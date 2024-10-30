The 2024-25 NHL season is only a couple weeks old, but teams have already handed out some big money in the form of contract extensions. On Thursday, the Vegas Golden Knights made sure star defenseman Shea Theodore won't be going anywhere soon.

The Golden Knights and Theodore have agreed to a seven-year extension worth just shy of $52 million. The deal kicks in at the start of next season, and Vegas will carry an annual salary cap hit of $7.425 million through the 2031-32 season.

Acquired by the Golden Knights in 2017, Theodore quickly became a vital part of the blue line in the desert. In his seven-plus seasons with Vegas, Theodore has tallied 67 goals and 229 assists from the back end. In the Golden Knights' run to the Stanley Cup in 2023, Theodore totaled 13 points in 21 games while posting a plus-10 goal differential at five-on-five, per Natural Stat Trick.

Theodore's extension means that the Golden Knights have their top three defenseman, including Alex Pietrangelo and Noah Hanifin, signed through at least the 2026-27 season. Vegas has plenty of stability at a key position.

As the contracts continue to roll in throughout the 2024-25 season, you can keep track of the most notable ones right here at CBS Sports.

Five more years of Jake McCabe in Toronto

Since being acquired by the Maple Leafs in 2023, McCabe has provided some stability on the Toronto blue line. The veteran defenseman moves the puck well and can provide some offensive assistance from time to time as well, and the Leafs now have him locked up through the 2028-29 season at an average annual value of $4.51 million.

Theodore remaining in Vegas long-term

The Golden Knights are no strangers to making bold moves, and shelling out big money to maintain one of the best blue lines in the league certainly qualifies. Theodore has been one of the most underrated defensemen in the league for a while, but starting next season, his paycheck will reflect his value.

Blues ink Jake Neighbours to two-year extension

The Blues have locked up one of their best young players through the 2026-27 season, and they did so at an affordable price. Neighbours, the No. 26 overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, scored 27 goals in 77 games last season. St. Louis is relying on Neigbours to be a key part of their forward group well into the future.

Jake Oettinger signs eight-year extension with Dallas

Oettinger went through some struggles in the 2023-24 season, but he really elevated his game in the postseason. In 19 postseason appearances, Oettinger posted a .913 save percentage while saving 4.1 goals above average, per Natural Stat Trick.

Kraken lock up Joey Daccord for five more years

Linus Ullmark signs four-year extension with Senators

The Senators traded for Ullmark this offseason, and he will get a full-time workload for the first time since he was acquired by the Bruins in 2021. Ullmark did win the Vezina Trophy in 2023, so he can perform at an elite level, but he'll have to do it more often in Ottawa.

Carter Verhaeghe is staying in Sunrise

Jeremy Swayman finally gets his bag from Boston

It was a contentious offseason between Swayman and the Bruins with both sides taking the negotiations public. In the end, Boston and Swayman were finally able to come to an agreement that keeps one of the best young goaltenders in a Bruins jersey for the foreseeable future.

Canucks sign Nils Hoglander to three-year extension