The 2024-25 NHL season continues to move along. With the season in full swing, a few teams are dealing with significant injuries.

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin is attempting to break Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals record, but that pursuit has hit a bit of a snag. Last month against the Utah Hockey Club, Ovechkin collided with Utah forward Jack McBain and left the game. The following day, the Capitals listed Ovechkin as week-to-week with a lower-leg injury.

Meanwhile, the Buffalo Sabres are currently on a massive losing streak, and it doesn't help that the team is without star defenseman Rasmus Dahlin. Dahlin has been dealing with back spasms this month and has missed Buffalo's last seven games. However, Dahlin is progressing towards returning to the ice, and could play against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday, Dec. 20.

Here is a list of many of the marquee players that are currently sidelined due to injury.

Anaheim Ducks

Trevor Zegras (C)

Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 12/4/24

Boston Bruins

Hampus Lindholm (D)

Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown (expected to miss multiple weeks)
Last Played: 11/12/24

Buffalo Sabres

Rasmus Dahlin (D)

Type of Injury: Back
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 12/3/24

Carolina Hurricanes

Frederik Andersen (G)

Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: Mid-November 2024
Last Played: 10/26/24

Colorado Avalanche

Gabriel Landeskog

Type of Injury: Knee
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 6/26/22

Columbus Blue Jackets

Erik Gudbranson (D)

Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 10/15/24

Boone Jenner (C)

Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 3/28/24

Detroit Red Wings

Cam Talbot (G)

Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 12/1/24

Edmonton Oilers

Evander Kane (LW)

Type of Injury: Hip, hernia surgeries
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: February 2025
Last Played: 6/10/24

Los Angeles Kings

Drew Doughty (D)

Type of Injury: Ankle surgery
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 9/25/24

New York Islanders

Anthony Duclair (LW)

Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: December 2024
Last Played: 10/19/24

Mike Reilly (D)

Type of injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: Day-to-day
Last Played: 11/1/24

New York Rangers

K'Andre Miller (D)

Type of injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 12/11/24

St. Louis Blues

Torey Krug (D)

Type of Injury: Ankle surgery
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: 2025-26 season
Last Played: 4/10/24

San Jose Sharks

Marc-Edouard Vlasic (D)

Type of injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 4/18/24

Logan Couture (C)

Type of injury: Groin
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 1/31/24

Seattle Kraken

Jordan Eberle (RW)

Type of Injury: Pelvic surgery
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: February 2025
Last Played: 11/14/24

Toronto Maple Leafs

Anthony Stolarz (G)

Type of Injury: Knee surgery
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: February 2025
Last Played: 12/12/24

Calle Jarnkrok (C)

Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Late October 2024
Last Played: 9/22/24

Utah Hockey Club

John Marino (D)

Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 4/15/24

Sean Durzi (D)

Type of Injury: Shoulder
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: 4-6 months
Last Played: 10/14/24

Vancouver Canucks

Filip Hronek (D)

Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: January 2025
Last Played: 11/27/24

Washington Capitals

Alex Ovechkin (LW)

Type of Injury: Lower leg
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week
Last Played: 11/18/24