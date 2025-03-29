The Edmonton Oilers are considered one of the favorites to win the Stanley Cup, but their two best players are dealing with injuries as the playoffs approach. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are expected to miss at least the team's next few games.

The earliest McDavid and Drasaitl could return is April 1, but the Oilers have not committed to a definite return date for either player. Drasaitl leads the NHL with 49 goals, and he's second in the league with 101 points. McDavid is third in assists (64) and fourth in points (90).

The Oilers are battling for playoff position with the Vegas Golden Knights and Los Angeles Kings in the Pacific Division, and being down McDavid and Draisaitl puts them at a significant disadvantage. That means Edmonton may not have home-ice advantage in the first round and likely beyond.

The other team from last year's Stanley Cup Final is also dealing with significant injuries. After injuring his groin in the 4 Nations Face-Off, the Florida Panthers announced star forward Matthew Tkachuk has been placed on LTIR and will likely be out until the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

"Matthew's going to be out for an extended period of time. We hope to get him back for the playoffs," Panthers general manager Bill Zito said on March 3.

Here is a list of many of the marquee players that are currently sidelined due to injury.

Type of Injury: Torn ACL

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: 2025-26 season

Last Played: 12/23/24

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 2/25/25

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown (expected to miss multiple weeks)

Last Played: 11/12/24

Charlie McAvoy (D)

Type of Injury: Infection

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 2/8/25

Buffalo Sabres

Josh Norris (C)

Type of Injury: Undisclosed

Injured Reserve: No

Approximate Return Date: Day-to-day

Last Played: 3/12/25

Jordan Greenway (LW)

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: No

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 3/23/25

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 11/29/25

Connor Zary (C)

Type of Injury: Knee

Injured Reserve: No

Approximate Return Date: Uknown

Last Played: 3/27/25

Type of Injury: Neck

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 4/16/24

Alec Martinez (D)

Type of Injury: Undisclosed

Injured Reserve: No

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 3/22/25

Jason Dickinson (C)

Type of Injury: Wrist

Injured Reserve: No

Approximate Return Date: 2025-26 season

Last Played: 3/22/25

Type of Injury: Knee

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 6/26/22

Josh Manson (D)

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: No

Approximate Return Date: 3-4 weeks

Last Played: 3/14/25

Type of Injury: Shoulder

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: 2025-26 season

Last Played: 2/4/25

Type of Injury: Hip

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: 4-6 months

Last Played: 12/1/24

Type of Injury: Knee

Injured Reserve: No

Approximate Return Date: Month-to-month

Last Played: 1/28/25

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 1/21/25

Type of Injury: Pectoral

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: 2025-26 season

Last Played: 2/22/25

Petr Mrazek (G)

Type of Injury: Undisclosed

Injured Reserve: No

Approximate Return Date: Day-to-day

Last Played: 3/24/25

Erik Gustafsson (D)

Type of Injury: Undisclosed

Injured Reserve: No

Approximate Return Date: Day-to-day

Last Played: 3/18/25

Connor McDavid (C)

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: No

Approximate Return Date: Day-to-day

Last Played: 3/20/25

Leon Draisaitl (C)

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: No

Approximate Return Date: Day-to-day

Last Played: 3/18/25

Stuart Skinner (G)

Type of Injury: Concussion

Injured Reserve: No

Approximate Return Date: Day-to-day

Last Played: 3/26/25

Mattias Ekholm (D)

Type of Injury: Undisclosed

Injured Reserve: No

Approximate Return Date: Day-to-day

Last Played: 3/26/25

Type of Injury: Hip, hernia surgeries

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: February 2025

Last Played: 6/10/24

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 2/25/25

Florida Panthers

Type of Injury: Groin

Injured Reserve: Yes (LTIR)

Approximate Return Date: Start of 2025 postseason

Last Played: 2/8/25

Dmitry Kulikov (D)

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week

Last Played: 3/16/25

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: 4 weeks

Last Played: 1/26/25

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week

Last Played: 2/22/25

Type of Injury: Knee

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: 2025-26 season

Last Played: 2/22/25

Roman Josi (D)

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: No

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 2/25/25

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: 2025-26 season

Last Played: 12/31/24

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: 2025-26 season

Last Played: 2/3/25

Jack Hughes (C)

Type of Injury: Shoulder

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: 2025-26 season

Last Played: 3/2/25

Dougie Hamilton (D)

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: No

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 3/4/25

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: 2-3 weeks

Last Played: 2/4/25

Luke Hughes (D)

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: No

Approximate Return Date: Day-to-day

Last Played: 3/26/25

Cody Glass (C)

Type of Injury: Undisclosed

Injured Reserve: No

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 3/24/25

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 11/29/24

Mat Barzal (C)

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 1/1/25

New York Rangers

Arthur Kaliyev (RW)

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: No

Approximate Return Date: 2025-26 season

Last Played: 3/11/25

Philadelphia Flyers

Rasmus Ristolainen (D)

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: No

Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week

Last Played: 3/11/25

Garnet Hathaway (RW)

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: No

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 2/27/25

P.O. Joseph (D)

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 3/1/25

Tommy Novak (C)

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: No

Approximate Return Date: Day-to-day

Last Played: 3/9/25

Evgeni Malkin (C)

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: No

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 3/23/25

Type of injury: Groin

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 1/31/24

Seattle Kraken

Chandler Stephenson (C)

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: No

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 3/19/25

Type of Injury: Ankle surgery

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: 2025-26 season

Last Played: 4/10/24

Colton Parayko (D)

Type of Injury: Knee

Injured Reserve: No

Approximate Return Date: 6 weeks

Last Played: 3/5/25

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 11/16/24

Max Pacioretty (LW)

Type of Injury: Undisclosed

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week

Last Played: 2/8/25

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 1/2/25

Elias Pettersson (C)

Type of Injury: Undisclosed

Injured Reserve: No

Approximate Return Date: Day-to-day

Last Played: 3/22/25

Nils Hoglander (LW)

Type of Injury: Undisclosed

Injured Reserve: No

Approximate Return Date: Day-to-day

Last Played: 3/22/25

Filip Chytil (C)

Type of Injury: Concussion

Injured Reserve: No

Approximate Return Date: Day-to-day

Last Played: 3/15/25

Vegas Golden Knights

Tomas Hertl (C)

Type of Injury: Arm

Injured Reserve: No

Approximate Return Date: Day-to-day

Last Played: 3/23/25

Shea Theodore (D)

Type of Injury: Wrist

Injured Reserve: No

Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week

Last Played: 1/8/25

Alex Pietrangelo (D)

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: No

Approximate Return Date: Day-to-day

Last Played: 3/23/25

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week

Last Played: 11/6/24

Winnipeg Jets

Gabriel Vilardi (C)

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: No

Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week

Last Played: 3/23/25

Neal Pionk (D)

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: No

Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week

Last Played: 3/11/25

Rasmus Kupari (C)

Type of Injury: Concussion

Injured Reserve: No

Approximate Return Date: Day-to-day

Last Played: 3/25/25