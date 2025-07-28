The dust has settled on the NHL offseason with the majority of the biggest free agents already finding their new homes for the 2025-26 season and beyond. As a result, most teams have constructed the rosters they'll open training camp with in the fall.

With free agency basically in the books, sportsbooks have posted their betting odds for many of the major awards that will be handed out following the 2025-26 season. This is a time for bettors to call their shot in terms of making their predictions for which players can win each of the specific awards and perhaps get some players at a value.

With that in mind, here's a closer look at some of the major awards and which players could have a chance at winning the hardware this coming season.

All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Hart Trophy

The Hart Trophy is annually awarded to the MVP of the entire NHL season. It's an award that hasn't had a player take home the hardware in back-to-back years since Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin won the Hart Trophy in 2007-08 and 2008-09. Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck produced a season for the ages and won the Hart Trophy in 2024-25. Hellebuyck became the first goalie to win the Hart Trophy since former Montreal Canadiens netminder Carey Price won the award in 2014-15.

Is this really a surprise? While the NHL is absolutely loaded with supreme talent, it's clear that Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid is head and shoulders above the rest. McDavid may not have won the Hart Trophy in 2024-25, but he's won the hardware on two occasions over the past five season. The Oilers standout is one of just nine players to win the Hart Trophy at least three times in his career as he's joined legends like Wayne Gretzky, Gordie Howe, Eddie Shore and Bobby Orr, among others.

The 2025-26 campaign could be McDavid's swan song with the Oilers if he decides not to sign a contract extension before next summer. Regardless, coming off of a second consecutive Stanley Cup Final loss, McDavid could be more motivated than ever to vie for the league's top individual honor.

Under the radar: Auston Matthews (+1900)

Outside of Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon and Nikita Kucherov, plenty of other high-profile players have the ability to make a Hart Trophy push. With Mitch Marner landing with the Vegas Golden Knights this summer, Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews could be in line for a massive year. Matthews will be tasked with shouldering a large amount of the offensive load on Toronto's top line with Marner no longer in the fold.

Matthews has won the Hart Trophy in the past as he did so in 2021-22 when he recorded a 60-goal season. The Maple Leafs star certainly has the ability to take over a game and might be forced to do that on a nightly basis. Due to that fact, Matthews could easily take home the prestigious honor.

Longshot: Mitch Marner (+6000)

The Golden Knights made a splash by landing Mitch Marner in the offseason and he'll get the chance to skate on the team's top line with star center Jack Eichel. Much like he did with the Maple Leafs, Marner should have plenty of opportunities to be a playmaker for the Golden Knights. It also doesn't hurt that Marner is coming off of his first-career 100-point campaign as he tallied 27 goals and 75 assists in his final season in Toronto. While Marner would have to put together a ridiculous season in order to win the Hart Trophy, the potential is still there considering he's playing on a Stanley Cup contender.

Calder Trophy

The Calder Trophy is handed out to the top rookie across the NHL each season. Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson earned the honor in 2024-25 as he racked up 66 points (six goals, 60 assists). It marked the third time in the past six seasons that a defenseman has won the award. In most years, there normally isn't a generational talent (Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby etc.) that makes his NHL debut immediately after being drafted. That figures to be the case in 2025-26 as top picks Matthew Schaefer and Michael Misa aren't shoe-ins to make their respective NHL rosters out of training camp.

The Montreal Canadiens selected winger Ivan Demidov with the No. 5 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, and he was able to get his feet wet in the NHL late in the 2024-25 season. Demidov tallied a goal and an assist in two games, including finding the back of the net in the first period of his first career game against the Chicago Blackhawks. While Demidov only has seven games under his belt (including the Stanley Cup Playoffs), his ability is absolutely polarizing. His tremendous vision and hockey IQ certainly could vault him to the top of the Calder Trophy conversation in 2025-26, while playing for a Canadiens that figures to make a playoff push following the acquisition of defenseman Noah Dobson this offseason.

Under the radar: Michael Misa (+1200)

The San Jose Sharks have accumulated an abundance of talent at forward and added to that stockpile in the form of No. 2 overall pick Michael Misa in last month's draft. Misa is an incredibly gifted offensive asset that compiled 134 points (62 goals, 72 assists) with the OHL's Saginaw Spirit in 2024-25. It's up in the air whether Misa will make the Sharks' opening night roster of training camp, but this is a prospect that is oozing with talent. If he ends up playing in the NHL next season, it's hard to imagine Misa not being in the Calder Trophy mix.

Much like Ivan Demidov, Calgary Flames defenseman Zayne Parekh had an opportunity to get some experience at the NHL level late in the 2024-25 regular season. Parekh quickly showed he belonged in the professional ranks as he scored a goal in his first NHL game against the Los Angeles Kings. The 2024 first-round pick has some supreme offensive chops that he showed off during his time with the OHL's Saginaw Spirit, including registering 107 points (33 goals, 74 assists) in 2024-25 before joining the Flames. It's fairly likely that Parekh ends up on the Flames' opening night roster, especially if the team ends up trading fellow blue-liner Rasmus Andersson before the new season begins.

Vezina Trophy

The Vezina Trophy is awarded to the top goaltender in the NHL each season. Over the past few seasons, that has proved to be Winnipeg Jets netminder Connor Hellebuyck. Hellebuyck captured both the Vezina and Hart Trophies in 2024-25, while also winning the Vezina Trophy the previous season. The Jets goaltender has racked up three Vezina Trophy wins in his career, which have all come over the past six seasons. As one would imagine, Hellebuyck is the overwhelming favorite to win the hardware yet again, but there is a very talented field chasing him in 2025-26.

Favorite: Connor Hellebuyck (+310)

Given the fact that Helelbuyck has won the Vezina Trophy in back-to-back seasons, it's no surprise he's viewed as the odds-on favorite to win the award once again. After all, Hellebuyck racked up a 47-12-3 record to go along with a 2.00 goals-against-average and a .925 save percentage. Hellebuyck has been a picture of consistency throughout the regular season and has looked downright dominant at times. Until another netminder proves that they can dethrone Hellebuyck, he's the man to beat.

Under the radar: Dustin Wolf (+1500)

Calgary Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf finished second in the Calder Trophy race behind Lane Hutson after putting together an impressive rookie campaign. Wolf compiled a 29-16-8 record in addition to a 2.64 goals-against-average and a .910 save percentage as Calgary's No. 1 goaltender in 2024-25 after the team traded Jacob Markstrom to the New Jersey Devils in the 2024 offseason. His .910 save percentage was tied for ninth among NHL goaltenders and was one of the main reasons that the Flames made a playoff push last season. Winning the Vezina Trophy in his second full season would be a lofty accomplishment, but Wolf definitely has the talent to make some noise throughout the season.

Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky continues to age like a fine wine. Bobrovsky has put together a sensational career and developed into one of the NHL's top netminders. The veteran goalie tallied a 33-19-2 record, a 2.44 goals-against-average and a .905 save percentage in 2024-25 for the eventual Stanley Cup champions. Bobrovsky's 2.44 goals-against-average was the fifth-lowest in the league, while also recording the fourth-most wins. When Bobrovsky is locked in, there's few goaltenders that are more skilled than the Russian netminder and that at least places him in the conversation if Hellebuyck were to have a down year.

Norris Trophy

The Norris Trophy is annually awarded to the top defenseman in the NHL. Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar has captured the Norris Trophy in two of the last four seasons, including winning the prestigious award in 2024-25. Adam Fox, Erik Karlsson, and Quinn Hughes have all also won the Norris Trophy in recent season, so the race is open despite Makar's impressive success over the past few seasons.

Favorite: Cale Makar (+135)

As the 2025-26 season begins, Makar is a fairly heavy favorite when it comes to the Norris Trophy field. The Avalanche blue-liner is arguably the most electric player at his position from an offensive standpoint. Makar racked up a career-best 92 points (30 goals, 62 assists) in 2024-25 and led the league in points (92), goals (30), assists (62) and power-play goals (12). We're talking about a defenseman that has tallied double-digit goals in five of his six professional seasons and has scored at least 21 goals in three of the last four campaigns. Much like Hellebuyck, until somebody proves that they can upstage Makar, he is the lead dog in the clubhouse when it comes to the Norris Trophy.

Under the radar: Zach Werenski (+950)

While Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes has the second-best odds behind Makar, it's hard not to place Columbus Blue Jackets blue-liner Zach Werenski in the discussion as one of the league's top defensemen. After all, Werenski had a career-high 82 points and found the back of the net on a career-best 23 occasions in 2024-25. After being limited to just 13 games in 2022-23 due to injury, Werenski has begun his ascent to the top of the NHL defensemen pecking order with 139 points over the past two seasons. Werenski offers a strong amount of value at +950 odds and could easily be in the Norris Trophy conversation if Makar or Hughes have down years.

In terms of the Norris Trophy, a large amount of the metrics can be tied to the offensive end of the ice, and that benefits a player like Edmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard. Bouchard is one of the more gifted playmakers in the league when it comes to defensemen. He has scored 32 goals over the past two seasons, while even finishing fifth in Norris Trophy voting in 2023-24. When a defenseman gets to pass the puck to players like Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman, padding stats is certainly an easy thing to do. While Bouchard may not have a huge chance of winning the award, it won't be shocking if he's in the mix.