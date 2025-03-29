The Edmonton Oilers are considered one of the favorites to win the Stanley Cup, but their two best players are dealing with injuries as the playoffs approach. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are expected to miss at least the team's next few games.
The earliest McDavid and Drasaitl could return is April 1, but the Oilers have not committed to a definite return date for either player. Drasaitl leads the NHL with 49 goals, and he's second in the league with 101 points. McDavid is third in assists (64) and fourth in points (90).
The Oilers are battling for playoff position with the Vegas Golden Knights and Los Angeles Kings in the Pacific Division, and being down McDavid and Draisaitl puts them at a significant disadvantage. That means Edmonton may not have home-ice advantage in the first round and likely beyond.
The other team from last year's Stanley Cup Final is also dealing with significant injuries. After injuring his groin in the 4 Nations Face-Off, the Florida Panthers announced star forward Matthew Tkachuk has been placed on LTIR and will likely be out until the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
"Matthew's going to be out for an extended period of time. We hope to get him back for the playoffs," Panthers general manager Bill Zito said on March 3.
Here is a list of many of the marquee players that are currently sidelined due to injury.
Anaheim Ducks
Brock McGinn (LW)
Type of Injury: Torn ACL
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: 2025-26 season
Last Played: 12/23/24
Robby Fabbri (C)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 2/25/25
Boston Bruins
Hampus Lindholm (D)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown (expected to miss multiple weeks)
Last Played: 11/12/24
Charlie McAvoy (D)
Type of Injury: Infection
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 2/8/25
Buffalo Sabres
Josh Norris (C)
Type of Injury: Undisclosed
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: Day-to-day
Last Played: 3/12/25
Jordan Greenway (LW)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 3/23/25
Calgary Flames
Justin Kirkland (C)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 11/29/25
Connor Zary (C)
Type of Injury: Knee
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: Uknown
Last Played: 3/27/25
Carolina Hurricanes
Jesper Fast (RW)
Type of Injury: Neck
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 4/16/24
Chicago Blackhawks
Alec Martinez (D)
Type of Injury: Undisclosed
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 3/22/25
Jason Dickinson (C)
Type of Injury: Wrist
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: 2025-26 season
Last Played: 3/22/25
Colorado Avalanche
Gabriel Landeskog (LW)
Type of Injury: Knee
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 6/26/22
Josh Manson (D)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: 3-4 weeks
Last Played: 3/14/25
Columbus Blue Jackets
Kevin Labanc (RW)
Type of Injury: Shoulder
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: 2025-26 season
Last Played: 2/4/25
Dallas Stars
Tyler Seguin (C)
Type of Injury: Hip
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: 4-6 months
Last Played: 12/1/24
Miro Heiskanen (D)
Type of Injury: Knee
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: Month-to-month
Last Played: 1/28/25
Nils Lundkvist (D)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 1/21/25
Detroit Red Wings
Andrew Copp (C)
Type of Injury: Pectoral
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: 2025-26 season
Last Played: 2/22/25
Petr Mrazek (G)
Type of Injury: Undisclosed
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: Day-to-day
Last Played: 3/24/25
Erik Gustafsson (D)
Type of Injury: Undisclosed
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: Day-to-day
Last Played: 3/18/25
Edmonton Oilers
Connor McDavid (C)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: Day-to-day
Last Played: 3/20/25
Leon Draisaitl (C)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: Day-to-day
Last Played: 3/18/25
Stuart Skinner (G)
Type of Injury: Concussion
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: Day-to-day
Last Played: 3/26/25
Mattias Ekholm (D)
Type of Injury: Undisclosed
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: Day-to-day
Last Played: 3/26/25
Evander Kane (LW)
Type of Injury: Hip, hernia surgeries
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: February 2025
Last Played: 6/10/24
Trent Frederic (C)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 2/25/25
Florida Panthers
Matthew Tkachuk (LW)
Type of Injury: Groin
Injured Reserve: Yes (LTIR)
Approximate Return Date: Start of 2025 postseason
Last Played: 2/8/25
Dmitry Kulikov (D)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week
Last Played: 3/16/25
Minnesota Wild
Kirill Kaprizov (LW)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: 4 weeks
Last Played: 1/26/25
Joel Eriksson Ek (C)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week
Last Played: 2/22/25
Montreal Canadiens
Kirby Dach (C)
Type of Injury: Knee
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: 2025-26 season
Last Played: 2/22/25
Nashville Predators
Roman Josi (D)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 2/25/25
Jeremy Lauzon (D)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: 2025-26 season
Last Played: 12/31/24
Adam Wilsby (D)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: 2025-26 season
Last Played: 2/3/25
New Jersey Devils
Jack Hughes (C)
Type of Injury: Shoulder
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: 2025-26 season
Last Played: 3/2/25
Dougie Hamilton (D)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 3/4/25
Jonas Siegenthaler (D)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: 2-3 weeks
Last Played: 2/4/25
Luke Hughes (D)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: Day-to-day
Last Played: 3/26/25
Cody Glass (C)
Type of Injury: Undisclosed
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 3/24/25
New York Islanders
Semyon Varlamov (G)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 11/29/24
Mat Barzal (C)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 1/1/25
New York Rangers
Arthur Kaliyev (RW)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: 2025-26 season
Last Played: 3/11/25
Philadelphia Flyers
Rasmus Ristolainen (D)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week
Last Played: 3/11/25
Garnet Hathaway (RW)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 2/27/25
Pittsburgh Penguins
P.O. Joseph (D)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 3/1/25
Tommy Novak (C)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: Day-to-day
Last Played: 3/9/25
Evgeni Malkin (C)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 3/23/25
San Jose Sharks
Logan Couture (C)
Type of injury: Groin
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 1/31/24
Seattle Kraken
Chandler Stephenson (C)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 3/19/25
St. Louis Blues
Torey Krug (D)
Type of Injury: Ankle surgery
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: 2025-26 season
Last Played: 4/10/24
Colton Parayko (D)
Type of Injury: Knee
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: 6 weeks
Last Played: 3/5/25
Toronto Maple Leafs
Jani Hakanpaa (D)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 11/16/24
Max Pacioretty (LW)
Type of Injury: Undisclosed
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week
Last Played: 2/8/25
Utah Hockey Club
Robert Bortuzzo (D)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 1/2/25
Vancouver Canucks
Elias Pettersson (C)
Type of Injury: Undisclosed
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: Day-to-day
Last Played: 3/22/25
Nils Hoglander (LW)
Type of Injury: Undisclosed
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: Day-to-day
Last Played: 3/22/25
Filip Chytil (C)
Type of Injury: Concussion
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: Day-to-day
Last Played: 3/15/25
Vegas Golden Knights
Tomas Hertl (C)
Type of Injury: Arm
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: Day-to-day
Last Played: 3/23/25
Shea Theodore (D)
Type of Injury: Wrist
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week
Last Played: 1/8/25
Alex Pietrangelo (D)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: Day-to-day
Last Played: 3/23/25
Washington Capitals
Sonny Milano (LW)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week
Last Played: 11/6/24
Winnipeg Jets
Gabriel Vilardi (C)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week
Last Played: 3/23/25
Neal Pionk (D)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week
Last Played: 3/11/25
Rasmus Kupari (C)
Type of Injury: Concussion
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: Day-to-day
Last Played: 3/25/25