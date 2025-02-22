The 4 Nations Face-Off took a toll on many of its participants, and numerous players are still feeling the effects as the NHL season resumes. Among them are Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy and Florida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk.

McAvoy injured his shoulder during Team USA's game against Finland, and an infection developed in the affected area. McAvoy missed the final two games of the tournament, and he will be sidelined as the Bruins resume their season. Right now, there's no timetable for when McAvoy will be able to return to action.

Tkachuk, meanwhile, tried to play through an injury but sat on the bench for much of the Americans' games against Canada. Now, as the Panthers get back in action on Saturday, Tkachuk will be forced to miss at least one game. Florida coach Paul Maurice didn't offer an expected return date for Tkachuk.

Another player who suffered a significant injury in the 4 Nations Face-Off was Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore. He injured his wrist and will be out week-to-week as Vegas begins its playoff push.

A few other players, including Brady Tkachuk and Sidney Crosby, are dealing with more minor injuries. Their status for Saturday' games is up in the air, but they may not have to miss any time.

Here is a list of many of the marquee players that are currently sidelined due to injury.

Type of Injury: Torn ACL

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: 2025-26 season

Last Played: 12/23/24

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown (expected to miss multiple weeks)

Last Played: 11/12/24

Charlie McAvoy (D)

Type of Injury: Infection

Injured Reserve: No

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 2/8/25

Type of Injury: Mid-body injury

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: February 2025

Last Played: 12/15/24

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 2/2/25

Type of Injury: Knee

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 1/7/25

Type of Injury: Undisclosed

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 1/25/25

Type of Injury: Neck

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 4/16/24

Type of Injury: Knee

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 6/26/22

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 10/15/24

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 11/27/24

Type of Injury: Wrist

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 1/7/25

Type of Injury: Shoulder

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: 2025-26 season

Last Played: 2/4/25

Type of Injury: Hip

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: 4-6 months

Last Played: 12/1/24

Type of Injury: Knee

Injured Reserve: No

Approximate Return Date: Month-to-month

Last Played: 1/28/25

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 1/21/25

Type of Injury: Undisclosed

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 1/2/25

Type of Injury: Hip, hernia surgeries

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: February 2025

Last Played: 6/10/24

Florida Panthers

Matthew Tkachuk (LW)

Type of Injury: Undisclosed

Injured Reserve: No

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 2/8/25

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: 4 weeks

Last Played: 1/26/25

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 2/4/25

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 1/11/25

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: 2025-26 season

Last Played: 12/31/24

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: 2025-26 season

Last Played: 2/3/25

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week

Last Played: 2/7/25

Jacob Markstom (G)

Type of Injury: Knee

Injured Reserve: No

Approximate Return Date: 4-6 weeks

Last Played: 1/22/25

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: 2-3 weeks

Last Played: 2/4/25

Type of injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: No

Approximate Return Date: Day-to-day

Last Played: 11/1/24

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 11/29/24

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Day-to-day

Last Played: 1/20/25

Mat Barzal (C)

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 1/1/25

Type of Injury: Undisclosed

Injured Reserve: No

Approximate Return Date: Day-to-day

Last Played: 2/1/25

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: No

Approximate Return Date: Day-to-day

Last Played: 2/4/25

Type of Injury: Ankle

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 12/28/24

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Uknown

Last Played: 1/16/25

Type of injury: Groin

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 1/31/24

Type of Injury: Pelvic surgery

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: February 2025

Last Played: 11/14/24

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 1/2/25

Type of Injury: Ankle surgery

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: 2025-26 season

Last Played: 4/10/24

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Late October 2024

Last Played: 9/22/24

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 11/16/24

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 1/29/25

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 1/2/25

Type of Injury: Shoulder

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approxiate Return Date: Month-to-month

Last Played: 10/14/24

Type of Injury: Undisclosed

Injured Reserve: No

Approximate Return Date: Day-to-day

Last Played: 2/8/25

Type of Injury: Undisclosed

Injured Reserve: No

Approximate Return Date: Day-to-day

Last Played: 1/31/25

Vegas Golden Knights

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve; Yes

Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week

Last Played: 1/20/25

Shea Theodore (D)

Type of Injury: Wrist

Injured Reserve: No

Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week

Last Played: 1/8/25

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week

Last Played: 11/6/24

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week

Last Played: 1/20/25

Type of Injury: Undisclosed

Injured Reserve: No

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 1/20/25