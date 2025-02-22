The 4 Nations Face-Off took a toll on many of its participants, and numerous players are still feeling the effects as the NHL season resumes. Among them are Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy and Florida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk.
McAvoy injured his shoulder during Team USA's game against Finland, and an infection developed in the affected area. McAvoy missed the final two games of the tournament, and he will be sidelined as the Bruins resume their season. Right now, there's no timetable for when McAvoy will be able to return to action.
Tkachuk, meanwhile, tried to play through an injury but sat on the bench for much of the Americans' games against Canada. Now, as the Panthers get back in action on Saturday, Tkachuk will be forced to miss at least one game. Florida coach Paul Maurice didn't offer an expected return date for Tkachuk.
Another player who suffered a significant injury in the 4 Nations Face-Off was Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore. He injured his wrist and will be out week-to-week as Vegas begins its playoff push.
A few other players, including Brady Tkachuk and Sidney Crosby, are dealing with more minor injuries. Their status for Saturday' games is up in the air, but they may not have to miss any time.
Here is a list of many of the marquee players that are currently sidelined due to injury.
Anaheim Ducks
Brock McGinn (LW)
Type of Injury: Torn ACL
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: 2025-26 season
Last Played: 12/23/24
Boston Bruins
Hampus Lindholm (D)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown (expected to miss multiple weeks)
Last Played: 11/12/24
Charlie McAvoy (D)
Type of Injury: Infection
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 2/8/25
Buffalo Sabres
Jordan Greenway (LW)
Type of Injury: Mid-body injury
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: February 2025
Last Played: 12/15/24
Mattias Samuelsson (D)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 2/2/25
Calgary Flames
Connor Zary (C)
Type of Injury: Knee
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 1/7/25
Kevin Bahl (D)
Type of Injury: Undisclosed
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 1/25/25
Carolina Hurricanes
Jesper Fast (RW)
Type of Injury: Neck
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 4/16/24
Colorado Avalanche
Gabriel Landeskog (LW)
Type of Injury: Knee
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 6/26/22
Columbus Blue Jackets
Erik Gudbranson (D)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 10/15/24
Yegor Chinakhov (RW)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 11/27/24
Sean Monahan (C)
Type of Injury: Wrist
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 1/7/25
Kevin Labanc (RW)
Type of Injury: Shoulder
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: 2025-26 season
Last Played: 2/4/25
Dallas Stars
Tyler Seguin (C)
Type of Injury: Hip
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: 4-6 months
Last Played: 12/1/24
Miro Heiskanen (D)
Type of Injury: Knee
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: Month-to-month
Last Played: 1/28/25
Nils Lundkvist (D)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 1/21/25
Detroit Red Wings
Jeff Petry (D)
Type of Injury: Undisclosed
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 1/2/25
Edmonton Oilers
Evander Kane (LW)
Type of Injury: Hip, hernia surgeries
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: February 2025
Last Played: 6/10/24
Florida Panthers
Matthew Tkachuk (LW)
Type of Injury: Undisclosed
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 2/8/25
Minnesota Wild
Kirill Kaprizov (LW)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: 4 weeks
Last Played: 1/26/25
Jakub Lauko (C)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 2/4/25
Montreal Canadiens
Emil Heineman (LW)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 1/11/25
Nashville Predators
Jeremy Lauzon (D)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: 2025-26 season
Last Played: 12/31/24
Adam Wilsby (D)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: 2025-26 season
Last Played: 2/3/25
Zachary L'Heureux (LW)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week
Last Played: 2/7/25
New Jersey Devils
Jacob Markstom (G)
Type of Injury: Knee
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: 4-6 weeks
Last Played: 1/22/25
Jonas Siegenthaler (D)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: 2-3 weeks
Last Played: 2/4/25
New York Islanders
Mike Reilly (D)
Type of injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: Day-to-day
Last Played: 11/1/24
Semyon Varlamov (G)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 11/29/24
Noah Dobson (D)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Day-to-day
Last Played: 1/20/25
Mat Barzal (C)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 1/1/25
Ottawa Senators
Josh Norris (C)
Type of Injury: Undisclosed
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: Day-to-day
Last Played: 2/1/25
Shane Pinto (C)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: Day-to-day
Last Played: 2/4/25
Jacob Bernard-Docker (D)
Type of Injury: Ankle
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 12/28/24
Philadelphia Flyers
Ryan Poehling (C)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Uknown
Last Played: 1/16/25
San Jose Sharks
Logan Couture (C)
Type of injury: Groin
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 1/31/24
Seattle Kraken
Jordan Eberle (RW)
Type of Injury: Pelvic surgery
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: February 2025
Last Played: 11/14/24
Yanni Gourde (C)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 1/2/25
St. Louis Blues
Torey Krug (D)
Type of Injury: Ankle surgery
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: 2025-26 season
Last Played: 4/10/24
Toronto Maple Leafs
Calle Jarnkrok (C)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Late October 2024
Last Played: 9/22/24
Jani Hakanpaa (D)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 11/16/24
Utah Hockey Club
Logan Cooley (C)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 1/29/25
Robert Bortuzzo (D)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 1/2/25
Sean Durzi (D)
Type of Injury: Shoulder
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approxiate Return Date: Month-to-month
Last Played: 10/14/24
Vancouver Canucks
Elias Pettersson (C)
Type of Injury: Undisclosed
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: Day-to-day
Last Played: 2/8/25
Quinn Hughes (D)
Type of Injury: Undisclosed
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: Day-to-day
Last Played: 1/31/25
Vegas Golden Knights
William Karlsson (C)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve; Yes
Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week
Last Played: 1/20/25
Shea Theodore (D)
Type of Injury: Wrist
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week
Last Played: 1/8/25
Washington Capitals
Sonny Milano (LW)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week
Last Played: 11/6/24
Winnipeg Jets
Adam Lowry (C)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week
Last Played: 1/20/25
Morgan Barron (C)
Type of Injury: Undisclosed
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 1/20/25