The Florida Panthers are 60 minutes from returning to their second straight Stanley Cup Final. Following their 3-2 win over the Rangers Thursday night in New York, the Panthers can close out the Eastern Conference Final on their home ice Saturday night.
In Game 5, Anton Lundell put the Panthers up 2-1 with 9:38 remaining in the third period, and then when Florida added an empty-netter it certainly felt like the 3-1 lead was going to be safe. Alexis Lafreniere's tip-in made the last 50 seconds more interesting than they otherwise would've been, but the final tally, 3-2, was the fourth straight one-goal game in this series.
Below is how you can follow both conference finals series, along with updating results and scores from each game. Bookmark this page for the duration of the playoff run to stay up to date with everything on the ice.
Stanley Cup Playoffs viewing information
TV: ESPN, ESPN2, TBS, TNT
Stream: fubo (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
All times Eastern
(* if necessary)
Eastern Conference Final
(1) New York Rangers vs. (1) Florida Panthers
Game 1 -- Panthers 3, Rangers 0 | Recap
Game 2 -- Rangers 2, Panthers 1 (OT) | Recap
Game 3 -- Rangers 5, Panthers 4 (OT) | Recap
Game 4 -- Panthers 3, Rangers 2 (OT) | Recap
Game 5 -- Panthers 3, Rangers 2 | Recap
Game 6 -- Rangers at Panthers: Saturday, June 1, 8 p.m. | TV: ABC, fubo (Try for free)
*Game 7 -- Panthers at Rangers: Monday, June 3, 8 p.m. | TV: ESPN, fubo (Try for free)
Western Conference Final
(1) Dallas Stars vs. (2) Edmonton Oilers
Game 1 -- Oilers 3, Stars 2 (2OT) | Recap
Game 2 -- Stars 3, Oilers 1 | Recap
Game 3 -- Stars 5, Oilers 3 | Recap
Game 4 -- Oilers 5, Stars 2 | Recap
Game 5 -- Oilers at Stars: Friday, May 31, TBD | TV: TNT
Game 6 -- Stars at Oilers: Sunday, June 2, TBD | TV: TNT
*Game 7 -- Oilers at Stars: Tuesday, June 4, TBD | TV: TNT
Second round
Eastern Conference
(1) New York Rangers vs. (2) Carolina Hurricanes
Game 1 -- Rangers 4, Hurricanes 3 | Recap
Game 2 -- Rangers 4, Hurricanes 3 (2OT) | Recap
Game 3 -- Rangers 3, Hurricanes 2 (OT) | Recap
Game 4 -- Hurricanes 4, Rangers 3 | Recap
Game 5 -- Hurricanes 4, Rangers 1 | Recap
Game 6 -- Rangers 5, Hurricanes 3 | Recap
(1) Florida Panthers vs. (2) Boston Bruins
Game 1 -- Bruins 5, Panthers 1 | Recap
Game 2 -- Panthers 6, Bruins 1 | Recap
Game 3 -- Panthers 6, Bruins 2 | Recap
Game 4 -- Panthers 3, Bruins 2 | Recap
Game 5 -- Bruins 2, Panthers 1 | Recap
Game 6 -- Panthers 2, Bruins 1 | Recap
Western Conference
(1) Dallas Stars vs. (3) Colorado Avalanche
Game 1 -- Avalanche 4, Stars 3 (OT) | Recap
Game 2 -- Stars 5, Avalanche 3 | Recap
Game 3 -- Stars 4, Avalanche 1 | Recap
Game 4 -- Stars 5, Avalanche 1 | Recap
Game 5 -- Avalanche 5, Stars 3 | Recap
Game 6 -- Stars 2, Avalanche 1 (2OT) | Recap
(1) Vancouver Canucks vs. (2) Edmonton Oilers
Game 1 -- Canucks 5, Oilers 4 | Recap
Game 2 -- Oilers 4, Canucks 3 (OT) | Recap
Game 3 -- Canucks 4, Oilers 3 | Recap
Game 4 -- Oilers 3, Canucks 2 | Recap
Game 5 -- Canucks 3, Oilers 2 | Recap
Game 6 -- Oilers 5, Canucks 1 | Recap
Game 7 -- Oilers 3, Canucks 2 | Recap