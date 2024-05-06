The Boston Bruins are advancing to the second round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs after once again defeating the Toronto Maple Leafs in a Game 7. On Saturday night, David Pastrnak scored in overtime to send Boston through to the next round and send Toronto packing.

The Maple Leafs and Bruins played to a 1-1 tie through three periods, and Toronto was one shot away from getting a playoff gorilla off its back. However, it was an all too familiar story for the Maple Leafs as Pastrnak zoomed into the zone, picked up a loose puck and beat Ilya Samsonov for the game-winner. Now, the Bruins will take on the Panthers in the second round.

While the conference semifinals began on Sunday with the New York Rangers taking on the Carolina Hurricanes, the final matchup of the opening round was decided. The Dallas Stars came away with a hard-fought 2-1 win against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 7. Now the Stars will take on the Colorado Avalanche.

The structure of the playoffs is as follows:

The division winner with the most points in each conference will face the second Wild Card team in the first round. The division winner with fewer points in each conference will match up with the top Wild Card team in the first round.

Each series will be a best-of-seven format.

Home-ice advantage goes to the team with the top seed in the first two rounds of the playoffs. The team with the most points in the regular season has home-ice advantage in the conference finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Below is how you can follow each series in the first round along with updating results and scores from each game. Bookmark this page for the duration of the playoff run to stay up to date with everything on the ice.

Stanley Cup Playoffs viewing information

TV: ESPN, ESPN2, TBS, TNT, SN, SNE, SNW

Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

All times Eastern

(* if necessary)

Second round

Eastern Conference

(1) New York Rangers vs. (2) Carolina Hurricanes

Game 1: | Rangers 4, Hurricanes 3 | Recap

Game 2: | Tuesday, May 7, 7 p.m. | at NY | TV: ESPN

Game 3: | Thursday, May 9 7 p.m. | at CAR | TV: TNT

Game 4: | Saturday, May 11, TBD | at CAR | TV: TNT

Game 5*: | Monday, May 13, TBD | at NY | TV: TBD

Game 6*: | Thursday, May 16, TBD | at CAR | TV: TBD

Game 7*: | Saturday, May 18, TBD | at NY | TV: TBD

(1) Florida Panthers vs. (2) Boston Bruins

Game 1: | Monday, May 6, 8 p.m. | at FLA | TV: ESPN

Game 2: | Wednesday, May 8, 7:30 p.m. | at FLA | TV: ESPN

Game 3: | Friday, May 10 7 p.m. | at BOS | TV: TNT

Game 4: | Sunday, May 12, TBD | at BOS | TV: TBS

Game 5*: | Tuesday, May 14, TBD | at FLA | TV: TBD

Game 6*: | Friday, May 17, TBD | at BOS | TV: TBD

Game 7*: | Sunday, May 19, TBD | at FLA | TV: TBD

Western Conference

(1) Dallas Stars vs. (3) Colorado Avalanche

Game 1: | Tuesday, May 7, 9:30 p.m. | at DAL | TV: ESPN

Game 2: | Thursday, May 9, 9:30 p.m. | at DAL | TV: TNT

Game 3: | Saturday, May 11 7 p.m. | at COL | TV: TNT

Game 4: | Monday, May 13, TBD | at COL | TV: ESPN

Game 5*: | Wednesday, May 15, TBD | at DAL | TV: TBD

Game 6*: | Friday, May 17, TBD | at COL | TV: TBD

Game 7*: | Sunday, May 19, TBD | at DAL | TV: TBD

(1) Vancouver Canucks vs. (2) Edmonton Oilers

Game 1: | Wednesday, May 8, 10 p.m. | at VAN | TV: ESPN

Game 2: | Friday, May 10, 10 p.m. | at VAN | TV: TNT

Game 3: | Sunday, May 12 7 p.m. | at EDM | TV: TBS

Game 4: | Tuesday, May 14, TBD | at EDM | TV: ESPN

Game 5*: | Thursday, May 16, TBD | at VAN | TV: TBD

Game 6*: | Saturday, May 18, TBD | at EDM | TV: TBD

Game 7*: | Monday, May 20, TBD | at VAN | TV: TBD

First Round

Eastern Conference

(1) New York Rangers vs. (WC2) Washington Capitals

Game 1: | Rangers 4, Capitals 1 | Recap

Game 2: | Rangers 4, Capitals 3 | Recap

Game 3: | Rangers 3, Capitals 1 | Recap

Game 4: | Rangers 4, Capitals 2 | Recap

(2) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (3) New York Islanders

Game 1: | Hurricanes 3, Islanders 1 | Recap

Game 2: | Hurricanes 5, Islanders 3 | Recap

Game 3: | Hurricanes 3, Islanders 2 | Recap

Game 4: | Islanders 3, Hurricanes 2 (2OT) | Recap

Game 5: | Hurricanes 6, Islanders 3 | Recap

(1) Florida Panthers vs. (WC1) Tampa Bay Lightning

Game 1: | Panthers 3, Lightning 2 | Recap

Game 2: | Panthers 3, Lightning 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 3: | Panthers 5, Lightning 3 | Recap

Game 4: | Lightning 6, Panthers 3 | Recap

Game 5: | Panthers 6, Lightning 1 | Recap

(2) Boston Bruins vs. (3) Toronto Maple Leafs

Game 1: | Bruins 5, Maple Leafs 1 | Recap

Game 2: | Maple Leafs 3, Bruins 2 | Recap

Game 3: | Bruins 4, Maple Leafs 2 | Recap

Game 4: | Bruins 3, Maple Leafs 1 | Recap

Game 5: | Maple Leafs 2, Bruins 1 (OT) | Recap

Game 6: | Maple Leafs 2, Bruins 1 | Recap

Game 7: | Bruins 2, Maple Leafs 1 (OT) | Recap

Western Conference

(1) Dallas Stars vs. (WC2) Vegas Golden Knights

Game 1: | Golden Knights 4, Stars 3 | Recap

Game 2: | Golden Knights 2, Stars 1 | Recap

Game 3: | Stars 3, Golden Knights 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 4: | Stars 4, Golden Knights 2 | Recap

Game 5: | Stars 3, Golden Knights 2 | Recap

Game 6: | Golden Knights 2, Stars 0 | Recap

Game 7: | Stars 2, Golden Knights 1 | Recap

(2) Winnipeg Jets vs. (3) Colorado Avalanche

Game 1: | Jets 7, Avalanche 6 | Recap

Game 2: | Avalanche 5, Jets 2 | Recap

Game 3: | Avalanche 6, Jets 2 | Recap

Game 4: | Avalanche 5, Jets 1 | Recap

Game 5: | Avalanche 6, Jets 3 | Recap

(1) Vancouver Canucks vs. (WC1) Nashville Predators

Game 1: | Canucks 4, Predators 2 | Recap

Game 2: | Predators 4, Canucks 1 | Recap

Game 3: | Canucks 2, Predators 1 | Recap

Game 4: | Canucks 4, Predators 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 5: | Predators 2, Canucks 1 | Recap

Game 6: | Canucks 1, Predators 0 | Recap

(2) Edmonton Oilers vs. (3) Los Angeles Kings

Game 1: | Oilers 7, Kings 4 | Recap

Game 2: | Kings 5, Oilers 4 (OT) | Recap

Game 3: | Oilers 6, Kings 1 | Recap

Game 4: | Oilers 1, Kings 0 | Recap

Game 5: | Oilers 4, Kings 3 | Recap