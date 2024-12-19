The 2024-25 NHL season continues to move along. With the season in full swing, a few teams are dealing with significant injuries.

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin is attempting to break Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals record, but that pursuit has hit a bit of a snag. Last month against the Utah Hockey Club, Ovechkin collided with Utah forward Jack McBain and left the game. The following day, the Capitals listed Ovechkin as week-to-week with a lower-leg injury.

Meanwhile, the Buffalo Sabres are currently on a massive losing streak, and it doesn't help that the team is without star defenseman Rasmus Dahlin. Dahlin has been dealing with back spasms this month and has missed Buffalo's last seven games. However, Dahlin is progressing towards returning to the ice, and could play against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday, Dec. 20.

Here is a list of many of the marquee players that are currently sidelined due to injury.

Anaheim Ducks

Trevor Zegras (C)

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 12/4/24

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown (expected to miss multiple weeks)

Last Played: 11/12/24

Buffalo Sabres

Rasmus Dahlin (D)

Type of Injury: Back

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 12/3/24

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: No

Approximate Return Date: Mid-November 2024

Last Played: 10/26/24

Type of Injury: Knee

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 6/26/22

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 10/15/24

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 3/28/24

Detroit Red Wings

Cam Talbot (G)

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: No

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 12/1/24

Type of Injury: Hip, hernia surgeries

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: February 2025

Last Played: 6/10/24

Type of Injury: Ankle surgery

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 9/25/24

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: December 2024

Last Played: 10/19/24

Mike Reilly (D)

Type of injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: No

Approximate Return Date: Day-to-day

Last Played: 11/1/24

New York Rangers

K'Andre Miller (D)

Type of injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 12/11/24

Type of Injury: Ankle surgery

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: 2025-26 season

Last Played: 4/10/24

Type of injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 4/18/24

Type of injury: Groin

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 1/31/24

Jordan Eberle (RW)

Type of Injury: Pelvic surgery

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: February 2025

Last Played: 11/14/24

Anthony Stolarz (G)

Type of Injury: Knee surgery

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: February 2025

Last Played: 12/12/24

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Late October 2024

Last Played: 9/22/24

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 4/15/24

Type of Injury: Shoulder

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: 4-6 months

Last Played: 10/14/24

Vancouver Canucks

Filip Hronek (D)

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: January 2025

Last Played: 11/27/24

Washington Capitals

Alex Ovechkin (LW)

Type of Injury: Lower leg

Injured Reserve: No

Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week

Last Played: 11/18/24