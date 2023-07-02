gettyimages-1251759967-1.jpg
Getty Images

It's July, which means the 2023 NHL free agent frenzy is underway. In the first few hours after free agency began, many of the biggest names on the market agreed to new contracts.

After the Nashville Predators bought out Matt Duchene on Friday, he signed a one-year deal worth $3 million with their division rival, the Dallas Stars. The Predators had some openings to fill up front after parting ways with Duchene and Ryan Johansen this offseason, so they inked center Ryan O'Reilly to a four-year contract worth $18 million.

Perhaps the most attractive defenseman on the open market was Dmitry Orlov, and he parlayed a strong 2023-24 season into a two-year, $15.5 million contract with the Carolina Hurricanes. His former Boston Bruins teammate, Tyler Bertuzzi, signed a one-year deal with the Maple Leafs on Sunday. 

With some teams brushing up against the salary cap, free agent signings might not be the only action we see once the market officially opens. Some big names get moved in trades, especially with players like Alex DeBrincat and Connor Hellebuyck reportedly on the block.

Stay tuned here at CBS Sports as we track all of the most significant moves of the NHL offseason.

2023 NHL free agency tracker

RankPlayerPOSLast TeamNew TeamStatus
1
Matt Duchene (32)
C One year, $3 million
2
Ryan O'Reilly (32)
C Four years, $18 million
3
Tyler Bertuzzi (28)
LW

4
Dmitry Orlov (31)
D Two years, $15.5 million
5
Tristan Jarry (28)
G Five years, $26.875 million
6
Blake Wheeler (36)
RW One year, $1.1 million
7
Jason Zucker (31)
LW One year, $5.3 million
8
Vladimir Tarasenko (31)
RW

9
Alex Killorn (33)
LW Four years, $25 million
10
Patrick Kane (34)
RW

11
Joonas Korpisalo (29)
G Five years, $20 million
12
James van Riemsdyk (34)
LW One year, $1 million
13
Luke Schenn (33)
D Three years, $8.25 million
14
Oliver Ekman-Larsson (31)
D One year, $2.25 million
15
Jonathan Quick (37)
G One year, $850,000
16
Cam Talbot (35)
G One year, $1 million
17
Frederik Andersen (33)
G Two years, $6.8 million
18
Antti Raanta (34)
G One year, $1.5 million
19
Tyson Jost (25)
C One year, $2 million
20
Erik Johnson (35)
D One year, $3.25 million
21
Radko Gudas (33)
D Three years, $12 million
22
Milan Lucic (35)
LW One year, $1 Million
23
Connor Clifton (28)
D Three years, $10 million
24
Gustav Nyquist (33)
C Two years, $6.37 million
25
MacKenzie Blackwood (26)
G Two years, $4.7 million
26
Ian Cole (34)
D One year, $3 million
27
Teddy Blueger (28)
C One year, $1.9 million
28
Max Pacioretty (34)
LW One year, $2 million
29
Carson Soucy (28)
D Three years, $9.75 million
30
Craig Smith (33)
RW One year, $1 million
31
Kevin Shattenkirk (34)
D One year, $1 million
32
Morgan Geekie (24)
C One year, $2 million
33
Conor Sheary (31)
RW Three years, $6 million
34
Daniel Sprong (26)
RW One year, $2 million
35
Laurent Brossoit (30)
G One year, $1.75 million
36
Nick Bjugstad (30)
C One year, $2.2 million
37
Ryan Graves (28)
D Six years, $27 million
38
Michael Bunting (27)
LW Three years, $13.5 million
39
Miles Wood (27)
LW Six years, $15 million
40
Pierre Engvall (27)
LW Seven years, $21 million
41
Lars Eller (34)
C Two years, $4.9 million
42
Brian Dumoulin (31)
D Two years, $6.3 million
43
Scott Mayfield (30)
D Seven years, $24.5 million
44
J.T. Compher (28)
C Five years, $25.5 million
45
John Klingberg (30)
D One year, $4.15 million
46
Connor Brown (29)
RW One year, $4 million
47
Alexandre Carrier (26)
D One year, $2.5 million
48
Alexander Kerfoot (28)
C Two years
49
Shayne Gostisbehere (30)
D One year, $4.125 million
50
Evan Rodrigues (29)
C Four years
51
Christian Fischer (26)
RW One year, $1.125 million
52
Tyler Bertuzzi (28)
LW One year
53
Jack Johnson (36)
D One year
54
Justus Annunen (23)
G One year
55
Gavin Bayreuther (29)
D One year, $775,000