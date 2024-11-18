The 2024-25 NHL season is officially underway with a few weeks in the books. With the season now over a month old, a few teams are dealing with significant injuries.
Earlier this month, the Maple Leafs placed Auston Matthews on injured reserve due to an upper-body injury. The move was retroactive to Nov. 3, and the Maple Leafs star is eligible to return at any point, but has yet to return.
On Saturday, the Carolina Hurricanes announced star winger Seth Jarvis will be placed on injured reserve. Jarvis hasn't played since Nov. 9, when he suffered an injury against the Colorado Avalanche. Coach Rod Brind'Amour said Jarvis could return to the lineup as early as next week.
Earlier this month, the Islanders announced a lengthy injury list, and Barzal was the biggest name of the bunch. Barzal is expected to miss four-to-six weeks with an undisclosed upper-body injury. Defenseman Adam Pelech will also be hitting IR while dealing with an upper-body injury as well. He has the same four-to-six week timetable as Barzal.
Two more Islanders, defensemen Mike Reilly and Alex Romanov, have been listed as day-to-day with minor injuries.
Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko is also currently out of the lineup. Demko is currently dealing with a knee injury that has hampered him since the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. In Game 1 of Vancouver's opening-round series against the Nashville Predators, Demko injured his knee and wasn't able to return at any point in the postseason. It was recently revealed the Canucks netminder will miss three-to-four weeks, so he could return to the ice in early November.
Here is a list of many of the marquee players that are currently sidelined due to injury.
Anaheim Ducks
Mason McTavish (C)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Late November
Last Played: 11/8/24
Boston Bruins
Hampus Lindholm (D)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown (expected to miss multiple weeks)
Last Played: 11/12/24
Buffalo Sabres
Tage Thompson (C)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Late November
Last Played: 11/11/24
Carolina Hurricanes
Frederik Andersen (G)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: Mid-November 2024
Last Played: 10/26/24
Seth Jarvis (RW)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Late-November
Last Played: 11/9/24
Colorado Avalanche
Ross Colton
Type of Injury: Broken foot
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: 6-8 weeks
Last Played: 10/28/24
Alexandar Georgiev (G)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 11/13/24
Gabriel Landeskog
Type of Injury: Knee
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 6/26/22
Columbus Blue Jackets
Erik Gudbranson (D)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 10/15/24
Boone Jenner (C)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 3/28/24
Kent Johnson (C)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 10/17/24
Edmonton Oilers
Evander Kane (LW)
Type of Injury: Hip, hernia surgeries
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: February 2025
Last Played: 6/10/24
Los Angeles Kings
Drew Doughty (D)
Type of Injury: Ankle surgery
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 9/25/24
Darcy Kuemper (G)
Type of Injury: Undisclosed
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 11/13/24
Minnesota Wild
Mats Zuccarello (RW)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: 3-4 weeks
Last Played: 11/14/24
New York Islanders
Anthony Duclair (LW)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: December 2024
Last Played: 10/19/24
Mat Barzal (C)
Type of injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: 4-6 weeks
Last Played: 10/30/24
Adam Pelech (D)
Type of injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: 4-6 weeks
Last Played: 11/1/24
Mike Reilly (D)
Type of injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: Day-to-day
Last Played: 11/1/24
Alex Romanov (D)
Type of injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: Day-to-day
Last Played: 11/1/24
Philadelphia Flyers
Jamie Drysdale (D)
Type of injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 11/9/24
Samuel Ersson (G)
Type of injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 11/11/24
St. Louis Blues
Torey Krug (D)
Type of Injury: Ankle surgery
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: 2025-26 season
Last Played: 4/10/24
Robert Thomas (C)
Type of Injury: Fractured ankle
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 10/22/24
San Jose Sharks
Marc-Edouard Vlasic (D)
Type of injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 4/18/24
Logan Couture (C)
Type of injury: Groin
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 1/31/24
Seattle Kraken
Vince Dunn (D)
Type of Injury: Mid-body injury
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Mid-November 2024
Last Played: 10/17/24
Toronto Maple Leafs
Calle Jarnkrok (C)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Late October 2024
Last Played: 9/22/24
Auston Matthews (C)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Mid-November 2024
Last Played: 11/3/24
Max Pacioretty (LW)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 11/9/24
Utah Hockey Club
John Marino (D)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 4/15/24
Sean Durzi (D)
Type of Injury: Shoulder
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: 4-6 months
Last Played: 10/14/24
Vancouver Canucks
Brock Boeser (RW)
Type of injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: Out indefinitely
Last Played: 11/7/24
Thatcher Demko (G)
Type of Injury: Knee
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Late October 2024
Last Played: 4/21/24
Vegas Golden Knights
Nic Hague (D)
Type of Injury: Undisclosed
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 11/2/24