The second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs certainly has gotten off to a thrilling start. The action continued on Thursday with two contests that ended up being quite close.

The New York Rangers led the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 in the late stages of the third period before Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov tied the game with just 1:36 left in regulation. For the second consecutive game, the two teams were headed to overtime. Just 1:43 into the overtime period, Rangers star Artemi Panarin found the back of the net to give New York a 3-0 lead in the series.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Stars came out of the gate strong as they displayed their offensive firepower. The Stars scored three second-period goals to take a 4-0 lead into the third period. However, the Avalanche didn't lay down as they scored three goals heading into the final three minutes of the contest. Unlike Game 1, the comeback did fall just short this time around, and the Stars won Game 2 by a 5-3 decision.

On Friday, home ice advantage shifts with the Boston Bruins set to host the Florida Panthers in Game 3 of their series. On the other hand, the Vancouver Canucks will look to take a 2-0 series lead against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 2.

The structure of the playoffs is as follows:

The division winner with the most points in each conference will face the second Wild Card team in the first round. The division winner with fewer points in each conference will match up with the top Wild Card team in the first round.

Each series will be a best-of-seven format.

Home-ice advantage goes to the team with the top seed in the first two rounds of the playoffs. The team with the most points in the regular season has home-ice advantage in the conference finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Stanley Cup Playoffs viewing information

TV: ESPN, ESPN2, TBS, TNT, SN, SNE, SNW

All times Eastern

(* if necessary)

Second round

Eastern Conference

(1) New York Rangers vs. (2) Carolina Hurricanes

Game 1: | Rangers 4, Hurricanes 3 | Recap

Game 2: | Rangers 4, Hurricanes 3 (2OT) | Recap

Game 3: | Rangers 3, Hurricanes 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 4: | Saturday, May 11, TBD | at CAR | TV: TNT

Game 5*: | Monday, May 13, TBD | at NY | TV: TBD

Game 6*: | Thursday, May 16, TBD | at CAR | TV: TBD

Game 7*: | Saturday, May 18, TBD | at NY | TV: TBD

(1) Florida Panthers vs. (2) Boston Bruins

Game 1: | Bruins 5, Panthers 1 | Recap

Game 2: | Panthers 6, Bruins 1 | Recap

Game 3: | Friday, May 10 7 p.m. | at BOS | TV: TNT

Game 4: | Sunday, May 12, TBD | at BOS | TV: TBS

Game 5*: | Tuesday, May 14, TBD | at FLA | TV: TBD

Game 6*: | Friday, May 17, TBD | at BOS | TV: TBD

Game 7*: | Sunday, May 19, TBD | at FLA | TV: TBD

Western Conference

(1) Dallas Stars vs. (3) Colorado Avalanche

Game 1: | Avalanche 4, Stars 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 2: | Stars 5, Avalanche 3 | Recap

Game 3: | Saturday, May 11 7 p.m. | at COL | TV: TNT

Game 4: | Monday, May 13, TBD | at COL | TV: ESPN

Game 5*: | Wednesday, May 15, TBD | at DAL | TV: TBD

Game 6*: | Friday, May 17, TBD | at COL | TV: TBD

Game 7*: | Sunday, May 19, TBD | at DAL | TV: TBD

(1) Vancouver Canucks vs. (2) Edmonton Oilers

Game 1: | Canucks 5, Oilers 4 | Recap

Game 2: | Friday, May 10, 10 p.m. | at VAN | TV: TNT

Game 3: | Sunday, May 12 7 p.m. | at EDM | TV: TBS

Game 4: | Tuesday, May 14, TBD | at EDM | TV: ESPN

Game 5*: | Thursday, May 16, TBD | at VAN | TV: TBD

Game 6*: | Saturday, May 18, TBD | at EDM | TV: TBD

Game 7*: | Monday, May 20, TBD | at VAN | TV: TBD



