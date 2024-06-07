The Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers open their 2024 Stanley Cup Final Series when they meet on Saturday at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Fla. The Oilers (49-27-6), who are 12-6 this postseason, are coming off a 4-2 series win over the Dallas Stars. The Panthers (52-24-6), who are 12-5 in the playoffs, defeated the New York Rangers 4-2 in the Eastern Conference Final. Florida won both regular-season meetings, posting a 5-1 win at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Dec. 16 and a 5-3 win at Amerant Bank Arena.

Opening faceoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. Florida is the -139 favorite (risk $139 to win $100) in the latest Oilers vs. Panthers odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total goals scored is 5.5. Before making any Oilers vs. Panthers picks, be sure to check out the 2024 NHL picks and Stanley Cup Final predictions from SportsLine expert Matt Severance has to say.

Severance is a well-connected writer and handicapper who has worked in the industry since 2005. He went an amazing 175-123-3 in 2023, earning profits on both goal totals and spread picks. After joining SportsLine, Severance quickly established himself as a top expert in multiple sports. He is 48-24 (+1,457) in his last 72 NHL against-the-spread picks. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

Now, Severance has set his sights on Oilers vs. Panthers and just locked in his picks and NHL predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the latest NHL odds from and trends for Oilers vs. Panthers:

Panthers vs. Oilers money line: Edmonton +117, Florida -139

Panthers vs. Oilers over/under: 5.5 goals

Panthers vs. Oilers puck line: Florida -1.5 (+185)

EDM: The Oilers have hit the game total under in 26 of their last 40 away games (+12.30 units)

FLA: The Panthers have hit the game total under in 61 of their last 103 games (+20.40 units)

Panthers vs. Oilers picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why you should back the Panthers

Left wing Matthew Tkachuk has been Florida's top scorer this postseason. He leads the team with 19 points with five goals and 14 assists. He had a goal and four assists in the series win over the Rangers. He helped set the tone for the series by scoring a goal and adding an assist in the 3-0 win in Game 1. He dominated the opening-round series against the Tampa Bay Lightning, posting three goals and six assists, including a two goal performance in a 5-3 win in Game 3 on April 25. In the two games against the Oilers, he logged one assist.

Center Carter Verhaeghe was dominant in the two games against Edmonton, scoring three goals and adding two assists. He was among the team leaders with 34 goals and 38 assists during the regular season. He has nine goals and eight assists in the postseason. He scored a goal in a 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Oilers

Center Connor McDavid has been a scoring machine this postseason. He leads Edmonton with 31 points, including 26 assists. He finished the regular season with 32 goals and 100 assists. He was a big reason the Oilers were able to overcome Dallas in the Western Conference Finals, scoring three goals and adding seven assists in the six games. In the decisive Game 6, he scored a goal and added an assist in the 2-1 victory. He had two goals and one assist in the two regular-season matchups with Florida.

Also helping propel the Edmonton offense is center Leon Draisaitl. The 28-year-old has 10 goals and 18 assists this postseason, including two goals and two assists in the Dallas series. He propelled Edmonton past Vancouver in the seven-game second-round series with three goals and nine assists. He scored a goal and assisted on three others in the 4-3 Game 2 overtime win over the Canucks. In the two regular-season games against the Panthers, he had one assist. See which team to pick here.

How to make Oilers vs. Panthers picks

Severance is leaning Under on the goal total. He also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only see his picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Oilers vs. Panthers, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the money line to jump on Saturday, all from the expert who is up over $1,400 in his last 72 NHL against-the-spread picks, and find out.