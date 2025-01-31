In the last couple of weeks before the 4 Nations Face-Off, injuries are starting to pile up for star players across the league. Among them are Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov and Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen, who are expected to miss several weeks.
Just three games after returning from an earlier injury, Kaprizov will miss at least four weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a lower-body injury he suffered against the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 26. The Wild will now be without their leading scorer for another month, but the 4 Nations Face-Off will provide some time for Kaprizov to heal.
When he has been on the ice, Kaprizov has been incredibly effective with 23 goals and 29 assists in 37 games.
Heiskanen suffered a knee injury when Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone dove into his legs while going after a puck. Now the Stars have listed Heiskanen, one of the best two-way defensemen in the game, as week-to-week. Heiskanen was supposed to represent Finland in the 4 Nations Face-Off, but he will now have to sit out the international tournament.
Here is a list of many of the marquee players that are currently sidelined due to injury.
Anaheim Ducks
Brock McGinn (LW)
Type of Injury: Torn ACL
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: 2025-26 season
Last Played: 12/23/24
Boston Bruins
Hampus Lindholm (D)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown (expected to miss multiple weeks)
Last Played: 11/12/24
Charlie McAvoy (D)
Type of Injury: Undisclosed
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 1/11/25
Buffalo Sabres
Jordan Greenway (LW)
Type of Injury: Mid-body injury
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: February 2025
Last Played: 12/15/24
Calgary Flames
Connor Zary (C)
Type of Injury: Knee
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 1/7/25
Carolina Hurricanes
Jesper Fast (RW)
Type of Injury: Neck
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 4/16/24
William Carrier (LW)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Month-to-month
Last Played: 1/4/25
Chicago Blackhawks
Connor Murphy (D)
Type of Injury: Groin
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 12/31/24
Craig Smith (C)
Type of Injury: Back
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 1/8/25
Colorado Avalanche
Gabriel Landeskog
Type of Injury: Knee
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 6/26/22
Erik Gudbranson (D)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 10/15/24
Boone Jenner (C)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 3/28/24
Yegor Chinakhov (RW)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 11/27/24
Sean Monahan (C)
Type of Injury: Wrist
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 1/7/25
Dallas Stars
Tyler Seguin (C)
Type of Injury: Hip
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: 4-6 months
Last Played: 12/1/24
Mason Marchment (LW)
Type of Injury: Facial fracture
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: 4 weeks
Last played: 12/27/24
Miro Heiskanen (D)
Type of Injury: Knee
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week
Last Played: 1/28/25
Nils Lundkvist (D)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 1/21/25
Jeff Petry (D)
Type of Injury: Undisclosed
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 1/2/25
Patrick Kane (RW)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 1/21/25
Edmonton Oilers
Evander Kane (LW)
Type of Injury: Hip, hernia surgeries
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: February 2025
Last Played: 6/10/24
Minnesota Wild
Jonas Brodin (D)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 1/7/25
Marcus Johansson (C)
Type of Injury: Concussion
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week
Last Played: 1/15/25
Kirill Kaprizov (LW)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: 4 weeks
Last Played: 1/26/25
Montreal Canadiens
Emil Heineman (LW)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 1/11/25
Nashville Predators
Jeremy Lauzon (D)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 12/31/24
Luke Evangelista (RW)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week
Last Played: 1/7/25
New Jersey Devils
Jacob Markstom (G)
Type of Injury: Knee
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: 4-6 weeks
Last Played: 1/22/25
Nico Hischier (C)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week
Last Played: 1/25/25
Erik Haula (LW)
Type of Injury: Ankle
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 1/4/25
New York Islanders
Mike Reilly (D)
Type of injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: Day-to-day
Last Played: 11/1/24
Semyon Varlamov (G)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 11/29/24
Noah Dobson (D)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week
Last Played: 1/20/25
Ryan Pulock (D)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 1/25/25
Ottawa Senators
Linus Ullmark (G)
Type of Injury: Back
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Late January 2025
Last Played: 12/22/24
Philadelphia Flyers
Ryan Poehling (C)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Uknown
Last Played: 1/16/25
Pittsburgh Penguins
Evgeni Malkin (C)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week
Last Played: 1/25/25
San Jose Sharks
Logan Couture (C)
Type of injury: Groin
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 1/31/24
Vitek Vanecek (G)
Type of Injury: Head
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 12/14/24
Seattle Kraken
Jordan Eberle (RW)
Type of Injury: Pelvic surgery
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: February 2025
Last Played: 11/14/24
Yanni Gourde (C)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 1/2/25
St. Louis Blues
Torey Krug (D)
Type of Injury: Ankle surgery
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: 2025-26 season
Last Played: 4/10/24
Nick Leddy (D)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 10/15/24
Tampa Bay Lightning
J.J. Moser (D)
Type of Injury: Undisclosed
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: 8-10 weeks
Last Played: 12/12/24
Toronto Maple Leafs
Anthony Stolarz (G)
Type of Injury: Knee surgery
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: February 2025
Last Played: 12/12/24
Calle Jarnkrok (C)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Late October 2024
Last Played: 9/22/24
John Tavares (C)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: February 2025
Last Played: 1/14/25
Matthew Knies (LW)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 1/22/25
Utah Hockey Club
Dylan Guenther (RW)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 1/8/25
Vancouver Canucks
Kiefer Sherwood (LW)
Type of Injury: Undisclosed
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 1/23/25
Vegas Golden Knights
William Karlsson (C)
Type of Injury: Lower-body
Injured Reserve; Yes
Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week
Last Played: 1/20/25
Washington Capitals
Sonny Milano (LW)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week
Last Played: 11/6/24
Winnipeg Jets
Adam Lowry (C)
Type of Injury: Upper-body
Injured Reserve: Yes
Approximate Return Date: Week-to-week
Last Played: 1/20/25
Morgan Barron (C)
Type of Injury: Undisclosed
Injured Reserve: No
Approximate Return Date: Unknown
Last Played: 1/20/25