year
|55
Gavin Bayreuther (29)
|D
|One year, $775,000