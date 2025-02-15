The 4 Nations Face-Off got underway in dramatic fashion Wednesday as Canada topped Sweden 4-3 in overtime to begin the round-robin tournament.

Canada captain Sidney Crosby assisted on three of the country's goals, including on Toronto Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner's game-winning tally in overtime. Crosby became the fifth different player to register three primary assists in a game at an international tournament and the first since Sweden's Peters Forsberg accomplished the feat during the 1996 World Cup of Hockey.

Canada raced out to a 3-1 lead before Sweden's Adrian Kempe and Joel Eriksson Ek scored goals in the third period to tie the game to force overtime.

Due to the game going to overtime, Canada was only able to earn two points, while Sweden earned one.

Team USA picked up a massive win in its first game with a 6-1 romp over Finland. Now, the Americans are set for the biggest game of pool play when they take on the Canadians on Saturday night in Montreal.

Each team will play three games and the top two teams will face off in a winner-take-all championship game. The national teams will earn three points for a regulation win, two points for an overtime or shootout win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss, and no points for a regulation loss.

Much like the NHL, the 4 Nations Face-Off will have a 3-on-3 sudden death overtime period. However, the game will be decided in a 10-minute overtime period rather the NHL's five minutes. If the teams are still tied following the overtime session, a three-round shootout will decide a winner. In the championship game, overtime will take place in the traditional playoff format with 5-on-5 hockey in consecutive 20-minute periods until a winner is decided.

Below are the 4 Nations Face-Off schedule, rosters and how to watch the tournament.

Schedule, scores

Wednesday, Feb. 12: Canada 4, Sweden 3 (OT)

Canada 4, Sweden 3 (OT) Thursday, Feb. 13: USA 6, Finland, 1

Saturday, Feb. 15: Finland 4, Sweden 3 (OT)

Finland 4, Sweden 3 (OT) Saturday, Feb. 15: USA vs. Canada, 8 p.m. | ABC I Bell Centre

USA vs. Canada, 8 p.m. | ABC I Bell Centre Monday, Feb. 17: Canada vs. Finland, 1 p.m. | TNT I TD Garden

Canada vs. Finland, 1 p.m. | TNT I TD Garden Monday, Feb. 17: Sweden vs. USA, 8 p.m. | TNT I TD Garden

Sweden vs. USA, 8 p.m. | TNT I TD Garden Thursday, Feb. 20: Championship game, 8 p.m. | ESPN I TD Garden

Where to watch the 4 Nations Face-Off

When: Feb. 12-20

Where: Bell Centre -- Montreal, Quebec, Canada; TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TV: ABC, ESPN, TNT

Stream: fubo (try for free)

Rosters

Canada

Finland

Sweden

United States