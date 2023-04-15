The 2023 NHL Playoffs have arrived, and they will provide some of the most exciting action in all of professional sports. With the Colorado Avalanche ready to defend their title as champions, the hunt for hockey's ultimate prize begins on Monday.

The Boston Bruins won the Presidents' Trophy with the best record in the regular season, but that would be underselling their accomplishments. Boston enters the playoffs after setting new NHL records for wins (64) and points (135).

The structure of the playoffs is as follows:

The division winner with the most points in each conference will face the second Wild Card team in the first round. The division winner with fewer points in each conference will match up with the top Wild Card team in the first round.

Each series will be a best-of-seven format.

Home-ice advantage goes to the team with the top seed in the first two rounds of the playoffs. The team with the most points in the regular season has home-ice advantage in the conference finals and Stanley Cup Final.

The Stanley Cup Playoffs will begin on April 17 with a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Islanders.

CBS Sports

Stanley Cup Playoffs viewing information

TV: ESPN, ESPN2, TBS, TNT, SN, SNE, SNW

Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

All times Eastern

(* if necessary)

EASTERN CONFERENCE

(1) Boston Bruins vs. (WC2) Florida Panthers

Game 1: | Monday, April 17, 7:30 p.m. | at BOS | TV: ESPN

Game 2: | Wednesday, April 19, 7:30 p.m. | at BOS | TV: ESPN

Game 3: | Friday, April 21, 7:30 p.m. | at FLA | TV: TNT

Game 4: | Sunday, April 23, 3:30 p.m. | at FLA | TV: TNT

Game 5*: | Wednesday, April 26, TBD | at BOS | TV: TBD

Game 6*: | Friday, April 28, TBD | at FLA | TV: TBD

Game 7*: | Sunday, April 30, TBD | at BOS | TV: TBD

(2) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. (3) Tampa Bay Lightning

Game 1: | Tuesday, April 18, 7:30 p.m. | at TOR | TV: SNE

Game 2: | Thursday, April 20, 7 p.m. | at TOR | TV: SN

Game 3: | Saturday, April 22, 7 p.m. | at TBL | TV: TBS

Game 4: | Monday, April 24, 7:30 p.m. | at TBL | TV: TBS

Game 5*: | Thursday, April 27, TBD | at TOR | TV: TBD

Game 6*: | Saturday, April 29, TBD | at TBL | TV: TBD

Game 7*: | Monday, May 1, TBD | at TOR | TV: TBD

(1) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (WC1) New York Islanders

Game 1: | Monday, April 17, 7 p.m. | at CAR | TV: ESPN2

Game 2: | Wednesday, April 19, 7 p.m. | at CAR | TV: ESPN2

Game 3: | Friday, April 21, 7 p.m. | at NYI | TV: TBS

Game 4: | Sunday, April 23, 1 p.m. | at NYI | TV: TNT

Game 5*: | Tuesday, April 25, TBD | at CAR | TV: TBD

Game 6*: | Friday, April 28, TBD | at NYI | TV: TBD

Game 7*: | Sunday, April 30, TBD | at CAR | TV: TBD

(2) New Jersey Devils vs. (3) New York Rangers

Game 1: | Tuesday, April 18, 7 p.m. | at NJD | TV: TBS

Game 2: | Thursday, April 20, 7:30 p.m. | at NJD | TV: TBS

Game 3: | Saturday, April 22, 8 p.m. | at NYR | TV: ABC

Game 4: | Monday, April 24, 7 p.m. | at NYR | TV: ESPN

Game 5*: | Thursday, April 27, TBD | at NJD | TV: TBD

Game 6*: | Saturday, April 29, TBD | at NYR | TV: TBD Game 7*: | Monday, May 1, TBD | at NJD | TV: TBD

WESTERN CONFERENCE

(1) Vegas Golden Knights vs. (WC2) Winnipeg Jets

Game 1: | Tuesday, April 18, 7 p.m. | at VGK | TV: ESPN2

Game 2: | Thursday, April 20, 10 p.m. | at VGK | TV: TBS

Game 3: | Saturday, April 22, 10 p.m. | at WPG | TV: SN

Game 4: | Monday, April 24, 10 p.m. | at WPG | TV: SNW

Game 5*: | Thursday, April 27, TBD | at VGK | TV: TBD

Game 6*: | Saturday, April 29, TBD | at WPG | TV: TBD

Game 7*: | Monday, May 1, TBD | at VGK | TV: TBD

(2) Edmonton Oilers vs. (3) Los Angeles Kings

Game 1: | Monday, April 17, 10 p.m. | at EDM | TV: SN

Game 2: | Wednesday, April 19, 10 p.m. | at EDM | TV: SN

Game 3: | Friday, April 21, 10 p.m. | at LAK | TV: SN

Game 4: | Sunday, April 23, 9 p.m. | at LAK | TV: SN

Game 5*: | Tuesday, April 25, TBD | at EDM | TV: TBD

Game 6*: | Saturday, April 29, TBD | at LAK | TV: TBD

Game 7*: | Monday, May 1, TBD | at EDM | TV: TBD

(2) Dallas Stars vs. (3) Minnesota Wild

Game 1: | Monday, April 17, 9:30 p.m. | at DAL | TV: ESPN2

Game 2: | Wednesday, April 19, 9:30 p.m. | at DAL | TV: ESPN2

Game 3: | Friday, April 21, 10 p.m. | at MIN | TV: TBS

Game 4: | Sunday, April 23, 6:30 p.m. | at MIN | TV: TBS

Game 5*: | Tuesday, April 25, TBD | at DAL | TV: TBD

Game 6*: | Friday, April 28, TBD | at MIN | TV: TBD

Game 7*: | Sunday, April 30, TBD | at DAL | TV: TBD

(1) Colorado Avalanche vs. (WC1) Seattle Kraken

Game 1: | Tuesday, April 18, 10 p.m. | at COL | TV: ESPN

Game 2: | Thursday, April 20, 9:30 p.m. | at COL | TV: ESPN

Game 3: | Saturday, April 22, 10 p.m. | at SEA | TV: TBS

Game 4: | Monday, April 24, 10 p.m. | at SEA | TV: TBS

Game 5*: | Wednesday, April 26, TBD | at COL | TV: TBD

Game 6*: | Friday, April 28, TBD | at SEA | TV: TBD

Game 7*: | Sunday, April 30, TBD | at COL | TV: TBD