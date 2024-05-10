The second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs certainly has gotten off to a thrilling start. The action continued on Thursday with two contests that ended up being quite close.
The New York Rangers led the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 in the late stages of the third period before Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov tied the game with just 1:36 left in regulation. For the second consecutive game, the two teams were headed to overtime. Just 1:43 into the overtime period, Rangers star Artemi Panarin found the back of the net to give New York a 3-0 lead in the series.
Meanwhile, the Dallas Stars came out of the gate strong as they displayed their offensive firepower. The Stars scored three second-period goals to take a 4-0 lead into the third period. However, the Avalanche didn't lay down as they scored three goals heading into the final three minutes of the contest. Unlike Game 1, the comeback did fall just short this time around, and the Stars won Game 2 by a 5-3 decision.
On Friday, home ice advantage shifts with the Boston Bruins set to host the Florida Panthers in Game 3 of their series. On the other hand, the Vancouver Canucks will look to take a 2-0 series lead against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 2.
The structure of the playoffs is as follows:
- The division winner with the most points in each conference will face the second Wild Card team in the first round. The division winner with fewer points in each conference will match up with the top Wild Card team in the first round.
- Each series will be a best-of-seven format.
- Home-ice advantage goes to the team with the top seed in the first two rounds of the playoffs. The team with the most points in the regular season has home-ice advantage in the conference finals and Stanley Cup Final.
Stanley Cup Playoffs viewing information
TV: ESPN, ESPN2, TBS, TNT, SN, SNE, SNW
Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
All times Eastern
(* if necessary)
Second round
Eastern Conference
(1) New York Rangers vs. (2) Carolina Hurricanes
Game 1: | Rangers 4, Hurricanes 3 | Recap
Game 2: | Rangers 4, Hurricanes 3 (2OT) | Recap
Game 3: | Rangers 3, Hurricanes 2 (OT) | Recap
Game 4: | Saturday, May 11, TBD | at CAR | TV: TNT
Game 5*: | Monday, May 13, TBD | at NY | TV: TBD
Game 6*: | Thursday, May 16, TBD | at CAR | TV: TBD
Game 7*: | Saturday, May 18, TBD | at NY | TV: TBD
(1) Florida Panthers vs. (2) Boston Bruins
Game 1: | Bruins 5, Panthers 1 | Recap
Game 2: | Panthers 6, Bruins 1 | Recap
Game 3: | Friday, May 10 7 p.m. | at BOS | TV: TNT
Game 4: | Sunday, May 12, TBD | at BOS | TV: TBS
Game 5*: | Tuesday, May 14, TBD | at FLA | TV: TBD
Game 6*: | Friday, May 17, TBD | at BOS | TV: TBD
Game 7*: | Sunday, May 19, TBD | at FLA | TV: TBD
Western Conference
(1) Dallas Stars vs. (3) Colorado Avalanche
Game 1: | Avalanche 4, Stars 3 (OT) | Recap
Game 2: | Stars 5, Avalanche 3 | Recap
Game 3: | Saturday, May 11 7 p.m. | at COL | TV: TNT
Game 4: | Monday, May 13, TBD | at COL | TV: ESPN
Game 5*: | Wednesday, May 15, TBD | at DAL | TV: TBD
Game 6*: | Friday, May 17, TBD | at COL | TV: TBD
Game 7*: | Sunday, May 19, TBD | at DAL | TV: TBD
(1) Vancouver Canucks vs. (2) Edmonton Oilers
Game 1: | Canucks 5, Oilers 4 | Recap
Game 2: | Friday, May 10, 10 p.m. | at VAN | TV: TNT
Game 3: | Sunday, May 12 7 p.m. | at EDM | TV: TBS
Game 4: | Tuesday, May 14, TBD | at EDM | TV: ESPN
Game 5*: | Thursday, May 16, TBD | at VAN | TV: TBD
Game 6*: | Saturday, May 18, TBD | at EDM | TV: TBD
Game 7*: | Monday, May 20, TBD | at VAN | TV: TBD