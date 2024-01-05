The 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend is just one month away, and we now know most of the players who will be in Toronto for the event. On Thursday, the NHL revealed the first 32 All-Stars with one representing each team.

While most of the All-Stars have been announced, there are still more to come. In the coming days, there will be a fan vote to determine the final 12 players on the roster.

The 2024 NHL All-Star weekend will feature some notable changes, including the return of the player draft. That will take place on Thursday, along with a PWHL 3-on-3 showcase. Four captains will be paired with celebrity co-captains, and they will select a team from the remaining 28 players.

The Skills Competition will take place on Friday night, and that will look drastically different. Instead of having dozens of players sit around while everyone else participates in the events, the new version of the event will feature 12 skaters participating in eight events. At the end of the Skills Competition, the player with the most points will win $1 million.

On Saturday, the four teams will compete in a 3-on-3 tournament, as has been the case since the 2016 NHL All-Star Game. The only difference is that the teams will no longer be divided up by division.

