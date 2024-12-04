The 2024-25 NHL season is now two months in the books. With the season in full swing, a few teams are dealing with significant injuries.

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin is attempting to break Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals record, but that pursuit has hit a bit of a snag. Last month against the Utah Hockey Club, Ovechkin collided with Utah forward Jack McBain and left the game. The following day, the Capitals listed Ovechkin as week-to-week with a lower-leg injury.

Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko is also out of the lineup. Demko is dealing with a knee injury that has hampered him since the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. In Game 1 of Vancouver's opening-round series against the Nashville Predators, Demko injured his knee and wasn't able to return at any point in the postseason. Demko could return in early December as the team returns home following a six-game road trip.

Here is a list of many of the marquee players that are currently sidelined due to injury.

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown (expected to miss multiple weeks)

Last Played: 11/12/24

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: No

Approximate Return Date: Mid-November 2024

Last Played: 10/26/24

Type of Injury: Broken foot

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: 6-8 weeks

Last Played: 10/28/24

Type of Injury: Knee

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 6/26/22

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 10/15/24

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 3/28/24

Detroit Red Wings

Alex Lyon (G)

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 11/25/24

Cam Talbot (G)

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: No

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 12/1/24

Type of Injury: Hip, hernia surgeries

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: February 2025

Last Played: 6/10/24

Type of Injury: Ankle surgery

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 9/25/24

Type of Injury: Undisclosed

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 11/13/24

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: 3-4 weeks

Last Played: 11/14/24

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: December 2024

Last Played: 10/19/24

Mat Barzal (C)

Type of injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: 4-6 weeks

Last Played: 10/30/24

Adam Pelech (D)

Type of injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: 4-6 weeks

Last Played: 11/1/24

Mike Reilly (D)

Type of injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: No

Approximate Return Date: Day-to-day

Last Played: 11/1/24

Type of injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 11/9/24

Type of injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 11/11/24

Type of Injury: Ankle surgery

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: 2025-26 season

Last Played: 4/10/24

Type of injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 4/18/24

Type of injury: Groin

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 1/31/24

Jordan Eberle (RW)

Type of Injury: Pelvic surgery

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: February 2025

Last Played: 11/14/24

Max Domi (C)

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 11/16/24

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Late October 2024

Last Played: 9/22/24

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 11/9/24

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 4/15/24

Type of Injury: Shoulder

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: 4-6 months

Last Played: 10/14/24

Vancouver Canucks

Thatcher Demko (G)

Type of Injury: Knee

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Late October 2024

Last Played: 4/21/24

Washington Capitals

Alex Ovechkin (LW)

Type of Injury: Lower leg

Injured Reserve: No

Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week

Last Played: 11/18/24

Winnipeg Jets

Nikolaj Ehlers (LW)

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Day-to-day

Last Played: 11/29/24