There are a few teams dealing with significant injuries on the blue line. The New York Rangers and Nashville Predators are among them with Adam Fox and Roman Josi banged up.
Fox, the 2021 Norris Trophy winner, left Tuesday's game against the Islanders with an upper-body injury. The team has since placed him on injured reserve, although he is expected back before the regular season is over. Fox has easily been the Rangers' best defenseman, and the team will miss his steady two-way presence as it fights for a playoff spot.
The Predators aren't in the playoff race, but their chances of finishing strong just got a lot worse with Roman Josi exiting their loss to the Florida Panthers on Tuesday. Josi was hit from behind by Sam Bennett, and his head went into the glass. Josi, also a Norris Trophy winner, isn't having his best season but remains the straw that stirs the drink in Nashville.
A couple more defensemen, including Charlie McAvoy (Bruins) and Shea Theodore (Golden Knights) are still feeling the effects of the 4 Nations Face-Off. McAvoy has an infection stemming from a shoulder injury, and Theodore is week-to-week with a wrist injury.
Here is a list of many of the marquee players that are currently sidelined due to injury.
Anaheim Ducks
Brock McGinn (LW)
Type of Injury: Torn ACL
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: 2025-26 season
Last Played: 12/23/24
Frank Vatrano (RW)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 2/27/25
Boston Bruins
Hampus Lindholm (D)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown (expected to miss multiple weeks)
Last Played: 11/12/24
Charlie McAvoy (D)
Type of Injury: Infection
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 2/8/25
Calgary Flames
Justin Kirkland (C)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 11/29/25
Jesper Fast (RW)
Type of Injury: Neck
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 4/16/24
Chicago Blackhawks
Jason Dickinson (C)
Type of Injury: Ankle
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 2/5/25
Colorado Avalanche
Gabriel Landeskog (LW)
Type of Injury: Knee
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 6/26/22
Columbus Blue Jackets
Erik Gudbranson (D)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 10/15/24
Yegor Chinakhov (RW)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 11/27/24
Sean Monahan (C)
Type of Injury: Wrist
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 1/7/25
Kevin Labanc (RW)
Type of Injury: Shoulder
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: 2025-26 season
Last Played: 2/4/25
Dallas Stars
Tyler Seguin (C)
Type of Injury: Hip
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: 4-6 months
Last Played: 12/1/24
Miro Heiskanen (D)
Type of Injury: Knee
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: Month-to-month
Last Played: 1/28/25
Nils Lundkvist (D)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 1/21/25
Detroit Red Wings
Jeff Petry (D)
Type of Injury: Undisclosed
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 1/2/25
Andrew Copp (C)
Type of Injury: Pectoral
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: 2025-26 season
Last Played: 2/22/25
Edmonton Oilers
Evander Kane (LW)
Type of Injury: Hip, hernia surgeries
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: February 2025
Last Played: 6/10/24
Florida Panthers
Matthew Tkachuk (LW)
Type of Injury: Undisclosed
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 2/8/25
Minnesota Wild
Kirill Kaprizov (LW)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: 4 weeks
Last Played: 1/26/25
Joel Eriksson Ek (C)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week
Last Played: 2/22/25
Jakub Lauko (C)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 2/4/25
Montreal Canadiens
Kaiden Guhle (D)
Type of Injury: Quad
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 1/28/25
Nashville Predators
Roman Josi (D)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 2/25/25
Jeremy Lauzon (D)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: 2025-26 season
Last Played: 12/31/24
Adam Wilsby (D)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: 2025-26 season
Last Played: 2/3/25
Zachary L'Heureux (LW)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week
Last Played: 2/7/25
New Jersey Devils
Jacob Markstom (G)
Type of Injury: Knee
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: 4-6 weeks
Last Played: 1/22/25
Jonas Siegenthaler (D)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: 2-3 weeks
Last Played: 2/4/25
New York Islanders
Mike Reilly (D)
Type of injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: Day-to-day
Last Played: 11/1/24
Semyon Varlamov (G)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 11/29/24
Mat Barzal (C)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 1/1/25
Matt Martin (LW)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 1/16/25
New York Rangers
Adam Fox (D)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 2/25/25
Ottawa Senators
Brady Tkachuk (LW)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: Day-to-day
Last Played: 2/8/25
Josh Norris (C)
Type of Injury: Undisclosed
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: Day-to-day
Last Played: 2/1/25
Shane Pinto (C)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: Day-to-day
Last Played: 2/4/25
Jacob Bernard-Docker (D)
Type of Injury: Ankle
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 12/28/24
Pittsburgh Penguins
Michael Bunting (LW)
Type of Injury: Appendix
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 2/25/25
Logan Couture (C)
Type of injury: Groin
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 1/31/24
Seattle Kraken
Yanni Gourde (C)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 1/2/25
St. Louis Blues
Torey Krug (D)
Type of Injury: Ankle surgery
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: 2025-26 season
Last Played: 4/10/24
Toronto Maple Leafs
Chris Tanev (D)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: Day-to-day
Last Played: 2/25/25
Calle Jarnkrok (C)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Late October 2024
Last Played: 9/22/24
Jani Hakanpaa (D)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 11/16/24
Utah Hockey Club
Robert Bortuzzo (D)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 1/2/25
Vancouver Canucks
Thatcher Demko (G)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week
Last Played: 2/8/25
Vegas Golden Knights
William Karlsson (C)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve; Yes
Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week
Last Played: 1/20/25
Shea Theodore (D)
Type of Injury: Wrist
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week
Last Played: 1/8/25
Washington Capitals
Sonny Milano (LW)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week
Last Played: 11/6/24
Winnipeg Jets
Morgan Barron (C)
Type of Injury: Undisclosed
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 1/20/25