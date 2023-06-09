Game 4 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final has the Vegas Golden Knights going on the road to take on the Florida Panthers on Saturday. The Golden Knights jumped out to a 2-0 series lead before the Panthers responded. In Game 3, Florida beat Vegas 3-2 in overtime. Vegas is 15-6 in their last 21 road games. Meanwhile, the Panthers are 12-3 in their last 15 overall.

Opening faceoff at FLA Live Arena is set for 8 p.m. ET. Florida is the -120 favorite (risk $120 to win $100) in the latest Golden Knights vs. Panthers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total goals scored is 5.5.

Golden Knights vs. Panthers money line: Florida -120, Vegas +100

Golden Knights vs. Panthers over/under: 5.5 goals

Golden Knights vs. Panthers puck line: Vegas +1.5 (-260)

FLA: The Panthers are 8-1 in their last nine games playing on one days rest

VGK: The Golden Knights are 6-1 in their last seven vs. Eastern Conference

Why the Golden Knights can cover

Jonathan Marchessault has made his impact felt on the ice throughout the postseason. Marchessault uses his extraordinary vision and hands to create opportunities for himself and his teammates. The 32-year-old is tied for first on the team in points (23) and is first in goals (13). In Game 3, he recorded one goal and one assist.

Center Jack Eichel is an all-around talent for the Golden Knights. Eichel is able to pass, score, and play defense at a high level. The 26-year-old handles the puck with ease and owns skillful moves to beat defenders. He leads the team in assists (17) and is tied for first in points (23). He finished his last outing with a power-play assist and three blocked shots. See which team to pick here.

Why the Panthers can cover

Matthew Tkachuk is an explosive playmaker. Tkachuk has terrific speed and maintains control of the puck with ease. The 25-year-old is also elusive and creative. He ranks first on the team in points (24), goals (11), and assists (13) in the playoffs. Tkachuk has logged a goal in five of his last seven games. On Thursday, he had one goal and one assist.

Center Carter Verhaeghe provides this group with another solid playmaker and scorer. Verhaeghe has a knack for putting the defense on their heels due to his agility and strength. He is second on the squad in total points (17) during the postseason, with seven goals and 10 assists. In the Game 3 victory, Verhaeghe notched one goal and one assist. See which team to pick here.

