The Florida Panthers attempt to bounce back from a dismal start to the series when they host the Vegas Golden Knights for Game 3 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final on Thursday. The nine-day layoff after sweeping Carolina in the Eastern Conference final apparently had a negative effect on the Panthers, who were outscored 12-4 in losing the first two games of the Stanley Cup Final on the road. Florida now looks to become just the sixth team to win the Stanley Cup after losing the first two games and first since the 2011 Boston Bruins.

Panthers vs. Golden Knights money line: Florida -120, Vegas +100

Panthers vs. Golden Knights over/under: 6 goals

Panthers vs. Golden Knights puck line: Florida -1.5 (+210)

FLA: The Panthers are 0-6 all-time in the Stanley Cup Final

VGK: The Golden Knights have scored 18 goals in their last two games

Why the Panthers can win

Florida needs Matthew Tkachuk to return to form after amassing 36 penalty minutes, including three 10-minute misconducts, over the first two games of the series. The 25-year-old left wing is tied for second in scoring this postseason with a franchise playoff-record 22 points and shares the league lead with four game-winning goals. Tkachuk scored late in Game 2 to become the fifth player to reach double digits in tallies during these playoffs.

After being kept off the scoresheet for six contests, Anton Lundell has notched a point in each of the first two games of the Stanley Cup Final. The 21-year-old Finnish center recorded an assist in the series opener and got the Panthers on the board 14 seconds into the third period of Game 2. Anthony Duclair is in the midst of a three-game point streak after setting up Lundell's goal on Monday. See which team to pick here.

Why the Golden Knights can win

Vegas' offense has been unstoppable since the team suffered back-to-back losses against Dallas in the Western Conference final. The Golden Knights closed out that series with an emphatic 6-0 victory and have thrashed the Panthers in this matchup thus far. The club is tied for the most goals over the first two games of a Stanley Cup Final during the expansion era, with the last team to produce 12 being the 1982 New York Islanders.

Scoring at least three goals in a playoff game has assured Vegas a victory of late, as it has won 34 straight such contests - including 14 this postseason - since losing 5-4 in overtime to San Jose in Game 7 of their 2019 first-round series. Jonathan Marchessault continues to make a case for the Conn Smythe Trophy as he recorded two goals and an assist in Game 2 for his third three-point performance of the postseason. The 32-year-old right wing enters Thursday with a seven-game point streak and has set the franchise playoff record with 12 goals, with seven coming in his last seven contests. See which team to pick here.

