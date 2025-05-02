With the Stanley Cup Playoffs moving along, the NHL is continuing the process of announcing the finalists for each of its major awards for the 2024-25 season.

On Friday, the league announced the finalists for the Selke Trophy, which honors the top defensive forward. The three finalists for the award are Aleksander Barkov (Florida Panthers), Anthony Cirelli (Tampa Bay Lightning), and Sam Reinhart (Florida Panthers).

Barkov will be seeking the third Selke Trophy of his career after earning the honor for his performance in 2023-24. The Panthers star, who is a finalist for the fourth time in the past five seasons, helped the Panthers rank among the NHL's top 10 in goals-against per contest (seventh, 2.72), while also ranking tenth with an 80.7% penalty-killing percentage.

Barkov also blocked 54 shots, while dishing out 87 hits during the regular season. If he wins the award, he'd become just the fourth player to accomplish the feat in back-to-back seasons along with Patrice Bergeron, Pavel Datsyuk, and Rod Brind'Amour.

The NHL also announced the finalists for the Jack Adams Award on Friday, which honors the top head coach in the league. Scott Arniel (Winnipeg Jets), Spencer Carbery (Washington Capitals), and Martin St. Louis (Montreal Canadiens) were named as the finalists.

Arniel earned the honor in his first season as the Jets coach after replacing Rick Bowness, who retired following the 2023-24 campaign. The Jets coach led the team to a 56-22-4 record (116 points) and the first Presidents' Trophy in franchise history. Only three head coaches in league history have recorded more wins in their first season as a head coach.

Carbery led the Capitals to a 51-22-9 (111 points) and the second-best record in the league in just his second season at the helm. The Capitals had a 20-point increase from last season, which is the third-largest increase. Meanwhile, St. Louis orchestrated a playoff season for the Canadiens after they compiled a 40-31-11 record (91 points). It marked St. Louis' first winning campaign as an NHL coach.

The remainder of the NHL Awards will be announced on a daily basis through mid-May. The 2025 NHL Awards will take place in June 2025, but an exact date has yet to be announced.

Vezina Trophy

The Vezina Trophy is awarded "to the goaltender adjudged to be the best at his position."

Norris Trophy

The Norris Trophy is given to "the defensive player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-round ability in the position."

Ted Lindsay Award

The Ted Lindsay Award is annually awarded to "the most outstanding player in the NHL."

Nikita Kucherov (Tampa Bay Lightning)

Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado Avalanche)

Cale Makar (Colorado Avalanche)

Hart Trophy

The Hart Trophy is given "to the player adjudged to be the most valuable to his team."

Nikita Kucherov (Tampa Bay Lightning)

Leon Draisaitl (Edmonton Oilers)

Connor Hellebuyck (Winnipeg Jets)

Selke Trophy

The Selke Trophy is awarded to "the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game."

Aleksander Barkov (Florida Panthers)

Anthony Cirelli (Tampa Bay Lightning)

Sam Reinhart (Florida Panthers)

Jack Adams Award

The Jack Adams Award is given to the head coach that "contributed the most to his team's success."

Scott Arniel (Winnipeg Jets)

Spencer Carbery (Washington Capitals)

Martin St. Louis (Montreal Canadiens)

Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy

The Masterton Trophy is awarded to "the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey."

Lady Byng Trophy

The Lady Byng Trophy is annually award "to the player adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability."