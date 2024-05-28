The Florida Panthers earned a power-play early in overtime when forward Aleksander Barkov was hauled down by New York Rangers winger Blake Wheeler. Shortly after their power-play began, Sam Reinhart was able to lead the Panthers to a 3-2 win thanks to a scorching one-timer.

Reinhart has tallied three goals over his last three contests, including a pair of goals in Game 3. This marked the first time that the Rangers lost in overtime during the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs after previously having a 4-0 record in extra session.

The Rangers opened the game when forward Vincent Trocheck found the back of the net. At the 8:51 mark of the opening period, Trocheck was able to win a face-off, and got open in the slot. Teammate Artemi Panarin found an open Trocheck in the slot, and Trocheck sent a scorching one-timer past Sergei Bobrovsky.

The Panthers would go on to tally the next two goals courtesy of Sam Bennett and Carter Verhaeghe. With under eight minutes remaining in the third period, Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk sent a centering pass towards Verhaeghe in front of the net. The puck ended up bouncing off of Verhaeghe and Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren before Verhaeghe batted the puck into the net out of midair.

The Rangers tied up the game due to a Alexis Lafreniere goal early in the third period.

Below is how you can follow both conference finals series, along with updating results and scores from each game.

All times Eastern

(* if necessary)

Eastern Conference Final

(1) New York Rangers vs. (1) Florida Panthers

Game 1 -- Panthers 3, Rangers 0 | Recap

Game 2 -- Rangers 2, Panthers 1 (OT) | Recap

Game 3 -- Rangers 5, Panthers 4 (OT) | Recap

Game 4 -- Panthers 3, Rangers 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 5 -- Panthers at Rangers: Thursday, May 30, 8 p.m. | TV: ESPN, fubo (Try for free)

Game 6 -- Rangers at Panthers: Saturday, June 1, 8 p.m. | TV: ABC, fubo (Try for free)

*Game 7 -- Panthers at Rangers: Monday, June 3, 8 p.m. | TV: ESPN, fubo (Try for free)

Western Conference Final

(1) Dallas Stars vs. (2) Edmonton Oilers

Game 1 -- Oilers 3, Stars 2 (2OT) | Recap

Game 2 -- Stars 3, Oilers 1 | Recap

Game 3 -- Stars 5, Oilers 3 | Recap

Game 4 -- Stars at Oilers: Wednesday, May 29, 8:30 p.m. | TV: TNT

Game 5 -- Oilers at Stars: Friday, May 31, TBD | TV: TNT

*Game 6 -- Stars at Oilers: Sunday, June 2, TBD | TV: TNT

*Game 7 -- Oilers at Stars: Tuesday, June 4, TBD | TV: TNT

Second round

Eastern Conference

(1) New York Rangers vs. (2) Carolina Hurricanes

Game 1 -- Rangers 4, Hurricanes 3 | Recap

Game 2 -- Rangers 4, Hurricanes 3 (2OT) | Recap

Game 3 -- Rangers 3, Hurricanes 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 4 -- Hurricanes 4, Rangers 3 | Recap

Game 5 -- Hurricanes 4, Rangers 1 | Recap

Game 6 -- Rangers 5, Hurricanes 3 | Recap

(1) Florida Panthers vs. (2) Boston Bruins

Game 1 -- Bruins 5, Panthers 1 | Recap

Game 2 -- Panthers 6, Bruins 1 | Recap

Game 3 -- Panthers 6, Bruins 2 | Recap

Game 4 -- Panthers 3, Bruins 2 | Recap

Game 5 -- Bruins 2, Panthers 1 | Recap

Game 6 -- Panthers 2, Bruins 1 | Recap

Western Conference

(1) Dallas Stars vs. (3) Colorado Avalanche

Game 1 -- Avalanche 4, Stars 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 2 -- Stars 5, Avalanche 3 | Recap

Game 3 -- Stars 4, Avalanche 1 | Recap

Game 4 -- Stars 5, Avalanche 1 | Recap

Game 5 -- Avalanche 5, Stars 3 | Recap

Game 6 -- Stars 2, Avalanche 1 (2OT) | Recap

(1) Vancouver Canucks vs. (2) Edmonton Oilers

Game 1 -- Canucks 5, Oilers 4 | Recap

Game 2 -- Oilers 4, Canucks 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 3 -- Canucks 4, Oilers 3 | Recap

Game 4 -- Oilers 3, Canucks 2 | Recap

Game 5 -- Canucks 3, Oilers 2 | Recap

Game 6 -- Oilers 5, Canucks 1 | Recap

Game 7 -- Oilers 3, Canucks 2 | Recap