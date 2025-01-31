In the last couple of weeks before the 4 Nations Face-Off, injuries are starting to pile up for star players across the league. Among them are Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov and Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen, who are expected to miss several weeks.

Just three games after returning from an earlier injury, Kaprizov will miss at least four weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a lower-body injury he suffered against the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 26. The Wild will now be without their leading scorer for another month, but the 4 Nations Face-Off will provide some time for Kaprizov to heal.

When he has been on the ice, Kaprizov has been incredibly effective with 23 goals and 29 assists in 37 games.

Heiskanen suffered a knee injury when Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone dove into his legs while going after a puck. Now the Stars have listed Heiskanen, one of the best two-way defensemen in the game, as week-to-week. Heiskanen was supposed to represent Finland in the 4 Nations Face-Off, but he will now have to sit out the international tournament.

Here is a list of many of the marquee players that are currently sidelined due to injury.

Brock McGinn (LW)

Type of Injury: Torn ACL

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: 2025-26 season

Last Played: 12/23/24

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown (expected to miss multiple weeks)

Last Played: 11/12/24

Charlie McAvoy (D)

Type of Injury: Undisclosed

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 1/11/25

Type of Injury: Mid-body injury

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: February 2025

Last Played: 12/15/24

Calgary Flames

Connor Zary (C)

Type of Injury: Knee

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 1/7/25

Type of Injury: Neck

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 4/16/24

William Carrier (LW)

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Month-to-month

Last Played: 1/4/25

Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Murphy (D)

Type of Injury: Groin

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 12/31/24

Craig Smith (C)

Type of Injury: Back

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 1/8/25

Type of Injury: Knee

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 6/26/22

Columbus Blue Jackets

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 10/15/24

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 3/28/24

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 11/27/24

Sean Monahan (C)

Type of Injury: Wrist

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 1/7/25

Type of Injury: Hip

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: 4-6 months

Last Played: 12/1/24

Type of Injury: Facial fracture

Injured Reserve: No

Approximate Return Date: 4 weeks

Last played: 12/27/24

Miro Heiskanen (D)

Type of Injury: Knee

Injured Reserve: No

Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week

Last Played: 1/28/25

Nils Lundkvist (D)

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 1/21/25

Detroit Red Wings

Type of Injury: Undisclosed

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 1/2/25

Patrick Kane (RW)

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 1/21/25

Type of Injury: Hip, hernia surgeries

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: February 2025

Last Played: 6/10/24

Minnesota Wild

Jonas Brodin (D)

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 1/7/25

Marcus Johansson (C)

Type of Injury: Concussion

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week

Last Played: 1/15/25

Kirill Kaprizov (LW)

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: 4 weeks

Last Played: 1/26/25

Montreal Canadiens

Emil Heineman (LW)

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 1/11/25

Nashville Predators

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 12/31/24

Luke Evangelista (RW)

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week

Last Played: 1/7/25

New Jersey Devils

Jacob Markstom (G)

Type of Injury: Knee

Injured Reserve: No

Approximate Return Date: 4-6 weeks

Last Played: 1/22/25

Nico Hischier (C)

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: No

Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week

Last Played: 1/25/25

Erik Haula (LW)

Type of Injury: Ankle

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 1/4/25

Type of injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: No

Approximate Return Date: Day-to-day

Last Played: 11/1/24

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 11/29/24

Noah Dobson (D)

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week

Last Played: 1/20/25

Ryan Pulock (D)

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 1/25/25

Linus Ullmark (G)

Type of Injury: Back

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Late January 2025

Last Played: 12/22/24

Philadelphia Flyers

Ryan Poehling (C)

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Uknown

Last Played: 1/16/25

Pittsburgh Penguins

Evgeni Malkin (C)

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week

Last Played: 1/25/25

Type of injury: Groin

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 1/31/24

Type of Injury: Head

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 12/14/24

Type of Injury: Pelvic surgery

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: February 2025

Last Played: 11/14/24

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 1/2/25

Type of Injury: Ankle surgery

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: 2025-26 season

Last Played: 4/10/24

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 10/15/24

J.J. Moser (D)

Type of Injury: Undisclosed

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: 8-10 weeks

Last Played: 12/12/24

Type of Injury: Knee surgery

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: February 2025

Last Played: 12/12/24

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Late October 2024

Last Played: 9/22/24

John Tavares (C)

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: February 2025

Last Played: 1/14/25

Matthew Knies (LW)

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 1/22/25

Utah Hockey Club

Dylan Guenther (RW)

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 1/8/25

Kiefer Sherwood (LW)

Type of Injury: Undisclosed

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 1/23/25

Vegas Golden Knights

William Karlsson (C)

Type of Injury: Lower-body

Injured Reserve; Yes

Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week

Last Played: 1/20/25

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week

Last Played: 11/6/24

Adam Lowry (C)

Type of Injury: Upper-body

Injured Reserve: Yes

Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week

Last Played: 1/20/25

Morgan Barron (C)

Type of Injury: Undisclosed

Injured Reserve: No

Approximate Return Date: Unknown

Last Played: 1/20/25