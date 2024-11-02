The 2024-25 NHL season is officially underway with a few weeks in the books. While the season has barely begun, things have already gone from bad to worse for the New York Islanders with the team placing star forward Mat Barzal on long-term injured reserve.

On Saturday, the Islanders announced a lengthy injury list, and Barzal was the biggest name of the bunch. Barzal is expected to miss four-to-six weeks with an undisclosed upper-body injury. Defenseman Adam Pelech will also be hitting IR while dealing with an upper-body injury as well. He has the same four-to-six week timetable as Barzal.

Two more Islanders, defensemen Mike Reilly and Alex Romanov have been listed as day-to-day with minor injuries.

Barzal becomes the latest high-profile player to suffer an early-season injury as that list keeps growing.

Elsewhere, the Edmonton Oilers have announced that Connor McDavid will miss two-to-three weeks with an ankle injury. During an Oct. 28 game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, McDavid got tripped up, and his feet went into boards awkwardly. After further evaluation, it was determined that McDavid had suffered an ankle injury severe enough for him to miss several weeks.

The Oilers were already off to a shaky start, and now they'll have to stay afloat without their best player and captain. If McDavid hits the two-week time frame, he'll miss around five games. If it's closer to three weeks, he could miss as many as many as six.

Meanwhile, San Jose Sharks No. 1 pick Macklin Celebrini is currently on the shelf on injured reserve after playing just one game to begin his NHL career. Celebrini is currently dealing with a lower-body injury and could return sometime in November. Prior to going down, Celebrini tallied a goal and an assist in his first NHL game.

Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko is also currently out of the lineup. Demko is currently dealing with a knee injury that has hampered him since the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. In Game 1 of Vancouver's opening-round series against the Nashville Predators, Demko injured his knee and wasn't able to return at any point in the postseason. It was recently revealed the Canucks netminder will miss three-to-four weeks, so he could return to the ice in early November.

Here is a list of many of the marquee players that are currently sidelined due to injury.

Type of Injury: Appendectomy surgery

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Early November 2024

Last Played: 4/12/24

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Early November 2024

Last Played: 10/19/24

Colorado Avalanche

Gabriel Landeskog

Type of Injury: Knee

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 6/26/22

Type of Injury: Shoulder surgery

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 5/17/24

Ross Colton

Type of injury: Broken foot

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: 6-8 weeks

Last played: 10/28/24

Miles Wood

Type of injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: No

Approximate Return Date: 7-10 days

Last played: 10/28/24

Columbus Blue Jackets

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 10/15/24

Type of Injury: Hip, hernia surgeries

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: February 2025

Last Played: 6/10/24

Connor McDavid (C)

Type of Injury: Ankle

Injured Reserve: No (currently listed as week-to-week)

Approximate Return Date: Nov. 6-Nov. 13

Last Played: 10/28/24

Type of Injury: Ankle surgery

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 9/25/24

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: December 2024

Last Played: 10/19/24

Mat Barzal (C)

Type of injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: 4-6 weeks

Last Played: 10/30/24

Adam Pelech (D)

Type of injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: 4-6 weeks

Last Played: 11/1/24

Mike Reilly (D)

Type of injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: No

Approximate Return Date: Day-to-day

Last Played: 11/1/24

Alex Romanov (D)

Type of injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: No

Approximate Return Date: Day-to-day

Last Played: 11/1/24

Type of Injury: Ankle surgery

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: 2025-26 season

Last Played: 4/10/24

Type of Injury: Fractured ankle

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 10/22/24

San Jose Sharks

Macklin Celebrini (C)

Type of Injury: Lower body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: October 2024

Last Played: 10/10/24

Type of Injury: Mid-body injury

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Mid-November 2024

Last Played: 10/17/24

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Late October 2024

Last Played: 9/22/24

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 4/15/24

Vancouver Canucks

Thatcher Demko (G)

Type of Injury: Knee

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Late October 2024

Last Played: 4/21/24

Type of Injury: Recovery from testicular cancer

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Late October 2024

Last Played: 5/20/24