The highly successful 4 Nations Face-Off will come to a close in Boston on Thursday night when Team USA faces Team Canada in the championship. It is a rematch from five days ago, when the Americans picked up a 3-1 win in Montreal, with three fights taking place in the first nine seconds. The chaotic game was the first international matchup between the two countries in a best-on-best tournament in nearly a decade. Canada picked up a win over Finland on Tuesday to set up this rematch, but which team should you back with your 4 Nations Face-Off Final picks?

Puck drop from TD Garden in Boston is set for 8 p.m. ET. Both teams are listed at -110 (risk $110 to win $100) on the money line, according to the latest USA vs. Canada odds. The over/under is 5.5 goals, and the Americans are -1.5 favorites on the puck line (+235). Before making any Canada vs. USA picks, be sure to see the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off Final predictions from SportsLine's Jeff Hochman.

Hochman entered the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off on a 13-6 roll on NHL picks this season, returning more than $800 for $100 players. He is coming an outstanding 2023-24 NHL season, finishing 31-21 (plus $1,041 for $100 players). Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, he has set his sights on USA vs. Canada and just locked in his 4 Nations Final picks and predictions. Here are the latest odds for Canada vs. USA:

USA vs. Canada money line: Canada -110, USA -110

USA vs. Canada over/under: 5.5 goals

USA vs. Canada puck line: USA -1.5 (+235)

Why you should back Team USA

American goalie Connor Hellebuyck has been a difference maker so far in this event, stopping 45 of 47 shots for a .957 save percentage across his two starts. The Winnipeg Jets star led the NHL with a .925 save percentage leading into the 4 Nations Face-Off break. Canadian goalie Jordan Binnington has not been nearly as sharp, entering the championship with a save percentage of .892.

Team USA controlled the possession battle in the first meeting between these teams, picking up a 3-1 win. The Americans also have the crowd advantage in the rematch after picking up a road win in Montreal on Saturday. Team Canada has not proven that it can solve Hellebuyck, making USA an enticing option on Thursday night.

Why you should back Team Canada

Canada has revenge on its mind after losing on its home ice in the first meeting, especially after it generated more expected goals in 5-on-5 action. The Canadians have a strong goalie of their own, with Binnington stopping 24 of 25 high-danger shots he has faced. He has been able to elevate his performance after struggling some for the Blues during the regular season.

Team Canada was able to adjust its line against Team Finland, scoring five goals with points contributed by seven players. Its defense will be stronger on Thursday night, as Cale Makar is going to return after missing the previous contest due to illness. Meanwhile, the Americans will be without Charlie McAvoy in the championship.

