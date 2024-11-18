The 2024-25 NHL season is officially underway with a few weeks in the books. With the season now over a month old, a few teams are dealing with significant injuries.

Earlier this month, the Maple Leafs placed Auston Matthews on injured reserve due to an upper-body injury. The move was retroactive to Nov. 3, and the Maple Leafs star is eligible to return at any point, but has yet to return.

On Saturday, the Carolina Hurricanes announced star winger Seth Jarvis will be placed on injured reserve. Jarvis hasn't played since Nov. 9, when he suffered an injury against the Colorado Avalanche. Coach Rod Brind'Amour said Jarvis could return to the lineup as early as next week.

Earlier this month, the Islanders announced a lengthy injury list, and Barzal was the biggest name of the bunch. Barzal is expected to miss four-to-six weeks with an undisclosed upper-body injury. Defenseman Adam Pelech will also be hitting IR while dealing with an upper-body injury as well. He has the same four-to-six week timetable as Barzal.

Two more Islanders, defensemen Mike Reilly and Alex Romanov, have been listed as day-to-day with minor injuries.

Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko is also currently out of the lineup. Demko is currently dealing with a knee injury that has hampered him since the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. In Game 1 of Vancouver's opening-round series against the Nashville Predators, Demko injured his knee and wasn't able to return at any point in the postseason. It was recently revealed the Canucks netminder will miss three-to-four weeks, so he could return to the ice in early November.

Here is a list of many of the marquee players that are currently sidelined due to injury.

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Late November

Last Played: 11/8/24

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown (expected to miss multiple weeks)

Last Played: 11/12/24

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Late November

Last Played: 11/11/24

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: No

Approximate Return Date: Mid-November 2024

Last Played: 10/26/24

Seth Jarvis (RW)

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Late-November

Last Played: 11/9/24

Type of Injury: Broken foot

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: 6-8 weeks

Last Played: 10/28/24

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 11/13/24

Type of Injury: Knee

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 6/26/22

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 10/15/24

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 3/28/24

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 10/17/24

Type of Injury: Hip, hernia surgeries

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: February 2025

Last Played: 6/10/24

Type of Injury: Ankle surgery

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 9/25/24

Type of Injury: Undisclosed

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 11/13/24

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: 3-4 weeks

Last Played: 11/14/24

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: December 2024

Last Played: 10/19/24

Mat Barzal (C)

Type of injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: 4-6 weeks

Last Played: 10/30/24

Adam Pelech (D)

Type of injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: 4-6 weeks

Last Played: 11/1/24

Mike Reilly (D)

Type of injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: No

Approximate Return Date: Day-to-day

Last Played: 11/1/24

Alex Romanov (D)

Type of injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: No

Approximate Return Date: Day-to-day

Last Played: 11/1/24

Type of injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 11/9/24

Type of injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 11/11/24

Type of Injury: Ankle surgery

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: 2025-26 season

Last Played: 4/10/24

Type of Injury: Fractured ankle

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 10/22/24

Type of injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 4/18/24

Type of injury: Groin

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 1/31/24

Type of Injury: Mid-body injury

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Mid-November 2024

Last Played: 10/17/24

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Late October 2024

Last Played: 9/22/24

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Mid-November 2024

Last Played: 11/3/24

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 11/9/24

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 4/15/24

Type of Injury: Shoulder

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: 4-6 months

Last Played: 10/14/24

Vancouver Canucks

Type of injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: No

Approximate Return Date: Out indefinitely

Last Played: 11/7/24

Thatcher Demko (G)

Type of Injury: Knee

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Late October 2024

Last Played: 4/21/24

Nic Hague (D)

Type of Injury: Undisclosed

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 11/2/24