The 2023-24 NHL season begins Tuesday with an Opening Night tripleheader that features the reigning Stanley Cup champions and the first overall pick of the 2023 NHL Draft. The Tampa Bay Lightning get the campaign underway when they host the Nashville Predators at 5:30 p.m. ET, while teenage sensation Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks visit veteran superstar Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins at 8 p.m. ET. The Vegas Golden Knights wrap up the night as they raise their championship banner before hosting the Seattle Kraken at 10:30 p.m. ET.

The latest NHL odds via SportsLine consensus for Tuesday's tripleheader list Tampa Bay as a -158 favorite (risk $158 to win $100) on the money line, with the over/under for total goals sitting at 6.5. The Penguins are listed as -248 favorites and the over/under also is 6.5, while the Golden Knights are -167 favorites and the over/under is 6. Before making any NHL picks for Tuesday's tripleheader, you need to check out what the proven SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

This model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times, taking into account factors like current form, individual matchups, injuries and short- and long-term trends. The model seeks the best values on the money line, puck line and total.

Now, the model has evaluated the NHL odds for Tuesday's tripleheader and posted its best bets. Parlaying these three NHL picks will return more than 6-1. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's top NHL picks.

Top NHL picks for Tuesday's tripleheader

The model sees value in going Over the 6.5-goal total in the Predators vs. Lightning contest. Tampa Bay was one of the highest-scoring teams in the NHL last season, ranking eighth in the league and fifth in the Eastern Conference with 283 goals. The club had four 30-goal scorers, with Brayden Point finishing fifth in the NHL with a career-high 51 in 82 games.

Two-time Maurice Richard Trophy winner Steven Stamkos netted 34 tallies, marking the eighth time in his 15-season career he reached the 30-goal plateau. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored 30 goals apiece, with the former establishing a career best and the latter hitting the mark for the sixth time in his last seven campaigns. The Lightning also have a pair of former 20-goal scorers in Tanner Jeannot and Conor Sheary, while the Predators have three such players on their roster -- including Filip Forsberg, who set a career high with 42 tallies in 2021-22.

How to make Tuesday NHL picks, parlays

The model has locked in two other NHL best bets, with a goal-total pick in both games. You can only see the model's NHL picks and analysis at SportsLine.

So which NHL picks should you parlay on Tuesday for a shot at a payout of more than 6-1? And which picks are the model's strongest plays? Visit SportsLine now to see the top NHL picks for Tuesday, all from the model that has crushed its NHL picks, and find out.