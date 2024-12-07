Igor Shesterkin is set to become the highest-paid goalie in NHL history. Shesterkin and the New York Rangers have agreed to an eight-year contract extension worth $92 million, according to ESPN's Kevin Weekes and Emily Kaplan.

Shesterkin, a 28-year-old Vezina Trophy winner, has been one of the best goaltenders in the NHL over the last four seasons. From 2021-2024, Shesterkin saved 79.5 goals above average, according to Natural Stat Trick. That led the NHL, and his .921 save percentage was second among regular starters.

In 2022, Shesterkin captured the Vezina Trophy after a brilliant season in which he saved 44.8 goals above average, which was 15 goals higher than the next closest netminder.

This season, Shesterkin has posted 4.52 goals saved above average to go along with a .908 save percentage. Shesterkin hasn't been his usual dominant self, but part of that has to do with the play of the team in front of him.

Shesterkin's contract extension will kick in at the start of the 2025-26 season, and it surpasses Carey Price's eight-year, $84 million deal with the Montreal Canadiens as the richest for a goalie in NHL history. The star goalie's new deal will carry an $11.5 million AAV against the salary cap.

As the contracts continue to roll in throughout the 2024-25 season, you can keep track of the most notable ones right here at CBS Sports.

Igor Shesterkin signs historic deal with Rangers

Shesterkin has reportedly signed a contract that will pay him an average of $11.5 million per season through the 2032-33 season. The 2022 Vezina Trophy winner, Shesterkin has prove himself as one of the best goaltenders in the world, and how he will be paid like it.

Going from Henrik Lundqvist to Igor Shesterkin is the type of stability in net that most franchises can only dream about. Now, the Rangers just have to lift a Stanley Cup with Shesterkin between the pipes.

Vegas signs Brayden McNabb to three-year extension

The Golden Knights have signed the veteran defenseman for three more years at a reasonable price tag of $3.65 million per year. McNabb has been a key part of this Vegas blue line for a while now, and the Golden Knights have five defensemen signed through the 2026-27 season.

Five more years of Jake McCabe in Toronto

Since being acquired by the Maple Leafs in 2023, McCabe has provided some stability on the Toronto blue line. The veteran defenseman moves the puck well and can provide some offensive assistance from time to time as well, and the Leafs now have him locked up through the 2028-29 season at an average annual value of $4.51 million.

Theodore remaining in Vegas long-term

The Golden Knights are no strangers to making bold moves, and shelling out big money to maintain one of the best blue lines in the league certainly qualifies. Theodore has been one of the most underrated defensemen in the league for a while, but starting next season, his paycheck will reflect his value.

Blues ink Jake Neighbours to two-year extension

The Blues have locked up one of their best young players through the 2026-27 season, and they did so at an affordable price. Neighbours, the No. 26 overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, scored 27 goals in 77 games last season. St. Louis is relying on Neigbours to be a key part of their forward group well into the future.

Jake Oettinger signs eight-year extension with Dallas

Oettinger went through some struggles in the 2023-24 season, but he really elevated his game in the postseason. In 19 postseason appearances, Oettinger posted a .913 save percentage while saving 4.1 goals above average, per Natural Stat Trick.

Kraken lock up Joey Daccord for five more years

Linus Ullmark signs four-year extension with Senators

The Senators traded for Ullmark this offseason, and he will get a full-time workload for the first time since he was acquired by the Bruins in 2021. Ullmark did win the Vezina Trophy in 2023, so he can perform at an elite level, but he'll have to do it more often in Ottawa.

Carter Verhaeghe is staying in Sunrise

Jeremy Swayman finally gets his bag from Boston

It was a contentious offseason between Swayman and the Bruins with both sides taking the negotiations public. In the end, Boston and Swayman were finally able to come to an agreement that keeps one of the best young goaltenders in a Bruins jersey for the foreseeable future.

Canucks sign Nils Hoglander to three-year extension