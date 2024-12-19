The 2024-25 NHL season continues to move along. With the season in full swing, a few teams are dealing with significant injuries.
Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin is attempting to break Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals record, but that pursuit has hit a bit of a snag. Last month against the Utah Hockey Club, Ovechkin collided with Utah forward Jack McBain and left the game. The following day, the Capitals listed Ovechkin as week-to-week with a lower-leg injury.
Meanwhile, the Buffalo Sabres are currently on a massive losing streak, and it doesn't help that the team is without star defenseman Rasmus Dahlin. Dahlin has been dealing with back spasms this month and has missed Buffalo's last seven games. However, Dahlin is progressing towards returning to the ice, and could play against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday, Dec. 20.
Here is a list of many of the marquee players that are currently sidelined due to injury.
Anaheim Ducks
Trevor Zegras (C)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 12/4/24
Boston Bruins
Hampus Lindholm (D)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown (expected to miss multiple weeks)
Last Played: 11/12/24
Buffalo Sabres
Rasmus Dahlin (D)
Type of Injury: Back
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 12/3/24
Carolina Hurricanes
Frederik Andersen (G)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: Mid-November 2024
Last Played: 10/26/24
Colorado Avalanche
Gabriel Landeskog
Type of Injury: Knee
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 6/26/22
Columbus Blue Jackets
Erik Gudbranson (D)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 10/15/24
Boone Jenner (C)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 3/28/24
Detroit Red Wings
Cam Talbot (G)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 12/1/24
Edmonton Oilers
Evander Kane (LW)
Type of Injury: Hip, hernia surgeries
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: February 2025
Last Played: 6/10/24
Los Angeles Kings
Drew Doughty (D)
Type of Injury: Ankle surgery
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 9/25/24
New York Islanders
Anthony Duclair (LW)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: December 2024
Last Played: 10/19/24
Mike Reilly (D)
Type of injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: Day-to-day
Last Played: 11/1/24
New York Rangers
K'Andre Miller (D)
Type of injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 12/11/24
St. Louis Blues
Torey Krug (D)
Type of Injury: Ankle surgery
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: 2025-26 season
Last Played: 4/10/24
San Jose Sharks
Marc-Edouard Vlasic (D)
Type of injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 4/18/24
Logan Couture (C)
Type of injury: Groin
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 1/31/24
Seattle Kraken
Jordan Eberle (RW)
Type of Injury: Pelvic surgery
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: February 2025
Last Played: 11/14/24
Toronto Maple Leafs
Anthony Stolarz (G)
Type of Injury: Knee surgery
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: February 2025
Last Played: 12/12/24
Calle Jarnkrok (C)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Late October 2024
Last Played: 9/22/24
Utah Hockey Club
John Marino (D)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 4/15/24
Sean Durzi (D)
Type of Injury: Shoulder
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: 4-6 months
Last Played: 10/14/24
Vancouver Canucks
Filip Hronek (D)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: January 2025
Last Played: 11/27/24
Washington Capitals
Alex Ovechkin (LW)
Type of Injury: Lower leg
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week
Last Played: 11/18/24