With the Stanley Cup Final in full swing, the NHL continues to announce some of the league's award winners prior to the NHL Award ceremony later this month.

Most recently, the NHL announced that Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson has won the Calder Trophy, which honors the top rookie. Hutson earned 165 of the 191 first-place votes to beat out Calgary Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf and San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini, who were the other two finalists for the award.

Hutson became just the fourth defenseman in the modern era (since 1943-44) to lead all rookies in points (66). He joined Bobby Orr (41), Brian Leetch (71) and Quinn Hughes (53) as the only blue-liners to earn that honor. His 60 assists matched Larry Murphy (Kings, 1980-81) for the assists by a rookie defenseman in NHL history. With the Calder Trophy win, he became the third Canadiens player to win the award in the expansion era (since 1967-68) along with Brendan Gallagher (2012-13) and Ken Dryden (1971-72).

The league also recently announced that Aleksander Barkov won the Selke Trophy, his second straight. He beat out fellow Florida residents Anthony Cirelli and Sam Reinhart after another exceptional season at both ends of the ice. The Panthers captain helped the team rank among the NHL's top 10 in goals-against per contest (seventh, 2.72), while also ranking tenth with an 80.7% penalty-killing percentage.

The remainder of the awards will be announced at the 2025 NHL Awards, which will take place on June 12 prior to Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Selke Trophy

The Selke Trophy is awarded to "the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game."

Winner: Aleksander Barkov (Florida Panthers)

Aleksander Barkov (Florida Panthers) Finalist: Anthony Cirelli (Tampa Bay Lightning)

Anthony Cirelli (Tampa Bay Lightning) Finalist: Sam Reinhart (Florida Panthers)

The is Barkov's second straight Selke Trophy win and the third overall in his career. Once again, he was a heavy favorite to win the award with a plus-13 goal differential at five-on-five while also taking on the toughest matchups and posting 71 points on the offensive end. It doesn't look like Barkov's Selke reign will end anytime soon.

Calder Trophy

The Calder Trophy is given to "the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition."

Winner: Lane Hutson (Montreal Canadiens)

Lane Hutson (Montreal Canadiens) Finalist: Dustin Wolf (Calgary Flames)

Dustin Wolf (Calgary Flames) Finalist: Macklin Celebrini (San Jose Sharks)

Hutson may have been considered a dark horse to win the Calder Trophy with players like Macklin Celebrini and Philadelphia Flyers forward Matvei Michkov beginning their professional careers this year. However, Hutson thrived with 66 points (six goals & 60 assists) and became the fourth defenseman to lead NHL rookies in scoring in the league's modern era (since 1943-44). Hutson established himself as Montreal's top defender and becomes a key building block for a young team that made the Stanley Cup playoffs this season.

Jack Adams Award

The Jack Adams Award is given to the head coach that "contributed the most to his team's success."

Winner: Spencer Carbery (Washington Capitals)

Spencer Carbery (Washington Capitals) Finalist: Scott Arniel (Winnipeg Jets)

Scott Arniel (Winnipeg Jets) Finalist: Martin St. Louis (Montreal Canadiens)

Carbery took home the Jack Adams Award in just his second season as the Capitals coach. He previously spent time as a Maple Leafs assistant, while also serving as the coach of the Hershey Bears, who are the Capitals AHL affiliate. Carbery has racked up a 91-53-20 record over the past two seasons and led the Capitals to the postseason in each of those campaigns.

Vezina Trophy

The Vezina Trophy is awarded "to the goaltender adjudged to be the best at his position."

Norris Trophy

The Norris Trophy is given to "the defensive player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-round ability in the position."

Ted Lindsay Award

The Ted Lindsay Award is annually awarded to "the most outstanding player in the NHL."

Nikita Kucherov (Tampa Bay Lightning)

Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado Avalanche)

Cale Makar (Colorado Avalanche)

Hart Trophy

The Hart Trophy is given "to the player adjudged to be the most valuable to his team."

Nikita Kucherov (Tampa Bay Lightning)

Leon Draisaitl (Edmonton Oilers)

Connor Hellebuyck (Winnipeg Jets)

Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy

The Masterton Trophy is awarded to "the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey."

Lady Byng Trophy

The Lady Byng Trophy is annually award "to the player adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability."