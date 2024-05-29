The Edmonton Oilers were staring down a 2-0 deficit early in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final when they found another gear against the Dallas Stars. The Oilers stormed back for a 5-2 win and tied the series at 2-2 as it shifts back to Dallas.

The Oilers saw the Stars come back from a 2-0 hole in Game 3 and probably figured that was a winning strategy because they allowed a pair of goals in the first 5:29 of Game 4. After that, Edmonton controlled almost every second of the game, and it had tied the score by the end of the first period.

In the second period, Connor Brown and Mattias Janmark connected for a shorthanded goal that gave the Oilers a 3-2 lead. Brown slid a perfect pass across to Janmark on a 2-on-1, and the latter had no issues snapping a shot past Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger.

Just 51 seconds later, Leon Draisaitl struck for his 10th goal of the playoffs when he and Zach Hyman teamed up on an odd-man rush of their own.

That quick flurry was all Edmonton needed to secure a win in Game 4. Unlike in Game 3, the Oilers didn't give the Stars a glimmer of hope, and netminder Stuart Skinner made saves when shots did get through to him.

Connor McDavid continued his strong postseason with two more assists, and his league-leading total is now up to 23 helpers in just 16 games. His playmaking has been on another level this spring, and it needs to be if the Oilers are going to lift the Stanley Cup.

One thing to watch heading into Game 5 is the status of Dallas defenseman Chris Tanev, who exited the game in the second period after taking an Evander Kane shot off his foot.

Stanley Cup Playoffs viewing information

TV: ESPN, ESPN2, TBS, TNT

All times Eastern

(* if necessary)

Eastern Conference Final

(1) New York Rangers vs. (1) Florida Panthers

Game 1 -- Panthers 3, Rangers 0 | Recap

Game 2 -- Rangers 2, Panthers 1 (OT) | Recap

Game 3 -- Rangers 5, Panthers 4 (OT) | Recap

Game 4 -- Panthers 3, Rangers 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 5 -- Panthers at Rangers: Thursday, May 30, 8 p.m. | TV: ESPN, fubo (Try for free)

Game 6 -- Rangers at Panthers: Saturday, June 1, 8 p.m. | TV: ABC, fubo (Try for free)

*Game 7 -- Panthers at Rangers: Monday, June 3, 8 p.m. | TV: ESPN, fubo (Try for free)

Western Conference Final

(1) Dallas Stars vs. (2) Edmonton Oilers

Game 1 -- Oilers 3, Stars 2 (2OT) | Recap

Game 2 -- Stars 3, Oilers 1 | Recap

Game 3 -- Stars 5, Oilers 3 | Recap

Game 4 -- Oilers 5, Stars 2 | Recap

Game 5 -- Oilers at Stars: Friday, May 31, TBD | TV: TNT

Game 6 -- Stars at Oilers: Sunday, June 2, TBD | TV: TNT

*Game 7 -- Oilers at Stars: Tuesday, June 4, TBD | TV: TNT

Second round

Eastern Conference

(1) New York Rangers vs. (2) Carolina Hurricanes

Game 1 -- Rangers 4, Hurricanes 3 | Recap

Game 2 -- Rangers 4, Hurricanes 3 (2OT) | Recap

Game 3 -- Rangers 3, Hurricanes 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 4 -- Hurricanes 4, Rangers 3 | Recap

Game 5 -- Hurricanes 4, Rangers 1 | Recap

Game 6 -- Rangers 5, Hurricanes 3 | Recap

(1) Florida Panthers vs. (2) Boston Bruins

Game 1 -- Bruins 5, Panthers 1 | Recap

Game 2 -- Panthers 6, Bruins 1 | Recap

Game 3 -- Panthers 6, Bruins 2 | Recap

Game 4 -- Panthers 3, Bruins 2 | Recap

Game 5 -- Bruins 2, Panthers 1 | Recap

Game 6 -- Panthers 2, Bruins 1 | Recap

Western Conference

(1) Dallas Stars vs. (3) Colorado Avalanche

Game 1 -- Avalanche 4, Stars 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 2 -- Stars 5, Avalanche 3 | Recap

Game 3 -- Stars 4, Avalanche 1 | Recap

Game 4 -- Stars 5, Avalanche 1 | Recap

Game 5 -- Avalanche 5, Stars 3 | Recap

Game 6 -- Stars 2, Avalanche 1 (2OT) | Recap

(1) Vancouver Canucks vs. (2) Edmonton Oilers

Game 1 -- Canucks 5, Oilers 4 | Recap

Game 2 -- Oilers 4, Canucks 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 3 -- Canucks 4, Oilers 3 | Recap

Game 4 -- Oilers 3, Canucks 2 | Recap

Game 5 -- Canucks 3, Oilers 2 | Recap

Game 6 -- Oilers 5, Canucks 1 | Recap

Game 7 -- Oilers 3, Canucks 2 | Recap