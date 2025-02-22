If there was any concern that the value of a starting-caliber NHL goalie was trending downward, some of the contract extensions signed this season should dispel that. Kevin Lankinen and Logan Thompson are the latest netminders to cash in for big money in the last few months.
Thompson, in his first season with the Capitals, signed a six-year contract worth $35.1 million in late January. Thompson has saved 16.8 goals above average, according to Natural Stat Trick, and that number ranks third among all NHL goalies. Thompson is a big reason why Washington sits atop the Eastern Conference, and he has been rewarded.
Lankinen is also in his first season with a new team, and he has helped the Vancouver Canucks stay afloat while Thatcher Demko has battled injury issues. Lankinen's numbers aren't quite as eye-popping as Thompson's, but his .905 save percentage is roughly around the league average, but it's clear the Canucks value the stability he has brought in goal.
Earlier this season, Igor Shesterkin signed the richest goalie contract in NHL history with an eight-year deal worth a total of $92 million. Shesterkin, a 28-year-old Vezina Trophy winner, has been one of the best goaltenders in the NHL over the last four seasons. In 2022, Shesterkin captured the Vezina Trophy after a brilliant season in which he saved 44.8 goals above average, which was 15 goals higher than the next closest netminder.
Jets sign Vlad Namestnikov to three-year contract
VLADDY’S STAYING HOME 🏡 pic.twitter.com/l6gDzUtZNI— Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) February 22, 2025
Namestnikov has fit right into his bottom-six role with Winnipeg, and the team is happy to keep him around for at least a few more seasons. Namestnikov provides the team with nice depth down the middle.
Kevin Lankinen signs long-term deal with Vancouver
Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with goaltender Kevin Lankinen on a 5-year contract extension with a $4.5M AAV.— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 21, 2025
Kevin Lankinen bet on himself this offseason and went looking for a place where he might be able to assume the full-time starting role. With Thatcher Demko injured for the Canucks, he signed with them late in the process, and now he's reaping the rewards of a solid season between the pipes.
Canucks agree to $33 million deal with Marcus Pettersson
It didn’t take long for Marcus Pettersson to feel at home with the #Canucks and his comfort level is already showing on the ice.— Canucks Insider (@CanucksInsider) February 7, 2025
Settling in quickly, the defenceman signed a six-year contract extension with the club just days after arriving.
Almost immediately after being acquired by the Canucks in a trade with the Penguins, Pettersson signed a long-term extension. Pettersson has quietly been a quality shutdown defensemen for some time now, and he should be a good fit in Vancouver.
Brandon Saad joins Golden Knights on one-year deal
BRANDON SAAD, COME ON DOWN! YOU ARE A VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHT! 🤩— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) January 31, 2025
The Golden Knights have signed Brandon Saad to a one-year contract!! ✍️#VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/QtoNLpDQSW
After his contract was terminated by the Blues, Saad signed a one-year contract with the Golden Knights. Saad may not have the same speed and playmaking ability he once had, but he won't be asked to do too much on a Vegas team built to win a Stanley Cup.
Logan Thompson lands big extension amidst outstanding season
Love to see iT‼️— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 27, 2025
The Washington Capitals have re-signed goaltender Logan Thompson to a six-year, $35.1 million contract extension. Thompson’s contract will carry an average annual value of $5.85 million.#ALLCAPS | @Shift4
Logan Thompson has been one of the biggest surprises in the NHL. After a sour ending in Vegas, Thompson has come to Washington and given the team elite goaltending. If he keeps that up, this contract extension will look like a massive bargain.
Rangers extend William Borgen for five years
BORGS ON BROADWAY.#NYR and Will Borgen have agreed to terms on a five-year contract extension. Details: https://t.co/kaqNu9G1Y3 pic.twitter.com/bzlGK0XLGk— New York Rangers (@NYRangers) January 25, 2025
Borgen made his way to New York as part of the Kaapo Kakko trade, and the Rangers have apparently liked what they've seen from him. The 28-year-old defenseman brings some nice mobility to the back end.
Tony DeAngelo signs one-year deal with Islanders
#Isles News: The New York Islanders have signed defenseman Tony DeAngelo to a one-year contract for the remainder of the 2024-25 season. pic.twitter.com/IeL4pBylzi— New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) January 24, 2025
With injuries decimating their blue line, the Islanders dipped into the free agency pool and added Tony DeAngelo. A journeyman defenseman, DeAngelo brings some offense but struggles in his own zone.
Oilers add defensive depth with John Klingberg
🗣️JOHN KLINGBERG‼️— Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) January 17, 2025
The #Oilers have signed the free agent defenceman to a one-year contract. Klingberg has scored 81 goals & 331 assists in 633 career @NHL regular season games. pic.twitter.com/b7kI159pAt
Hoping to secure defensive depth for a postseason run, the Edmonton Oilers inked former Toronto Maple Leaf John Klingberg to a one-year deal. Klingberg played just 14 games last season before hip surgery ended his year.
Senators lock up grinder Ridly Greig with four-year contract
The #Sens took care of a bit of business before heading to Pittsburgh signing Ridly Greig to a four-year contract extension. Jackson Starr has all you need to know in Sens Today 📺 pic.twitter.com/tSJzYQb5xM— Ottawa Senators (@Senators) January 10, 2025
Greig has turned into a nice bottom-six forechecker for the Senators, and now he will be remaining with the team for the foreseeable future. Greig has 24 goals and 53 points in 145 games with Ottawa.
Frank Vatrano agrees to three-year deal with Ducks
Vatrano signs 3-year contract with Ducks https://t.co/7wdmYsaQOF— NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) January 5, 2025
Coming off a career year in which he scored 37 goals and was named an All-Star, Vatrano hasn't been quite as good in 2024-25. He still has 30 points and 53 games, and he still received a nice payday to remain in Anaheim.
Avalanche sign Mackenzie Blackwood to five-year contract
Five more years in burgundy and blue for Mackenzie Blackwood!#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/IlhB9qgRpq— Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) December 27, 2024
Talk about a turn of events for Blackwood. He begins the season on a Sharks team with one of the worst defensive units in the league. He then gets traded to a Cup contender in the Avalanche before signing a five-year contract extension with them.
Kolesar signs for three more years in Vegas
🚨 KOLEY’S STICKING AROUND 🚨— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) December 14, 2024
✍️ The Golden Knights have signed Keegan Kolesar to a three-year contract extension!#VegasBornhttps://t.co/1sNu4h9Iw1
Kolesar has flown under the radar for much of his career, but he is a key part of the Golden Knights' depth at forward. His 10 goals are already a new career high, and he's just three points away from a new career high in that category too.
Igor Shesterkin signs historic deal with Rangers
Shesterkin has reportedly signed a contract that will pay him an average of $11.5 million per season through the 2032-33 season. The 2022 Vezina Trophy winner, Shesterkin has prove himself as one of the best goaltenders in the world, and how he will be paid like it.
Going from Henrik Lundqvist to Igor Shesterkin is the type of stability in net that most franchises can only dream about. Now, the Rangers just have to lift a Stanley Cup with Shesterkin between the pipes.
Vegas signs Brayden McNabb to three-year extension
Lil Jon: NABBER! MY BROOOOO! WHATCHA GOT?— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 15, 2024
🚨 THE GOLDEN KNIGHTS HAVE SIGNED BRAYDEN MCNABB TO A THREE-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION!!! 🚨https://t.co/8pCjn1Quxo
The Golden Knights have signed the veteran defenseman for three more years at a reasonable price tag of $3.65 million per year. McNabb has been a key part of this Vegas blue line for a while now, and the Golden Knights have five defensemen signed through the 2026-27 season.
Five more years of Jake McCabe in Toronto
Jake McSIGNED ✍️ pic.twitter.com/7qy7FMCoSD— Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) October 28, 2024
Since being acquired by the Maple Leafs in 2023, McCabe has provided some stability on the Toronto blue line. The veteran defenseman moves the puck well and can provide some offensive assistance from time to time as well, and the Leafs now have him locked up through the 2028-29 season at an average annual value of $4.51 million.
Theodore remaining in Vegas long-term
✍️ SHEA IS HERE TO STAY!!!!!!!— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 24, 2024
The Golden Knights have signed Shea Theodore to a seven-year contract extension! #VegasBorn https://t.co/66FqO2Tny9
The Golden Knights are no strangers to making bold moves, and shelling out big money to maintain one of the best blue lines in the league certainly qualifies. Theodore has been one of the most underrated defensemen in the league for a while, but starting next season, his paycheck will reflect his value.
Blues ink Jake Neighbours to two-year extension
Jake Neighbours has signed a two-year contract extension with an AAV of $3.75 million. #stlblues— St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) October 22, 2024
DETAILS ➡️ https://t.co/U0YFadivh2 https://t.co/U0YFadivh2
The Blues have locked up one of their best young players through the 2026-27 season, and they did so at an affordable price. Neighbours, the No. 26 overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, scored 27 goals in 77 games last season. St. Louis is relying on Neigbours to be a key part of their forward group well into the future.
Jake Oettinger signs eight-year extension with Dallas
🦦 IS HERE TO STAY!@Shift4 | #TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/Dqtci4Cckp— Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) October 17, 2024
Oettinger went through some struggles in the 2023-24 season, but he really elevated his game in the postseason. In 19 postseason appearances, Oettinger posted a .913 save percentage while saving 4.1 goals above average, per Natural Stat Trick.
Kraken lock up Joey Daccord for five more years
Kraken Crew, cue up the Joey chants!— Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) October 9, 2024
The Mayor (@JDac35) is staying in Seattle through the 2029-30 season → https://t.co/urGh3dDqew pic.twitter.com/a3euYj6vig
Linus Ullmark signs four-year extension with Senators
ULL IN!— Ottawa Senators (@Senators) October 9, 2024
The #Sens have signed @Icebeardude to a four-year extension! pic.twitter.com/fo06D9JP8M
The Senators traded for Ullmark this offseason, and he will get a full-time workload for the first time since he was acquired by the Bruins in 2021. Ullmark did win the Vezina Trophy in 2023, so he can perform at an elite level, but he'll have to do it more often in Ottawa.
Carter Verhaeghe is staying in Sunrise
More Swag ahead 🤩— Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) October 9, 2024
We have agreed to terms with Carter Verhaeghe on an 8-year contract extension commencing in the 2025-26 season! pic.twitter.com/Pw2WhZEhqs
Jeremy Swayman finally gets his bag from Boston
“I couldn’t be more excited to be in this position...a kid from Alaska standing right here in front of you is really happy and beyond pleased to be a Bruin for eight more years.”— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 6, 2024
📰 Swayman, #NHLBruins reach deal on eight-year extension ⤵️ https://t.co/OpwKFexZZG
It was a contentious offseason between Swayman and the Bruins with both sides taking the negotiations public. In the end, Boston and Swayman were finally able to come to an agreement that keeps one of the best young goaltenders in a Bruins jersey for the foreseeable future.
Canucks sign Nils Hoglander to three-year extension
General Manager Patrik Allvin announces that the #Canucks have agreed to terms with forward Nils Höglander on a three-year contract extension with a $3 million AAV.— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 6, 2024