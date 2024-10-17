The 2024-25 NHL season is only a week old, but teams have already announced some significant contact extensions. The latest team to do so is the Dallas Stars, who just locked up franchise goaltender Jake Oettinger with an eight-year extension.
On Thursday, the Stars announced that Oettinger signed an eight-year extension worth $66 million. That puts his AAV at $82.5 million per season, and the new contract will run through the 2032-33 season.
That extension is the same one that Jeremy Swayman signed with the Boston Bruins earlier this month, and Oettinger has flashed the potential to be a true difference-maker on a Stanley Cup contender. In his first 196 NHL games, Oettinger has piled up 30 wins to go along with a 2.49 goals against average and a .948 save percentage.
NHL goaltenders have been filling their back accounts in the early portion of the season with Oettinger and Swayman leading the way. Beyond them, the Ottawa Senators have signed Linus Ullmark to a $32 million extension, and the Seattle Kraken rewarded Joey Daccord for his excellent 2023-24 campaign by giving him $25 million over the next five years.
As the contracts continue to roll in throughout the 2024-25 season, you can keep track of the most notable ones right here at CBS Sports.
Jake Oettinger signs eight-year extension with Dallas
🦦 IS HERE TO STAY!
Oettinger went through some struggles in the 2023-24 season, but he really elevated his game in the postseason. In 19 postseason appearances, Oettinger posted a .913 save percentage while saving 4.1 goals above average, per Natural Stat Trick.
Kraken lock up Joey Daccord for five more years
Kraken Crew, cue up the Joey chants!
The Mayor is staying in Seattle through the 2029-30 season
Linus Ullmark signs four-year extension with Senators
ULL IN!
The #Sens have signed Ullmark to a four-year extension!
The Senators traded for Ullmark this offseason, and he will get a full-time workload for the first time since he was acquired by the Bruins in 2021. Ullmark did win the Vezina Trophy in 2023, so he can perform at an elite level, but he'll have to do it more often in Ottawa.
Carter Verhaeghe is staying in Sunrise
More Swag ahead 🤩
We have agreed to terms with Carter Verhaeghe on an 8-year contract extension commencing in the 2025-26 season!
Jeremy Swayman finally gets his bag from Boston
"I couldn't be more excited to be in this position...a kid from Alaska standing right here in front of you is really happy and beyond pleased to be a Bruin for eight more years."
Swayman, #NHLBruins reach deal on eight-year extension
It was a contentious offseason between Swayman and the Bruins with both sides taking the negotiations public. In the end, Boston and Swayman were finally able to come to an agreement that keeps one of the best young goaltenders in a Bruins jersey for the foreseeable future.
Canucks sign Nils Hoglander to three-year extension
General Manager Patrik Allvin announces that the #Canucks have agreed to terms with forward Nils Höglander on a three-year contract extension with a $3 million AAV.