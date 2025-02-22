If there was any concern that the value of a starting-caliber NHL goalie was trending downward, some of the contract extensions signed this season should dispel that. Kevin Lankinen and Logan Thompson are the latest netminders to cash in for big money in the last few months.

Thompson, in his first season with the Capitals, signed a six-year contract worth $35.1 million in late January. Thompson has saved 16.8 goals above average, according to Natural Stat Trick, and that number ranks third among all NHL goalies. Thompson is a big reason why Washington sits atop the Eastern Conference, and he has been rewarded.

Lankinen is also in his first season with a new team, and he has helped the Vancouver Canucks stay afloat while Thatcher Demko has battled injury issues. Lankinen's numbers aren't quite as eye-popping as Thompson's, but his .905 save percentage is roughly around the league average, but it's clear the Canucks value the stability he has brought in goal.

Earlier this season, Igor Shesterkin signed the richest goalie contract in NHL history with an eight-year deal worth a total of $92 million. Shesterkin, a 28-year-old Vezina Trophy winner, has been one of the best goaltenders in the NHL over the last four seasons. In 2022, Shesterkin captured the Vezina Trophy after a brilliant season in which he saved 44.8 goals above average, which was 15 goals higher than the next closest netminder.

As the contracts continue to roll in throughout the 2024-25 season, you can keep track of the most notable ones right here at CBS Sports.

Jets sign Vlad Namestnikov to three-year contract

Namestnikov has fit right into his bottom-six role with Winnipeg, and the team is happy to keep him around for at least a few more seasons. Namestnikov provides the team with nice depth down the middle.

Kevin Lankinen signs long-term deal with Vancouver

Kevin Lankinen bet on himself this offseason and went looking for a place where he might be able to assume the full-time starting role. With Thatcher Demko injured for the Canucks, he signed with them late in the process, and now he's reaping the rewards of a solid season between the pipes.

Canucks agree to $33 million deal with Marcus Pettersson

Almost immediately after being acquired by the Canucks in a trade with the Penguins, Pettersson signed a long-term extension. Pettersson has quietly been a quality shutdown defensemen for some time now, and he should be a good fit in Vancouver.

Brandon Saad joins Golden Knights on one-year deal

After his contract was terminated by the Blues, Saad signed a one-year contract with the Golden Knights. Saad may not have the same speed and playmaking ability he once had, but he won't be asked to do too much on a Vegas team built to win a Stanley Cup.

Logan Thompson lands big extension amidst outstanding season

Logan Thompson has been one of the biggest surprises in the NHL. After a sour ending in Vegas, Thompson has come to Washington and given the team elite goaltending. If he keeps that up, this contract extension will look like a massive bargain.

Rangers extend William Borgen for five years

Borgen made his way to New York as part of the Kaapo Kakko trade, and the Rangers have apparently liked what they've seen from him. The 28-year-old defenseman brings some nice mobility to the back end.

Tony DeAngelo signs one-year deal with Islanders

With injuries decimating their blue line, the Islanders dipped into the free agency pool and added Tony DeAngelo. A journeyman defenseman, DeAngelo brings some offense but struggles in his own zone.

Oilers add defensive depth with John Klingberg

Hoping to secure defensive depth for a postseason run, the Edmonton Oilers inked former Toronto Maple Leaf John Klingberg to a one-year deal. Klingberg played just 14 games last season before hip surgery ended his year.

Senators lock up grinder Ridly Greig with four-year contract

Greig has turned into a nice bottom-six forechecker for the Senators, and now he will be remaining with the team for the foreseeable future. Greig has 24 goals and 53 points in 145 games with Ottawa.

Frank Vatrano agrees to three-year deal with Ducks

Coming off a career year in which he scored 37 goals and was named an All-Star, Vatrano hasn't been quite as good in 2024-25. He still has 30 points and 53 games, and he still received a nice payday to remain in Anaheim.

Avalanche sign Mackenzie Blackwood to five-year contract

Talk about a turn of events for Blackwood. He begins the season on a Sharks team with one of the worst defensive units in the league. He then gets traded to a Cup contender in the Avalanche before signing a five-year contract extension with them.

Kolesar signs for three more years in Vegas

Kolesar has flown under the radar for much of his career, but he is a key part of the Golden Knights' depth at forward. His 10 goals are already a new career high, and he's just three points away from a new career high in that category too.

Igor Shesterkin signs historic deal with Rangers

Shesterkin has reportedly signed a contract that will pay him an average of $11.5 million per season through the 2032-33 season. The 2022 Vezina Trophy winner, Shesterkin has prove himself as one of the best goaltenders in the world, and how he will be paid like it.

Going from Henrik Lundqvist to Igor Shesterkin is the type of stability in net that most franchises can only dream about. Now, the Rangers just have to lift a Stanley Cup with Shesterkin between the pipes.

Vegas signs Brayden McNabb to three-year extension

The Golden Knights have signed the veteran defenseman for three more years at a reasonable price tag of $3.65 million per year. McNabb has been a key part of this Vegas blue line for a while now, and the Golden Knights have five defensemen signed through the 2026-27 season.

Five more years of Jake McCabe in Toronto

Since being acquired by the Maple Leafs in 2023, McCabe has provided some stability on the Toronto blue line. The veteran defenseman moves the puck well and can provide some offensive assistance from time to time as well, and the Leafs now have him locked up through the 2028-29 season at an average annual value of $4.51 million.

Theodore remaining in Vegas long-term

The Golden Knights are no strangers to making bold moves, and shelling out big money to maintain one of the best blue lines in the league certainly qualifies. Theodore has been one of the most underrated defensemen in the league for a while, but starting next season, his paycheck will reflect his value.

Blues ink Jake Neighbours to two-year extension

The Blues have locked up one of their best young players through the 2026-27 season, and they did so at an affordable price. Neighbours, the No. 26 overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, scored 27 goals in 77 games last season. St. Louis is relying on Neigbours to be a key part of their forward group well into the future.

Jake Oettinger signs eight-year extension with Dallas

Oettinger went through some struggles in the 2023-24 season, but he really elevated his game in the postseason. In 19 postseason appearances, Oettinger posted a .913 save percentage while saving 4.1 goals above average, per Natural Stat Trick.

Kraken lock up Joey Daccord for five more years

Linus Ullmark signs four-year extension with Senators

The Senators traded for Ullmark this offseason, and he will get a full-time workload for the first time since he was acquired by the Bruins in 2021. Ullmark did win the Vezina Trophy in 2023, so he can perform at an elite level, but he'll have to do it more often in Ottawa.

Carter Verhaeghe is staying in Sunrise

Jeremy Swayman finally gets his bag from Boston

It was a contentious offseason between Swayman and the Bruins with both sides taking the negotiations public. In the end, Boston and Swayman were finally able to come to an agreement that keeps one of the best young goaltenders in a Bruins jersey for the foreseeable future.

Canucks sign Nils Hoglander to three-year extension