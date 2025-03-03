The Florida Panthers' quest to repeat as Stanley Cup champions has taken a major hit. After injuring his groin in the 4 Nations Face-Off, the Panthers announced star forward Matthew Tkachuk has been placed on LTIR and will likely be out until the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

"Matthew's going to be out for an extended period of time. We hope to get him back for the playoffs," Panthers general manager Bill Zito said, per Jameson Olive of the Panthers official website.

In addition to Tkachuk, a few other teams are dealing with significant injuries on their blue line. The New York Rangers and Nashville Predators are among them with Adam Fox and Roman Josi banged up.

Fox, the 2021 Norris Trophy winner, left Tuesday's game against the Islanders with an upper-body injury. The team has since placed him on injured reserve, although he is expected back before the regular season is over. Fox has easily been the Rangers' best defenseman, and the team will miss his steady two-way presence as it fights for a playoff spot.

The Predators aren't in the playoff race, but their chances of finishing strong just got a lot worse with Roman Josi exiting their loss to the Panthers last week. Josi was hit from behind by Sam Bennett, and his head went into the glass. Josi, also a Norris Trophy winner, isn't having his best season but remains the straw that stirs the drink in Nashville.

A couple more defensemen, including Charlie McAvoy (Bruins) and Shea Theodore (Golden Knights) are still feeling the effects of the 4 Nations Face-Off. McAvoy has an infection stemming from a shoulder injury, and Theodore is week-to-week with a wrist injury.

Here is a list of many of the marquee players that are currently sidelined due to injury.

Type of Injury: Torn ACL

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: 2025-26 season

Last Played: 12/23/24

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 2/27/25

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown (expected to miss multiple weeks)

Last Played: 11/12/24

Charlie McAvoy (D)

Type of Injury: Infection

Injured Reserve: No

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 2/8/25

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 11/29/25

Type of Injury: Neck

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 4/16/24

Type of Injury: Ankle

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 2/5/25

Type of Injury: Knee

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 6/26/22

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 10/15/24

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 11/27/24

Type of Injury: Wrist

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 1/7/25

Type of Injury: Shoulder

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: 2025-26 season

Last Played: 2/4/25

Type of Injury: Hip

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: 4-6 months

Last Played: 12/1/24

Type of Injury: Knee

Injured Reserve: No

Approximate Return Date: Month-to-month

Last Played: 1/28/25

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 1/21/25

Type of Injury: Undisclosed

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 1/2/25

Type of Injury: Pectoral

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: 2025-26 season

Last Played: 2/22/25

Type of Injury: Hip, hernia surgeries

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: February 2025

Last Played: 6/10/24

Florida Panthers

Type of Injury: Groin

Injured Reserve: Yes (LTIR)

Approximate Return Date: Start of 2025 postseason

Last Played: 2/8/25

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: 4 weeks

Last Played: 1/26/25

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week

Last Played: 2/22/25

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 2/4/25

Type of Injury: Quad

Injured Reserve: No

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 1/28/25

Roman Josi (D)

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: No

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 2/25/25

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: 2025-26 season

Last Played: 12/31/24

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: 2025-26 season

Last Played: 2/3/25

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week

Last Played: 2/7/25

Jacob Markstom (G)

Type of Injury: Knee

Injured Reserve: No

Approximate Return Date: 4-6 weeks

Last Played: 1/22/25

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: 2-3 weeks

Last Played: 2/4/25

Type of injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: No

Approximate Return Date: Day-to-day

Last Played: 11/1/24

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 11/29/24

Mat Barzal (C)

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 1/1/25

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 1/16/25

New York Rangers

Adam Fox (D)

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 2/25/2025

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 2/22/25

Type of Injury: Ankle

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 12/28/24

Type of Injury: Appendix

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 2/25/25

Type of injury: Groin

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 1/31/24

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 1/2/25

Type of Injury: Ankle surgery

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: 2025-26 season

Last Played: 4/10/24

Chris Tanev (D)

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: No

Approximate Return Date: Day-to-day

Last Played: 2/25/25

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Late October 2024

Last Played: 9/22/24

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 11/16/24

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 1/2/25

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week

Last Played: 2/8/25

Vegas Golden Knights

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve; Yes

Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week

Last Played: 1/20/25

Shea Theodore (D)

Type of Injury: Wrist

Injured Reserve: No

Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week

Last Played: 1/8/25

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week

Last Played: 11/6/24