After a heart-wrenching first-round exit from the 2023 postseason, the New York Rangers came back with a vengeance in the 2023-24 regular season.

The New York Rangers ended up capturing the Presidents' Trophy with the best regular-season record, finishing at 55-23-4 (114 points) as they just edged out the Dallas Stars.

Meanwhile, the Washington Capitals had quite the ride to clinch their spot in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Capitals dropped six consecutive games in early April, but managed to win four of its last five contests to earn their spot as the Eastern Conference's No. 2 Wild Card team.

The Rangers are on the verge of a sweep after taking Game 3 in the series on Friday night with a 3-1 win. The two teams will meet again on Sunday as Washington looks to stave off elimination and continue the legendary career of Alexander Ovechkin. He'll have to get past red-hot goal tender Igor Shesterkin, who continues to be a brick wall in front of the net.

Let's take a look at the results of this series as well as how you can watch the remaining games.

(1) New York Rangers vs. (WC2) Washington Capitals

Game 1: | Rangers 4, Capitals 1 | Recap

Game 2: | Rangers 4, Capitals 3 | Recap

Game 3: | Rangers 3, Capitals 1 | Recap

Game 4: | Sunday, April 28, 8 p.m. | at WSH | TV: TBS

Game 5*: | Wednesday, May 1, TBD | at NY | TV: TBD

Game 6*: | Friday, May 3, TBD | at WSH | TV: TBD

Game 7*: | Sunday, May 5, TBD | at NY | TV: TBD