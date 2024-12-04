The 2024-25 NHL season is now two months in the books. With the season in full swing, a few teams are dealing with significant injuries.
Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin is attempting to break Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals record, but that pursuit has hit a bit of a snag. Last month against the Utah Hockey Club, Ovechkin collided with Utah forward Jack McBain and left the game. The following day, the Capitals listed Ovechkin as week-to-week with a lower-leg injury.
Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko is also out of the lineup. Demko is dealing with a knee injury that has hampered him since the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. In Game 1 of Vancouver's opening-round series against the Nashville Predators, Demko injured his knee and wasn't able to return at any point in the postseason. Demko could return in early December as the team returns home following a six-game road trip.
Here is a list of many of the marquee players that are currently sidelined due to injury.
Boston Bruins
Hampus Lindholm (D)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown (expected to miss multiple weeks)
Last Played: 11/12/24
Carolina Hurricanes
Frederik Andersen (G)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: Mid-November 2024
Last Played: 10/26/24
Colorado Avalanche
Ross Colton
Type of Injury: Broken foot
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: 6-8 weeks
Last Played: 10/28/24
Gabriel Landeskog
Type of Injury: Knee
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 6/26/22
Columbus Blue Jackets
Erik Gudbranson (D)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 10/15/24
Boone Jenner (C)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 3/28/24
Detroit Red Wings
Alex Lyon (G)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 11/25/24
Cam Talbot (G)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 12/1/24
Edmonton Oilers
Evander Kane (LW)
Type of Injury: Hip, hernia surgeries
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: February 2025
Last Played: 6/10/24
Los Angeles Kings
Drew Doughty (D)
Type of Injury: Ankle surgery
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 9/25/24
Darcy Kuemper (G)
Type of Injury: Undisclosed
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 11/13/24
Minnesota Wild
Mats Zuccarello (RW)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: 3-4 weeks
Last Played: 11/14/24
New York Islanders
Anthony Duclair (LW)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: December 2024
Last Played: 10/19/24
Mat Barzal (C)
Type of injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: 4-6 weeks
Last Played: 10/30/24
Adam Pelech (D)
Type of injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: 4-6 weeks
Last Played: 11/1/24
Mike Reilly (D)
Type of injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: Day-to-day
Last Played: 11/1/24
Philadelphia Flyers
Jamie Drysdale (D)
Type of injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 11/9/24
Samuel Ersson (G)
Type of injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 11/11/24
St. Louis Blues
Torey Krug (D)
Type of Injury: Ankle surgery
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: 2025-26 season
Last Played: 4/10/24
San Jose Sharks
Marc-Edouard Vlasic (D)
Type of injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 4/18/24
Logan Couture (C)
Type of injury: Groin
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 1/31/24
Seattle Kraken
Jordan Eberle (RW)
Type of Injury: Pelvic surgery
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: February 2025
Last Played: 11/14/24
Toronto Maple Leafs
Max Domi (C)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 11/16/24
Calle Jarnkrok (C)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Late October 2024
Last Played: 9/22/24
Max Pacioretty (LW)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 11/9/24
Utah Hockey Club
John Marino (D)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 4/15/24
Sean Durzi (D)
Type of Injury: Shoulder
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: 4-6 months
Last Played: 10/14/24
Vancouver Canucks
Thatcher Demko (G)
Type of Injury: Knee
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Late October 2024
Last Played: 4/21/24
Washington Capitals
Alex Ovechkin (LW)
Type of Injury: Lower leg
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week
Last Played: 11/18/24
Winnipeg Jets
Nikolaj Ehlers (LW)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Day-to-day
Last Played: 11/29/24