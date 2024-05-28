Thanks to Jason Robertson, the Dallas Stars now have a 2-1 series lead over the Edmonton Oilers in the NHL's Western Conference Final.

Robertson ended a 10-game goal drought with a hat trick in Edmonton on Monday night, and Dallas needed all three of those tallies. With just over eight minutes remaining in regulation, Robertson beat Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner from a bad angle to give the Stars a 4-3 lead. That stood as the game-winning goal as Dallas held on to win, 5-3.

Roope Hintz, who missed three straight games with an upper-body injury, returned to the lineup for the Stars and tallied a pair of goals. Young star Wyatt Johnston also netted his eighth goal of the playoffs.

After watching Robertson go to work, it was easy to forget that the Oilers actually had a 2-0 lead after the first period. Connor McDavid notched a goal and an assist in the first eight minutes of the game, but he and the rest of the team were fairly quiet after that.

The Oilers did manage to tie the game on a nifty goal from Adam Henrique, but Dallas was in full control for the final 40 minutes. The Stars put together another fantastic road game, and their record away from American Airlines Center is now 6-1.

Below is how you can follow both conference finals series, along with updating results and scores from each game. Bookmark this page for the duration of the playoff run to stay up to date with everything on the ice.

Eastern Conference Final

(1) New York Rangers vs. (1) Florida Panthers

Game 1 -- Panthers 3, Rangers 0 | Recap

Game 2 -- Rangers 2, Panthers 1 (OT) | Recap

Game 3 -- Rangers 5, Panthers 4 (OT) | Recap

Game 4 -- Rangers at Panthers: Tuesday, May 28, 8 p.m. | TV: ESPN, fubo (Try for free)

Game 5 -- Panthers at Rangers: Thursday, May 30, 8 p.m. | TV: ESPN, fubo (Try for free)

*Game 6 -- Rangers at Panthers: Saturday, June 1, 8 p.m. | TV: ABC, fubo (Try for free)

*Game 7 -- Panthers at Rangers: Monday, June 3, 8 p.m. | TV: ESPN, fubo (Try for free)

Western Conference Final

(1) Dallas Stars vs. (2) Edmonton Oilers

Game 1 -- Oilers 3, Stars 2 (2OT) | Recap

Game 2 -- Stars 3, Oilers 1 | Recap

Game 3 -- Stars 5, Oilers 3 | Recap

Game 4 -- Stars at Oilers: Wednesday, May 29, 8:30 p.m. | TV: TNT

Game 5 -- Oilers at Stars: Friday, May 31, TBD | TV: TNT

*Game 6 -- Stars at Oilers: Sunday, June 2, TBD | TV: TNT

*Game 7 -- Oilers at Stars: Tuesday, June 4, TBD | TV: TNT

Second round

Eastern Conference

(1) New York Rangers vs. (2) Carolina Hurricanes

Game 1 -- Rangers 4, Hurricanes 3 | Recap

Game 2 -- Rangers 4, Hurricanes 3 (2OT) | Recap

Game 3 -- Rangers 3, Hurricanes 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 4 -- Hurricanes 4, Rangers 3 | Recap

Game 5 -- Hurricanes 4, Rangers 1 | Recap

Game 6 -- Rangers 5, Hurricanes 3 | Recap

(1) Florida Panthers vs. (2) Boston Bruins

Game 1 -- Bruins 5, Panthers 1 | Recap

Game 2 -- Panthers 6, Bruins 1 | Recap

Game 3 -- Panthers 6, Bruins 2 | Recap

Game 4 -- Panthers 3, Bruins 2 | Recap

Game 5 -- Bruins 2, Panthers 1 | Recap

Game 6 -- Panthers 2, Bruins 1 | Recap

Western Conference

(1) Dallas Stars vs. (3) Colorado Avalanche

Game 1 -- Avalanche 4, Stars 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 2 -- Stars 5, Avalanche 3 | Recap

Game 3 -- Stars 4, Avalanche 1 | Recap

Game 4 -- Stars 5, Avalanche 1 | Recap

Game 5 -- Avalanche 5, Stars 3 | Recap

Game 6 -- Stars 2, Avalanche 1 (2OT) | Recap

(1) Vancouver Canucks vs. (2) Edmonton Oilers

Game 1 -- Canucks 5, Oilers 4 | Recap

Game 2 -- Oilers 4, Canucks 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 3 -- Canucks 4, Oilers 3 | Recap

Game 4 -- Oilers 3, Canucks 2 | Recap

Game 5 -- Canucks 3, Oilers 2 | Recap

Game 6 -- Oilers 5, Canucks 1 | Recap

Game 7 -- Oilers 3, Canucks 2 | Recap