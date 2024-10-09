The 2024-25 NHL season is only a few days old, and teams have already announced some significant contact extensions. The latest team to do so is the Ottawa Senators, who just locked up goaltender Linus Ullmark for the next several years.

Over the last week, both members of the former Boston bear-hugging duo have received large contract extensions. On Sunday, the Bruins announced they signed No. 1 goaltender Jeremy Swayman to an eight-year contract worth $66 million. Three days later, the Senators announced a four-year, $33 million contract extension for Ullmark.

Swayman and Ullmark made up the NHL's best goalie tandem in Boston, but now each player has to prove he can stand on his own two feet while getting a full-time workload. They're certainly getting paid like they can.

Following their season-opening win over the Bruins on Tuesday night, the Florida Panthers revealed that they had signed star forward Carter Verhaeghe to a big eight-year extension worth $56 million. That's not bad value for a player who has scored 76 goals over the last two seasons. Verhaeghe also led Florida with 11 goals in last spring's Stanley Cup run.

As the contracts continue to roll in throughout the 2024-25 season, you can keep track of the most notable ones right here at CBS Sports.

Linus Ullmark signs four-year extension with Senators

The Senators traded for Ullmark this offseason, and he will get a full-time workload for the first time since he was acquired by the Bruins in 2021. Ullmark did win the Vezina Trophy in 2023, so he can perform at an elite level, but he'll have to do it more often in Ottawa.

Carter Verhaeghe is staying in Sunrise

Jeremy Swayman finally gets his bag from Boston

It was a contentious offseason between Swayman and the Bruins with both sides taking the negotiations public. In the end, Boston and Swayman were finally able to come to an agreement that keeps one of the best young goaltenders in a Bruins jersey for the foreseeable future.

Canucks sign Nils Hoglander to three-year extension